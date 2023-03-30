Who Is Jonah Hill's Girlfriend? All About Olivia Millar

Meet Jonah Hill's girlfriend.

The You People actor and Olivia Millar first sparked romance rumors in August 2022, when they were photographed kissing on the beach in Malibu (though at the time Millar's identity wasn't confirmed) and stepped out together a month later in Santa Barbara.

The pair has notably kept their relationship private in the year that followed and hasn't made any public appearances together — nor have either Millar or Hill confirmed their relationship status on social media.

Now it appears that the couple is expecting their first child together. Millar was spotted in California on March 27 with what appears to be a baby bump covered by overalls, in photos published by The Daily Mail.

Millar was also spotted wearing what looks to be an engagement ring, although reps for the actor did not reply to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The 21 Jump Street alum was previously engaged to Gianna Santos before calling it quits in October 2020. Hill was then linked to surfer Sarah Brady but shut down claims that the two were engaged in February 2022.

Here's everything to know about Hill's girlfriend.

She's the daughter of top model Esmé Marshall

Millar is the daughter of 1980s top model Esmé Marshall. Recognized as "the energy girl," Esmé is widely regarded for her tight relationship with Calvin Klein, her Vogue covers and her countless campaigns.

Similar to her mother, Millar has a career in the fashion industry — but behind the scenes. She owns an online clothing store with her older sister. (She has three siblings: Raychel, Hayden and Trev.)

She's co-owner of the online vintage shop Chasseresse

Millar co-owns Chasseresse, an online retailer that she operates with her sister, Raychel. The sisters teamed up to launch their fashion venture — meaning "huntress" in French — in 2018. The site is best known for selling vintage, sustainable and regenerative brands.

In an interview with Vogue, Raychel detailed how she curates the collection sold on the site. Noting the benefits of Instagram shopping, particularly, eliminating "the hassle that the vintage hunt can entail." Raychel does all the rack sorting, pulling the best finds for her customers. "I'm never not finding stuff," she told the outlet.

She has a close relationship with her sister Raychel

Similar to Millar, Raychel followed in her mother's fashion-forward footsteps — but pursued a career both in front of and behind the camera. In addition to being a third-generation model, she has also worked as a photographer and photographer's assistant. She also "dabbled" in styling and production.

Millar shares a close bond with her sister, who often posts sweet tributes on social media. "My ride or die right there," Raychel began an Instagram post, tagging her sister. "Can't wait to be old and grey with you listening to Bob Marley throwing back expensive wine cackling about all the funny s—t we seen."

"Sisterhood.... has been the single most rewarding female relationship I've experienced," Raychel penned another post dedicated to Millar. "This beauty takes care of me and my son in the most beautiful and important ways. I don't know what I'd do with out you."

She keeps her personal life private

Unlike her older sister and mother, Millar chooses to live a life out of the public eye. She has a private Instagram account and rarely makes public appearances.

She was first spotted with Jonah in August 2022

Kurt Krieger/Corbis/Getty

Millar first sparked romance rumors with Hill in August 2022 when they were spotted kissing in Malibu. The actor's new love interest wasn't identified at the time, however, a month later, Millar was confirmed to be the mystery brunette seen in the swimsuit-clad photo at the beach.

In September 2022, the pair were seen spending time together in Santa Barbara. According to photos captured by The Daily Mail, the pair were on a road trip together, as they were seen standing beside a white Mercedes Sprinter camper.

The couple were then seen together at Hawaii children's store Kokonut Kids in January 2023, just a few months before Millar was spotted in California with what appears to be a baby bump.

She and Jonah Hill are seemingly engaged

On March 27, Millar was spotted in California with what appeared to be a baby bump covered with overalls. In the same photos published by The Daily Mail, Millar was spotted wearing what appears to be an engagement ring, although reps for the actor did not reply to PEOPLE's request for comment.