Who Is Lily James' Boyfriend? All About Michael Shuman

Lily James has found her real-life Tommy Lee.

The Pammy & Tommy star and her rocker boyfriend, Michael Shuman, have been going steady since February 2021, when they were first spotted getting cozy outside a hotel in Suffolk, England. The pair continued to fuel romance rumors after photographs surfaced of the two of them walking hand in hand in Los Angeles that April. It was reported that they were en route to meet Shuman's parents.

Like James, Shuman knows what it's like to have a career in the spotlight. The musician belongs to not one but two rock bands, one of which has nabbed several Grammy nominations over the years. Shuman has also worked on a few solo projects, including scoring a feature film.

While the couple have started stepping out together more, they work to keep the details of their relationship relatively private.

So, who is Lily James' beau? Keep reading to find out more about Michael Shuman and his blossoming relationship with the actress.

He's in two bands

Shuman knows how to keep himself busy. He began playing bass guitar in the rock group Queens of the Stone Age in 2007. The band got its start in the late '90s and has welcomed an ensemble of musicians over the years. In addition to playing bass, Shuman lends himself to vocals — but that's not the only group he's a part of.

Described as "a trio of partners in crime, best friends and brothers in all but blood," Shuman, Zach Dawes and Tyler Parkford teamed up in 2009 to form the band Mini Mansions. The contemporary rock band has released four albums to date, the most recent being in 2019.

He's a Grammy-nominated artist

Shirlaine Forrest/WireImage

Queens of the Stone Age is a seven-time nominated music group, according to the band's Grammy Awards page. Shuman's name has been linked to four of those nominations: best hard rock performance in 2008; best rock performance and best rock album in 2014; and best rock album in 2018.

His previous engagement and breakup inspired Mini Mansion's 2018 EP

The vibe of Mini Mansions's 2018 EP, which would later turn into the band's fourth album, was a departure from the group's rocker tune. In a 2018 Coup de Main interview, Shuman described the songwriting process as "organic" and "extremely cathartic." Shuman had just gotten out of a relationship that had led to an engagement, and that love story largely inspired the EP.

"I think it should all stem from real things that are happening in your life and real experiences," Shuman told the outlet of songwriting. "It just so happened that personally I went through a relationship that had very high highs and then ended up in some low lows, and that's what all the new music ended up being about, for the most part."

He continued, "Since we're talking about being vulnerable, I fell in love with a girl, and I got engaged, and I was ready for another life. When that happens to you, it makes you think about what's important in your life, and what you want to spend your time doing. That really changed me and … opened me up to writing — obviously lyrically, but musically too."

He and James first sparked romance rumors in February 2021

Michael Shuman; Lily James. Steve Meddle/Shutterstock; David M. Benett/Getty Image

Shuman and James were first seen together in February 2021. The pair were spotted sharing a kiss outside a hotel in Suffolk, England, where James was on location filming the British rom-com What's Love Got to Do With It?

PEOPLE also reported that the couple were already following one another on Instagram.

James made their relationship Instagram official in February 2022

Lily James/Instagram

Nearly one year after sparking initial relationship rumors, James made her relationship with the Queens of Stone Age rocker Instagram official.

On Feb. 17, 2022, the actress shared a carousel of scenic snapshots on Instagram of sunsets, coastal views and what appears to be the back of Shuman's head. While Shuman wasn't tagged in the post, his signature slicked-back blonde hair gave it away.

"Postcards from the edge 🕊," James captioned the sweet post.

Not long after, Shuman made his full debut on James' Instagram when she shared a snap of the couple posing at a Chanel event in April 2022.

He and James make time to support one another's career

Lily James Instagram

Shuman was James' date at the 2022 Academy Awards, where they posed for a few photos on the red carpet.

Following the awards ceremony, James shared a photo gallery of her looks for the evening on Instagram, as well as a few behind-the-scenes selfies with Shuman.

"94th Academy Awards In. This. Dress. Atelier @versace by @donatella_versace true love, thank you so much 🤎," James captioned the post.

In May 2022, it was James' turn to support Shuman. The Pammy and Tommy actress promoted Shuman's new single "Cold Sweat" on her Instagram.

"Check this out now. Massive vibe. First track from GLU. Follow @glu_insta. @mikeyshoesss 🖤," she wrote alongside a photo of the track's cover art.

He scored the 2017 film Feed

In 2017, director Tommy Bertelsen invited close friend Shuman to score his first feature, Feed. The project was written, produced and led by Troian Bellisario of Pretty Little Liars, who also happens to be an old high school classmate of Shuman's.

"When I was brought on board it felt like a family," Shuman told Coup de Main in 2017.

Before Shuman knew it, scoring turned into producing the film's entire soundtrack. "I didn't see that coming, I was just expecting to do a score," he said.

Shuman continued, "I don't think a lot of people do this actually. I've never heard of someone doing a soundtrack where they did the score … I'm not a pioneer, but it was a lot of work, but it was also really great to actually basically make a record too."

He and James keep their romance relatively private

Shuman and James are keeping quiet when it comes to their relationship. While the couple have been spotted at several public events together, including a 2022 Met Gala afterparty, they're still keeping their budding romance low-key.

Neither Shuman nor James have publicly spoken about one another either, and while the Cinderella actress has shared her boyfriend on her Instagram grid, Shuman's social media continues to be a music-driven account.