Who Is Elizabeth Olsen's Husband? All About Robbie Arnett

Even though WandaVision star Elizabeth Olsen keeps a relatively low profile for a Hollywood star, the actress has opened up about her partner, musician Robbie Arnett, on occasion.

In fact, Olsen surprised fans when she called Arnett her "husband" during a June 2021 interview with Variety. During the video chat with Kaley Cuoco, which was released as a part of Variety's Actors on Actors series, Olsen pointed out that Arnett had left a particular book in the room.

"I also just noticed that my husband put Little Miss Magic," Olsen explained, gesturing to a book from the Little Miss book series, which could be seen in the background. Olsen continued, "It's Little Miss Magic. They're these classic books, but 'magic' because of WandaVision, because he's such a f------ cutie!"

When Cuoco jokingly asked if Arnett was also assisting with "craft services," Olsen responded, "God no. I made him breakfast."

Aside from her "husband" reference, the Wind River star has remained relatively tight-lipped about her relationship with Arnett since the pair was first spotted together in March 2017. A little over two years later, PEOPLE reported that Olsen and Arnett were engaged in July 2019. At the time, a source confirmed that the engagement followed three years of dating.

Even though they keep the details of their relationship private, Arnett is no stranger to the spotlight, and has been working in the entertainment industry for years. Here's everything you need to know about Elizabeth Olsen's husband, Robbie Arnett.

He's in the indie band Milo Greene

Arnett is part of the Los Angeles-based band Milo Greene. The trio of singer-songwriters released their debut album in 2012, followed by 2015's Control and 2018's Adult Contemporary.

A few months after he and Olsen were first seen together, the Marvel actress gave Arnett's band a sweet shoutout on Sway in the Morning in August 2017, telling the hosts, "My boyfriend's in a cool band."

As for the band's unusual name, Arnett told NPR in 2012, "We wanted a booking agent, a manager, so we created a Gmail and starting sending people emails, calling people, on behalf of Milo Greene." The ruse helped secure them more gigs, and Milo Greene was soon adopted as the band's moniker.

He and Olsen co-wrote a children's book about self-care

Olsen and Arnett are more than just spouses — they're also co-authors. The pair teamed up to co-write the forthcoming children's book Hattie Harmony: Worry Detective. The book, which will be released on June 28, 2022, focuses on Hattie Harmony, a "Worry Detective" who supports her friends as they deal with the anxieties of everyday life.

Discussing the book, Olsen told PEOPLE in an exclusive statement, "Robbie and I couldn't be more thrilled to introduce the world to Hattie Harmony." She continued, "Inspired by the picture books we adored as kids, we hope that Hattie will become a friend and a welcomed reminder to be kind to yourself and to each other."

During a May 2022 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Olsen revealed that she and Arnett plan to turn the book into a series. The actress also credited Arnett with coming up with the book's title, saying, "That's my husband. He's very clever."

His music has been featured in movies and TV shows

As a member of Milo Greene, Arnett has been featured on several late night talk shows. He appeared on The Late Show with David Letterman and The Tonight Show with Jay Leno in 2012, and later performed on Conan O'Brien's TBS show in 2015.

The band's music also appeared in the 2013 movie Fun Size, 2020's The F—-It List, the Netflix series The Santa Clarita Diet and the TV series Supernatural.

Arnett also got the chance to work behind-the-scenes on 2019's Jexi, which starred Adam Devine. He is credited as a music coordinator on the film.

He first stepped out with Olsen in 2017

Arnett and Olsen made their public debut in September 2017 at ​​the Gersh pre-Emmys party in Los Angeles. The pair had previously sparked dating rumors in March 2017 when they were photographed walking arm-in-arm in New York City.

While little is known about Arnett's relationship history, Olsen was previously engaged to Narcos star Boyd Holbrook, whom she split with in 2014.

He and Olsen have lived together since 2018

During an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden in May 2018, Olsen revealed she'd moved in with Arnett, saying, "Yeah, we live together. … It already happened." When pressed by the host, Olsen revealed that Arnett had moved into her place "a couple months ago."

The next year, Arnett proposed to Olsen with an emerald engagement ring. A source confirmed to PEOPLE in July 2019 that the musician had popped the question after three years of dating, and Olsen was spotted wearing the stunning ring while grocery shopping with Arnett shortly after.

He's involved with Olsen's charity work

In 2018, Arnett and Olsen partnered with the nonprofit organization The Latitude Project to host a trip to Nicaragua. Olsen has been involved with the organization for years, and had previously traveled to Nicaragua to help paint a preschool the nonprofit had built. In a video on The Latitude Project website, the actress shared how she first met the nonprofit's co-founders while on vacation, and after joining them on a day trip, she was inspired to get involved.

For their 2018 trip, Arnett accompanied his then-girlfriend to Nicaragua with the mission of bringing clean water to a local village after a hurricane hit. In a joint interview shared on the organization's Instagram, the couple discussed their visit, with Arnett saying, "It was my first trip to Nicaragua, and it was incredibly powerful … It was humbling, and it was something that I'll never forget."

In photos and videos posted by The Latitude Project, Arnett and Olsen can be seen building and installing water filters during their visit.

He and Olsen moved to London in 2021

After Olsen finished filming WandaVision, she relocated to London to work on Marvel's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, per Variety. Arnett joined the Marvel star in England, and according to Olsen, the pair fell in love with their new British home.

During an appearance on the podcast Table Manners with Jessie Ware, Olsen explained, "I'm with my man-guy-partner, and we're in Richmond. He's a writer, he's a musician."

She continued, "He started just writing, like normal writing, not music. And so, he can do that here, so we're living this British dream in this house in Richmond right by the water."

He and Olsen value their privacy — and aren't big on social media

Both Arnett and Olsen are extremely private when it comes to their personal lives, and they aren't big on using social media. While Arnett has an active Instagram account, the musician rarely posts updates. In fact, Arnett currently only has one post on his feed — a clip of Olsen promoting their children's book on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

As for Olsen, the actress was previously on Instagram, but deleted her account in 2020. She later told Glamour UK that she was "never going back to social media."

"[I thought] Wait, why am I even trying to create a character version of myself and put it out in the world?," Olsen shared, saying that the whole thing made her "uncomfortable."