Who Is Vin Diesel's Partner? All About Paloma Jiménez

As one of the world's biggest action stars, Vin Diesel has become a household name and his partner, Paloma Jiménez, has been by his side through it all.

The actor is best known for playing Dominic Toretto, the patriarch of a group of street racers in the Fast and Furious franchise, and currently voices Groot in the Guardians of the Galaxy movies as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Diesel and Jiménez were first romantically linked in 2007, and the pair have since welcomed three children: Hania "Similce" Riley, Vincent and Pauline. Aside from the occasional red carpet appearance, the couple keep their relationship relatively private and off social media.

The model herself maintains a very low profile and does not have social media, but it's clear Diesel has a lot of love for her and their family.

So, who is Vin Diesel's partner? Here is everything to know about Paloma Jiménez.

She is a model

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Jiménez was born in Acapulco, Mexico, and worked as a model prior to her relationship with Diesel.

She was the cover girl for Maxim Mexico in January 2005 and Max Mexico in August 2006. She also walked multiple runways including the Spring/Summer ready-to-wear collections in 2006 and 2007 for various designers including Alberto Rodriguez, Carlo Demichelis and more.

She is a very private person

Tim Mosenfelder/Getty

While Diesel is one of the most recognizable actors in Hollywood, Jiménez manages to keep a very low profile. The Mexican model has no social media presence and has remained mum about her relationship with the actor over the years.

Diesel is equally as private about his personal life, and while he does have an Instagram account, Jiménez has only made a few rare appearances on it as he mainly uses it to promote his work.

Despite their inclination for privacy, the couple have stepped out publicly together on numerous occasions. Jiménez has been by her partner's side on the red carpet of many of his movie premieres, including Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and Riddick.

Diesel and Jiménez have successfully kept many aspects of their life private, including the birth of their first child; they chose to forego a pregnancy announcement until she was born.

"I didn't want cameras around this event. I wanted this to be as natural as possible," he said during a 2009 appearance on Good Morning America.

She is Diesel's biggest supporter

Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

Jiménez has attended the annual Vanity Fair Oscar Party with Diesel on several occasions. The supportive partner has also accompanied him to multiple premieres of his movies. The entire family was in attendance at the premiere of Furious 7 in 2015, and they also appeared on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno as Diesel promoted Fast and Furious 6.

Jiménez, Hania and Vincent joined Diesel onstage as he told host Jay Leno and the audience the movie was about "family" — one of the themes Diesel's character is well known for emphasizing throughout the series.

The model and two of his children — Hania and Vincent — were also on hand at Diesel's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in August 2013. In his speech, the movie star praised his family for their constant support as he accepted the honor.

"I couldn't have done it without the Mayan queen," he said, using his nickname for Jiménez, "and I couldn't have done it without my little Similce and Vincent, who I love, love, love so much."

She is a mother of three

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Diesel and Jiménez welcomed their first daughter, Hania Riley Sinclair, who is also known as Similce, on April 2, 2008. They welcomed their second child, son Vincent Sinclair, on Aug. 15, 2010, and another daughter, Pauline Sinclair, on March 15, 2015, naming her after Paul Walker, Diesel's late friend and Fast and Furious costar.

The couple kept Hania's birth details under wraps, but shortly after she was born, the actor opened up about how the newest addition to their family had changed his perspective.

"Someone once told me that, when you have a child, it opens up parts of your heart that you never knew existed. And it is so true," Diesel told Parade magazine in 2008. "It's like you have a child and you think, 'Everything that I've done up until this point is insignificant in comparison to being a father.' It's a beautiful, beautiful thing."

The dad of three was present in the delivery room for the births of all three of his children, and he shared that when Pauline was born, he felt Walker's presence in the room with them.

"He was in the room [when she was born]," Diesel said during a 2015 appearance on the Today show. "There's no other person that I was thinking about as I was cutting this umbilical cord. I just … knew he was there. It felt like a way to keep his memory a part of my family and a part of my world."

Diesel and Jiménez have also maintained a close relationship with Walker's daughter, Meadow — who is Diesel's goddaughter — and the model considers Diesel, Jiménez and their kids "family." Diesel even walked Meadow down the aisle at her 2021 wedding and Hania served as her maid of honor.

Two of the pair's children are already following in Diesel's footsteps. Hania starred in Fast and Furious: Spy Racers, the franchise's first animated series, which premiered on Netflix in December 2019. Vincent also became a member of the Fast and Furious family when he played a younger version of his dad's iconic character, Dominic Toretto, in 2021's F9.

She has some television experience

Frazer Harrison/Getty

Diesel may be the major star in the family, but Jiménez has also graced the small screen. In November 2004, the model made an appearance on the Mexican comedy and variety show Otro Rollo con: Adal Ramones.

During its run, the sketch show welcomed stars like Shakira, Sofía Vergara, Ricky Martin, Elton John and Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson — who is one of Diesel's costars in Fast and Furious.