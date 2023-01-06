Who Is Lupita Nyong'o's Boyfriend? All About Selema Masekela

The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever actress went public with her beau over the Christmas holidays

By Staff Author
Published on January 6, 2023 05:09 PM
Lupita Nyong'o, boyfriend
Photo: Lupita Nyong'o/instagram

Over the holidays, Lupita Nyong'o gave everyone the gift or a very stylish introduction to her boyfriend, Selema Masekela.

The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever actress didn't say much, she simply posted a reel of the two of them doing "The King's Affirmation" challenge that featured them in one coordinating, colorful ensemble after the next.

She accompanied the très chic video with the caption, "We just click! 💘 @selema #thisismylove #nuffsaid."

Masekela also reposted the video and pinned it to his page writing, "Hearts are synched. My whole and actual love @lupitanyongo. ❤️❤️❤️"

Though they haven't shared more than that glimpse into their relationship, here's everything to know about Selema Masekela.

His father is music legend Hugh Masekela

Hugh Masekela
Judith Burrows/Getty

Born on Aug. 28, 1971, Masekela is the son of legendary South African jazz musician Hugh Masekela. Hugh was one of the most prominent musicians to leave South Africa as the country was under Apartheid. He left in 1960, when he was 21, and was exiled for 30 years.

He's had an illustrious career in media

According to IMDB, Masekela got his start working for Transworld Magazine (a skateboarding glossy now out of publication). He went on to host shows such as Ballbreakers on the Game Show Network and The Daily 10 on E!. He's also made appearances on shows such as Lingo and Tony Hawk Gigantic Skatepark Tours and has served as a correspondent for the summer Olympics on NBC. Masekela is currently the host of ESPN's X Games.

He's also a musician

Musical talent runs in his family: Masekela is in a band, Alekesam, whose songs have been featured on HBO's Entourage and Showtime's House of Lies.

And it seems like the heads at cable TV aren't the only ones giving his music the stamp of approval. Nyong'o's little brother, Junior, recently featured an Alekesam track titled "Old Love" in an Instagram reel.

He crossed paths with Lupita Nyong'o as early as 2016

Though the two didn't reveal when they started dating, Masekela admitted he was smitten by the actress in a 2016 tweet.

Apparently, the TV host was seated behind Nyong'o during a flight from Los Angeles and when he couldn't find the right opener to strike a conversation with her, he decided to crowdsource ideas on Twitter.

"Hypothetically speaking of course…Let's say you're seated behind Lupita Nyong'o on an airplane, what would be your opening line?" he tweeted. Whether he took the suggestions that followed, we may never know — but at some point, he clearly came up with a line that worked since the two are now together.

He owns his own surfing brand

Lupita Nyong'o's boyfriend Selema Masekela
Selema Masekela/instagram

Like Lupita, Masekela is also a multi-hyphenate. In addition to being a TV host and musician, the 51-year-old owns his own surfing brand also called Alekesam. And the venture is anchored in his African roots.

"Before I got on TV, I was working for surfing brands. As a young person, I aspired to get into the surf, snowboard and skateboard industry," he told W Magazine in 2022. "I was always curious about what a brand would look like in the surfing space that was specifically African. I started surfing in South Africa in the 1990s, when my father was able to go back after his 30 years of exile, and I very much fell in love with it."

Before branching out on his own, he got together with the Africa-based brand Mami Wata in 2018.

