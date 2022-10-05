Who Is Hilary Swank's Husband? All About Philip Schneider

The couple, who tied the knot in 2018, is currently expecting twins

By
Kelsie Gibson
Kelsie Gibson
Kelsie Gibson

Kelsie Gibson is the SEO Editor of PEOPLE Digital. Since joining the brand in 2021, she has contributed to a number of different verticals, writing and editing SEO content ranging from relationship timelines to TV and movie explainers. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Kelsie worked at POPSUGAR as the Celebrity and Entertainment editor, where she wrote and edited content and conducted various interviews for online and video at press junkets, red carpets, and events such as Tribeca Film Festival. She was also formerly at Bustle, Tiger Beat, and Her Campus and graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Published on October 5, 2022 12:19 PM

Hilary Swank and Philip Schneider are marking a new relationship milestone: they're going to be parents!

During an appearance on Good Morning America on Oct. 5, the actress announced the exciting news, revealing that she is pregnant with twins.

"This is something that I've been wanting for a long time and my next thing is I'm gonna be a mom," said Swank. "And not just of one, but of two. I can't believe it."

Swank and Schneider dated for a year and a half before privately getting engaged in 2016, Vogue reports.

In August 2018, they tied the knot during a romantic ceremony in the Redwoods in California.

"It was timeless. There is just no other way to describe it," Swank (who had previously been married to Chad Lowe from 1997 to 2007) told Vogue of her nuptials to Schneider. "I was overwhelmed with such gratitude and thanks to be marrying the man of my dreams and to see all the people we love together in the middle of such a profound setting. It was truly a dream come true."

Actress Hilary Swank and husband Philip Schneider arrive at the Los Angeles Special Screening Of "What They Had" at iPic Westwood on October 9, 2018 in Westwood, California.
Hilary Swank and Philip Schneider. Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

Since then, they have kept their relationship fairly private, only attending a few events together.

From his career background to how he met Swank, learn more about Schneider ahead.

He's an entrepreneur

According to Vogue, Schneider is a "social venture entrepreneur," which Forbes describes as a profession that combines "capitalism with a do-gooder mentality."

They were set up by Misha Collins' wife

Celebrities Attend The 2017 US Open Tennis Championships - Day 13
Jackson Lee/WireImage

Swank and Schneider first met through a blind date, which was set up by Supernatural actor Misha Collins' wife, Victoria Vantoch, and another close friend named Jean.

"We met at 10:00 a.m. and parted ways at 11:00 p.m.," Swank told Vogue. "We clearly enjoyed our time!"

Collins, a close friend of Schneider's, had a special role in the couple's wedding by doing "a moving reading of a poem," per Vogue.

He made sure Hilary Swank's dogs were part of his proposal

When Schneider proposed to Swank during a vacation in Colorado in 2016, he made sure that the moment was extra special, including having the actress's dogs in attendance.

"We stumbled upon a beautiful sanctuary deep in the mountains," Swank told Vogue. "It had a stunning waterfall that cascades down to rustic cabins built in the 1800s surrounded by beautiful pines and big skies. One evening, Philip dropped to his knee in front of the waterfall and proposed—he sweetly made sure my dogs were nearby so they could bear witness!"

He shares a love of nature with Hilary Swank

Hilary Swank Gushes About Husband After a Year of Marriage: 'I Kissed a Lot of Frogs Before Getting Here'
Getty Images

According to Vogue, the couple's shared love of nature was a big factor in their wedding setting. "We found exactly what we were looking for at the Santa Lucia Preserve in Carmel, California," Swank told the publication. "It's a stunning private community surrounded by 20,000 acres of conservancy and an intimate redwood grove populated with trees that are over 800 years old."

They seemingly share a love of tennis as well

One of the couple's first appearances together was at the 2017 Wimbledon Championships and they've attended a handful of tennis events together since, where they've been spotted excitedly cheering from the stands.

He will also be a first-time parent

Schneider and Swank will both be parents for the first time when their twins arrive. On Good Morning America, Swank revealed that twins run in both her family and Schneider's, adding that she is "so excited" for the next phase. "It's such a blessing. It's a total miracle. It's unbelievable," she raved.

