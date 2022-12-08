Who Is Anna Faris' Husband? All About Michael Barrett

Anna Faris has learned to "accept a lot of love" from her cinematographer husband Michael Barrett.

The House Bunny star met her husband on the set of the 2018 film Overboard. The pair got engaged in 2019 and eloped two years later.

In November 2022, Faris said that the feeling of security she gets from Barrett is the best part of their marriage. "We realized early on that we didn't want to be apart, as so many people have to do in this industry," she told PEOPLE. "And so we really prioritized us getting to be together, which is new for me."

The Anna Faris is Unqualified host had been married twice before. She was married to actor Ben Indra from 2004 to 2008, and then to Chris Pratt from 2009 to 2018, with whom she shares son Jack, born in 2012.

"I've normally, in my other marriages [spent] a lot of time apart," Faris said. "And so I think the feeling of consistent security and safety is now … I really appreciate that, the maturity of it."

So who is Anna Faris' other half? Here's everything to know about cinematographer Michael Barrett.

He's from California

Barrett was born in Riverside, California, on May 28, 1970. He realized he wanted to become a filmmaker in high school, so he stayed close to home for college. Per the American Society of Cinematographers, Barrett earned his bachelor's degree in art history from UCLA, studying painting, printmaking and photography.

"One of my painting professors suggested that I take some film classes," he said in a 2007 interview with Kodak. "The cinematography instructor was very encouraging. He would call my mistakes 'experimentation.' "

He earned his master's degree in film at Columbia University

Michael Barrett, Anna Faris. Splash News

After graduating from UCLA, Barrett moved to New York City to earn his master's degree in film at Columbia University.

"They didn't have a cinematography program, which I suspected might be a good thing," he told Kodak. "There were three or four of us who would shoot everything. I shot more than 40 short films for other students and a number of music videos for local bands."

He would go on to shoot films with his mentor, Allen Daviau. One of his early films was with director Tanya Wexler, who suggested Barrett speak to her uncle, cinematographer Haskell Wexler. Barrett would visit sets with Haskell, and in turn, Haskell would share his professional insight with the young artist.

After receiving his master's degree, Barrett entered the industry when he was still relatively young — in fact, his reps would lie about his age. "My agent would tell people that I was older," he recalled. "When I went out on interviews, people would say that I looked young for my age — and they were right!"

He is a cinematographer

Barrett has been an active member of the American Society of Cinematographers since 2015. According to his website, he's worked on dozens of films and TV shows, including Bobby, Ted and Supergirl.

He received an award from the ASC in 2003 for an episode of CSI: Miami and was nominated two other times for episodes of CSI: Crime Scene Investigation. In 2006, he was nominated for the Golden Frog award for Bobby at the Camerimage International Film Festival.

He met Faris on the set of Overboard

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Faris met Barrett in 2017 when she starred in Overboard. "We had an immediate kind of intimacy," the actress later told PEOPLE. "We're both probably introverts in a very similar way. And he has two children and that has been awesome. I've really learned a lot about myself through his kids. It's been really rewarding."

The couple were first linked after being spotted on dinner dates in Los Angeles in September 2017 — one month after Faris and Pratt announced they had split. In November, Faris and Barrett seemingly confirmed their romance with a vacation to Venice, Italy.

The Hollywood pair are often spotted on set with each other. In early 2022, Barrett joined Faris in New Orleans, where she was filming The Estate. The couple also find comfort in simply being together. "This time, it has been easier for me to accept a lot of love," Faris said on Chelsea Handler's podcast in 2022. "I still kind of struggle with it."

He and Faris eloped

Faris was spotted wearing a ring in November 2019, but the couple didn't break the news themselves. In January 2020, Faris' costar Allison Janney confirmed that Faris and Barrett were engaged — in fact, she said they had "been engaged for a long time."

Two years after their engagement, the pair eloped in a private courthouse ceremony in Washington state. "I've never been a big wedding person," the Scary Movie actress said of their decision to marry quietly.

Shortly after revealing that she was married, Faris told photographers why she and Barrett had eloped. "With a little bit of age, you don't need the whole thing," she said. When asked if anyone else attended the wedding, Faris added, "It was just us."

He has two kids from a previous relationship

Both Faris and Barrett have children from previous relationships. Faris has her son Jack, whom she shares with Pratt, while Barrett has two kids from his previous marriage.

In 2022, Faris told PEOPLE that, early on, she struggled to connect with Barrett's children. The actress said she "felt very immature" when she first started spending time with them. "I wanted to be a kid like them. I was listening to music so loudly, I was embarrassing them. I was always like, 'Why don't they like me?' " she recalled.

Faris and her stepkids have bonded over time. "I have this special place in their life where I just get to be supportive," she said. "And I have been really working hard on that."

He and Faris spent much of the COVID-19 pandemic in a camper van

Faris and Barrett found a unique way to socially distance during the COVID-19 pandemic: traveling in a camper van with their blended family.

"We bought a camper van and traveled with a portable printer for school," Faris told PEOPLE. "Jack has been handling this whole thing like a champ. I just feel very happy that my family is safe. And I don't think I've ever been so present."