Who Is Jonah Hill's Girlfriend? All About Olivia Millar

The 21 Jump Street actor and his girlfriend are reportedly expecting their first child together

By
Skyler Caruso
Skyler Caruso
Skyler Caruso

Skyler Caruso is the Editorial Assistant of PEOPLE Digital.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 30, 2023 04:27 PM
Lovebirds Jonah Hill and Olivia Millar shop at a children's clothing store during their Hawaiian vacation.
Photo: MEGA

Meet Jonah Hill's girlfriend.

The You People actor and Olivia Millar first sparked romance rumors in August 2022, when they were photographed kissing on the beach in Malibu (though at the time Millar's identity wasn't confirmed) and stepped out together a month later in Santa Barbara.

The pair has notably kept their relationship private in the year that followed and hasn't made any public appearances together — nor have either Millar or Hill confirmed their relationship status on social media.

Now it appears that the couple is expecting their first child together. Millar was spotted in California on March 27 with what appears to be a baby bump covered by overalls, in photos published by The Daily Mail.

Millar was also spotted wearing what looks to be an engagement ring, although reps for the actor did not reply to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The 21 Jump Street alum was previously engaged to Gianna Santos before calling it quits in October 2020. Hill was then linked to surfer Sarah Brady but shut down claims that the two were engaged in February 2022.

Here's everything to know about Hill's girlfriend.

She's the daughter of top model Esmé Marshall

Millar is the daughter of 1980s top model Esmé Marshall. Recognized as "the energy girl," Esmé is widely regarded for her tight relationship with Calvin Klein, her Vogue covers and her countless campaigns.

Similar to her mother, Millar has a career in the fashion industry — but behind the scenes. She owns an online clothing store with her older sister. (She has three siblings: Raychel, Hayden and Trev.)

She's co-owner of the online vintage shop Chasseresse

Millar co-owns Chasseresse, an online retailer that she operates with her sister, Raychel. The sisters teamed up to launch their fashion venture — meaning "huntress" in French — in 2018. The site is best known for selling vintage, sustainable and regenerative brands.

In an interview with Vogue, Raychel detailed how she curates the collection sold on the site. Noting the benefits of Instagram shopping, particularly, eliminating "the hassle that the vintage hunt can entail." Raychel does all the rack sorting, pulling the best finds for her customers. "I'm never not finding stuff," she told the outlet.

She has a close relationship with her sister Raychel

Similar to Millar, Raychel followed in her mother's fashion-forward footsteps — but pursued a career both in front of and behind the camera. In addition to being a third-generation model, she has also worked as a photographer and photographer's assistant. She also "dabbled" in styling and production.

Millar shares a close bond with her sister, who often posts sweet tributes on social media. "My ride or die right there," Raychel began an Instagram post, tagging her sister. "Can't wait to be old and grey with you listening to Bob Marley throwing back expensive wine cackling about all the funny s—t we seen."

"Sisterhood.... has been the single most rewarding female relationship I've experienced," Raychel penned another post dedicated to Millar. "This beauty takes care of me and my son in the most beautiful and important ways. I don't know what I'd do with out you."

She keeps her personal life private

Unlike her older sister and mother, Millar chooses to live a life out of the public eye. She has a private Instagram account and rarely makes public appearances.

She was first spotted with Jonah in August 2022

BERLIN, GERMANY - FEBRUARY 10: (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been digitally retouched) Jonah Hill attends the 'Mid 90's' photocall during the 69th Berlin International Film Festival Berlin at the Grand Hyatt Hotel on February 10, 2019 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Kurt Krieger/Corbis via Getty Images)
Kurt Krieger/Corbis/Getty

Millar first sparked romance rumors with Hill in August 2022 when they were spotted kissing in Malibu. The actor's new love interest wasn't identified at the time, however, a month later, Millar was confirmed to be the mystery brunette seen in the swimsuit-clad photo at the beach.

In September 2022, the pair were seen spending time together in Santa Barbara. According to photos captured by The Daily Mail, the pair were on a road trip together, as they were seen standing beside a white Mercedes Sprinter camper.

The couple were then seen together at Hawaii children's store Kokonut Kids in January 2023, just a few months before Millar was spotted in California with what appears to be a baby bump.

She and Jonah Hill are seemingly engaged

On March 27, Millar was spotted in California with what appeared to be a baby bump covered with overalls. In the same photos published by The Daily Mail, Millar was spotted wearing what appears to be an engagement ring, although reps for the actor did not reply to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Related Articles
Owen Wilson and The Rolling Stones
Owen Wilson Says His 'All-Access' Pass to Rolling Stones Concerts Was Revoked After He Walked on Stage
Caylee Cowan and Casey Affleck attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones
Caylee Cowan Says Being in Love with Casey Affleck Makes Life 'Beautiful'
Mid 90's Press Conference ? 69th Berlin Film Festival, Germany - 10 Feb 2019
Jonah Hill and Girlfriend Olivia Millar Are Expecting Their First Baby Together
gwyneth paltrow terry sanderson trial
Man Suing Gwyneth Paltrow Apologizes for Previously Describing Actress as 'King Kong'
Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon Rollout 4/10
Kyra Sedgwick Says the Goats in Her Hit TikTok Videos Were a Unique Gift from Husband Kevin Bacon
Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler attend the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix's 'Murder Mystery 2'
Adam Sandler on His Longtime Friendship with Jennifer Aniston: She 'Knows How to Calm You Down'
Bruce Paltrow, Blythe Danner & Gwyneth Paltrow
All About Gwyneth Paltrow's Parents, Blythe Danner and Bruce Paltrow
Macaulay Culkin and brother Kieran are on hand at Gonzalez y Gonzalez for the opening night party for the musical "Summer of '42."
Kieran Culkin Says He Felt Bad About Brother Macaulay Culkin's 'Home Alone' Fame: 'Poor F---ing Guy'
Jeremy Renner's Nephew Recalls Actor Saving Him in Snowplow Accident: 'I Didn't Think He Was Alive'
Jeremy Renner's Nephew Recalls Actor Saving Him in Snowplow Accident: 'I Didn't Think He Was Alive'
Gwyneth Paltrow sits in court during an objection by her attorney during her trial, in Park City, Utah. Paltrow is accused in a lawsuit of crashing into a skier during a 2016 family ski vacation, leaving him with brain damage and four broken ribs Gwyneth Paltrow Skiing Lawsuit, Park City, United States - 24 Mar 2023
Gwyneth Paltrow's Son Moses Details 2016 Ski Collision: 'I Heard My Mom Yelling at the Guy'
Nicolas Cage and Riko Shibata 'Renfield' film premiere, New York, USA - 28 Mar 2023
Nicolas Cage Has a Date Night with Wife Riko Shibata at 'Renfield' Premiere in New York City
John Leguizamo Jokes He'd Play Gwyneth Paltrow in Show About Trial
John Leguizamo Jokes He'd Play Gwyneth Paltrow in Show About Trial: 'If White People Can Take Our Roles'
Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon Rollout 4/10
Kyra Sedgwick Loved 'Being in Charge' While Directing Husband Kevin Bacon in New Film 'Space Oddity'
Reese Witherspoon arrives at the World Premiere Of Netflix's "Your Place Or Mine"; Reese Witherspoon @ReeseW My heart is broken for my hometown of Nashville and all the families dealing with unspeakable loss of their beloved children and teachers at Covenant School.
Reese Witherspoon Says Her Heart is 'Broken' After Nashville School Shooting
Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson arrive at the Gucci show during Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2022/23 on February 25, 2022 in Milan, Italy.
Jodie Turner-Smith Reflects on 'Secret' Whirlwind Marriage and Motherhood Journey
Entertainment Industry Foundation Presents Stand Up To Cancer's New York Standing Room Only Event With Donors American Airlines, Mastercard And Merck - Inside
Inside Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth's Differences: 'She Has Her Hand in a Lot of Pots; He Prefers Less Frenzy'