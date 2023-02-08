Who Is Ashley Greene's Husband? All About Paul Khoury

Ashley Greene married her husband, entrepreneur Paul Khoury, in 2018 and together they share one child.

The Twilight alum met her future husband through mutual friends in 2009 and after seven years of dating, Khoury asked Greene to marry him. Two years later, the couple tied the knot in a gorgeous ceremony in California's redwoods.

In September 2022, Greene and Khoury welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Kinglsey Rainn. Since then, Greene has shared a few glimpses into their life as a family of three on social media. The actress also frequently posts sweet tributes to her husband on their anniversary and special occasions.

"I couldn't ask for anything more. You've given it all to me and I'm so grateful I get to walk through life with my best friend," she wrote on their fourth wedding anniversary in July 2022. Referencing the then-upcoming birth of their daughter, she added, "It has already been such an adventure with you and we're about to embark on the biggest chapter yet! Best is yet to come baby."

So, who is Ashley Greene's husband? Keep reading for everything there is to know about Paul Khoury.

He's a director and photographer

Ashley Greene (L) and Paul Khoury backstage at the People's Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles, California
Emma McIntyre/Getty

Similarly to his wife, Khoury also works in the entertainment industry as a director and photographer. Together, Greene and Khoury founded a production company, Hummingway Productions, along with two other co-creators.

Through the company, Khoury has directed various campaigns for major brands such as Dior, Hydrow and Vanderhall Motor Works. In 2021, Hummingway Productions produced the music video for "Sunkissed" by Glee alum Chord Overstreet. "Love making art with our friends," the company shared on Instagram.

Khoury has also photographed weddings and he frequently shares his love of photography on social media. "I love viewing life through a lens. Being able to capture moments that last forever," he wrote alongside a series of 35mm photos in April 2021.

He's an entrepreneur

Ashley Greene and Paul Khoury
Paul Khoury Instagram

Khoury is also an entrepreneur. Of his many business pursuits, his most prominent is Lokai, a bracelet company with an inspirational message, in which he serves as a partner.

Each Lokai bracelet is made with two special beads: a white bead that is infused with water from Mount Everest, the highest point on Earth, and a black bead that is infused with mud from the Dead Sea, the lowest point on Earth. This unique design is to promote balance and to "stay humble through the highs and hopeful through the lows," according to the brand's website. Founded by Khoury's friend Steven Izen, the company donates a portion of its profits to various charities. Khoury has also directed ads for Lokai through Hummingway Productions.

Khoury frequently posts about new products from Lokai on Instagram, including the Game Day Collection and limited edition bracelets that support specific causes, such as the Alzheimer's Association.

In February 2019, Khoury announced the launch of Joyride Trivia, an app he designed that allows ride-share customers to play trivia games and win prizes like free Uber rides.

He's friends with Liam Hemsworth

Paul Khoury and friends
Paul Khoury Instagram

Greene starred in 2012's LOL with Miley Cyrus and the two quickly became friends. Cyrus, at the time, was famously involved with on-again-off-again boyfriend (now ex-husband) Liam Hemsworth, who happened to be friends with Khoury — the two men are both from Australia.

In 2013, Greene and Khoury, who hadn't publicly confirmed their relationship yet, were spotted spending time with Hemsworth at a Las Vegas boxing match shortly after a split from Cyrus, in photos obtained by Just Jared.

The following year, Khoury posted a group photo with his friends, including Hemsworth, whose arm is slung around Khoury's shoulder in the photo. "Decided to go 70's for celebrating another year of life," he wrote in the caption. "I'm so blessed to have so many amazing people in my life. Thank you to all my friends who made yesterday one Groovy day. I had a blast. love you all."

The Hunger Games star was also in attendance at the couple's wedding.

He proposed to Greene in New Zealand

In December 2016, after several years of dating, Khoury asked Greene to be his wife while they were on a hike at the Bridal Veil Falls in New Zealand. The couple captured the moment on camera and announced their engagement on Instagram.

"This is the most beautiful moment I could have ever hoped for," Greene wrote alongside the video of the proposal. "You've successfully made me the happiest, luckiest woman alive. I can't wait to show you my unfaltering immeasurable love for the rest of our lives."

Two months after the engagement, Greene told PEOPLE that not much had changed in their relationship, noting that she and Khoury are "best friends, so it's the same but different."

"I look down at my hand every once in a while and I'm like, 'Oh yeah, I'm engaged,' which is crazy, but as always, we're keeping it easy and fun and not stressing about anything that's to come afterwards," she said. She added they were not in a rush to get hitched: "We're just enjoying this moment."

Greene also discussed the beautiful ring Khoury had carefully chosen for her. "I would expect nothing less of him," she said. "He's extremely creative and so it's not surprising that he spent that much time [on the ring]. He wanted it to be really special for me and one of a kind and [for him] to have a part in creating that makes it that much more special."

He married Greene on July 6, 2018

Greene and Khoury tied the knot on July 6, 2018, in a whimsical ceremony surrounded by California's redwood trees. The wedding was a star-studded event and attendees included Aaron Paul, Josh Duhamel, Zac Efron and Robert Pattinson, among others.

The couple's big day was featured in Brides and they exchanged vows they'd written themselves during the ceremony. "As I sat down and started to write my vows, I tried to understand what this feeling would feel like," Khoury said, choking up as he spoke. "Nothing can describe the way I feel about you. I love you more than I've loved anything in my entire life. When I met you, you brought a light into my life that I didn't even know that I wanted. I sit here today and I look around and I'm surrounded by love and I want to continue to be surrounded by love."

Greene, who in 2017 told PEOPLE she would be an "untraditional bride," followed Khoury's vows up with her own sweet words. "My parents used to always tell me I was a ray of sunshine and I never fully understood the meaning of that until I found you," Greene said. "When you walk into a room, you light it up."

He and Greene are parents

Ashley Greene is pregnant
Paul Khoury

In March 2022, Greene and Khoury announced they were expecting a baby. The soon-to-be father posted a photo of him and Greene holding the ultrasound image, captioned, "I find it so amazing that we can make life through love," he wrote. "I've never been more in love with you and I'm so ready for this next chapter in our lives. Thank you giving me the best gift in the world @ashleygreene."

A rep for Greene confirmed the news to PEOPLE. "The couple is over-the-moon with excitement about expecting their first child together," the rep said. The couple held an "untraditional" baby shower in August.

That September, Greene and Khoury welcomed their baby girl, Kingsley Rainn Khoury. The new parents announced her birth with a photo of their daughter's hand.

"And just like that - everything changed," Greene wrote. "In a single moment, you came into our world and everything else faded away. Nothing else mattered. ... We love you so much baby girl. Welcome to our world."

The couple have shared plenty of glimpses of their daughter since then. On Nov. 27, 2022, Greene shared a photo of Kingsley's first visit to see Santa. She then shared a picture of her, Khoury and Kingsley in their pajamas on Christmas morning. "The most magical Christmas yet," she captioned the family photo.

