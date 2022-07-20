Who Is Ana de Armas' Boyfriend? All About Paul Boukadakis

Ana de Armas is a rising star, but she isn't too busy for romance.

After the pair's high-profile romance and split, it appears de Armas is keeping her relationships more private. The actress has been linked to Tinder executive Paul Boukadakis since June 2021, but the couple have kept many details about their relationship under wraps.

So who is Ana de Armas' boyfriend? Here's everything to know about Paul Boukadakis and his relationship with the actress.

He's from Tulsa, Oklahoma

Growing up, Boukadakis lived in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and attended Bishop Kelley High School, according to a 2016 interview with Entrepreneur. At the time, he was the CEO and co-founder of a video-sharing app called Wheel, and had returned to his alma mater to test the product with Midwestern teenagers.

"We have taken the concept and we have seeded it in the Midwest," he told the outlet. "We went back to our roots. A lot of people on the East and West Coast get first glimpses of products. We wanted to take it back to the Heartland."

He directed music videos before moving into the entrepreneur and tech space

Paul Boukadakis seen attending Bond: No Time To Die - world film premiere afterparties on September 28, 2021 in London, England Credit: Ricky Vigil/GC Images

Prior to creating Wheel, which was originally called Ferris, Boukadakis had a decade-long career as a director, according to a June 2015 interview with The App Guy podcast.

"Before I started Ferris, I was a music video and commercial director for about 10 years," he said, explaining that his storytelling background was what sparked the idea for the video app in the first place.

"I'm the type of person that believes people are capable of doing many great things at different points in their life," he continued. "I think a lot of times, when people are comfortable in a job, they get scared to take a risk. They're afraid to lose that comfortability. I call it The Forrest Gump Mindset, where you're able to do a lot of great things, you just have to try."

In 2017, Wheel was acquired by Tinder, and Boukadakis joined the dating app company as vice president of special initiatives, a role he still holds today.

He and de Armas met through a mutual friend

Ana De Armas, Paul Boukadakis Credit: BACKGRID

According to Elle, Boukadakis and de Armas first met through a mutual friend during the pandemic. Because most traditional date spots were closed, the pair spent their early days getting to know each other over wine at their homes.

In June 2021, Page Six reported that Boukadakis and de Armas had been dating for "a few months," and that he had already introduced the actress to members of his family. Three months later, they were photographed together for the first time at JFK Airport in New York City. The two were seen walking through security, and de Armas had her hand on Boukadakis' back at one point, as seen in photos published by Extra.

After months of speculation, the pair seemingly confirmed their romance in December 2021 when they were spotted kissing in L.A.

They reportedly live together in New York

According to Elle, Boukadakis and de Armas currently live together in an apartment in N.Y.C. The actress opened up to the magazine about her decision to leave L.A. after seven years, noting that the attention surrounding her and Affleck's relationship played a part. Affleck and de Armas were regularly photographed while they spent lockdown together during the pandemic.

"Going through it [myself] confirmed my thoughts about, 'This is not the place for me to be,' " she said. "It became a little bit too much. There's no escape. There's no way out. ... It's always the feeling of something that you don't have, something missing. It's a city that keeps you anxious."

They're keeping their relationship private

After the attention surrounding de Armas' last relationship, it's unsurprising that she and Boukadakis are keeping their romance private. Neither of them have said much publicly about the relationship, and they've yet to make their red carpet or social media debut.

Despite Boukadakis' social app background, the Tinder exec doesn't appear to be on Instagram, and his Twitter account is set to private. De Armas also tends to stay offline — the actress told Elle that she avoids Googling herself, and isn't very active on social media.

"I deleted Twitter years ago," she said. "I have barely been on Instagram for almost a year."

However, de Armas did share a few photos from her 34th birthday celebration on Instagram in May 2022. The actress spent the day on set filming Ghosted with her costar Chris Evans, and posted a video of the cast and crew presenting her with a cake. And while he wasn't spotted in her Instagram post, De Armas told Elle that Boukadakis was in attendance for the occasion.