Who Is Anya Taylor-Joy's Boyfriend? All About Malcolm McRae

Anya Taylor-Joy and Malcolm McRae attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California

Anya Taylor-Joy is quickly taking over Hollywood.

After becoming a household name for her Golden Globe-winning performance in Netflix's hit 2020 drama, The Queen's Gambit, the British-American actress has remained in the spotlight with films like Last Night in Soho and The Northman, and even made her hosting debut on Saturday Night Live.

Aside from her work in front of the camera, Taylor-Joy is a favorite on the red carpet, known for wearing bold colors and silhouettes with the help of famed stylist Law Roach. In April 2022, Taylor-Joy caused even more than the typical stir when she kissed her boyfriend, Malcolm McRae, at The Northman premiere.

"I've finally found someone who will happily sit in silence with me reading," she told British Vogue of McRae in the magazine's April issue. "We're basically 80 years old and 7 at the same time, and it works really well."

The pair made one of their first public appearances as a couple in March 2022, when they stepped out together at the CAA pre-Oscar party in West Hollywood, California. But who is the musician that captured the Furiosa actress' heart? Here's everything to know about Malcolm McRae and his relationship with Anya Taylor-Joy.

He's a member of a band called More*

McRae plays guitar, piano and sings in a two-person rock band called More* with Kane Ritchotte, a former member of Portugal The Man. They released their first EP, 1/2, in July 2020 and their second, 2/2, in September 2021.

McRae told RAIN Magazine that their first release took three years to perfect. "Kane and I were doing solo projects individually and had a few songs we had written and recorded separately. We met up and decided it was fun to write together and bring our songs together," he explained of the band's origin. "So we finished ten songs over about three years."

According to the band's bio on Spotify, the singer moved from Alabama to California for love "two years ago," though it's unclear when the bio was posted. "Malcolm had only recently fallen in love with a young woman and followed his foolish heart, dropping everything to move to Los Angeles," the bio reads. "Well, his heart was mistaken. The relationship was a disaster. But the music that followed wasn't."

McRae wrote a song for Taylor-Joy two days after they met

On March 11, 2022, McRae shared that he wrote his new song, "Really Want to See You Again," just two days after meeting Taylor-Joy. "I know that I'm high now but I've gotta get this out," he sings in the clip, which was posted on Instagram. "I think we're alike in ways that I can't quite explain right, but I might, could with some time. If ever we were in the same place. I want what's right, but I want without warning now, and I think we're wanting something the same."

Taylor-Joy first confirmed she was in a relationship in April 2021

A few days after taking home the Golden Globe for best actress in a miniseries or television film, Taylor-Joy mentioned her "partner" in an interview with Elle from her bathroom.

"My partner's just come back from work, and he's moving around all of his equipment, so this was the safe spot," she said, without any further explanation. A few weeks later, Page Six published photos of Taylor-Joy and McRae kissing in New York City.

Though it's unclear when the pair first started dating, Taylor-Joy has spoken about a "devastating breakup" she went through just before filming the Jane Austen adaptation Emma in March 2019.

"Prior to filming I'd just had a devastating breakup, and it had challenged everything," she told Vanity Fair in April 2021. "I was just incredibly insecure and very, very unsafe in my own skin."

In her British Vogue interview, Taylor-Joy revealed she watched Sex and the City to get through a horrible breakup — and even told Sarah Jessica Parker. "I went up to her and I was like, 'I need you to know that I'm watching you and Big and it's giving me hope,' " Taylor-Joy said. "She was like, 'That things will work out?' And I said, 'No! That this will end and I will finally move on!' "

They're not shy about posting each other on social media

McRae and Taylor-Joy aren't afraid to post about their romance online. The actress first appeared on McRae's Instagram in July 2021, when he shared a photo of Taylor-Joy with the caption, "I'm besotted."

In October 2021, he shared two window selfies of himself holding hands with Taylor-Joy. "Oof supremely happy," he captioned the post.

On Valentine's Day 2022, Taylor-Joy posted a photo of her kissing McRae with the caption, "We're the same shape. Happy v day lovers."

They share a birthday

McRae was born on April 16, 1994, and Taylor-Joy entered the world exactly two years later. She celebrated their joint birthday on Instagram in 2022 by posting a couple of sweet photos with McRae in the woods and on a carriage ride. "16.04.94 ♾ 16.04.96. Happy birthday to us baby. Thank you all for your love," she wrote in the caption.

The pair received well-wishes from Taylor-Joy's Last Night In Soho costar Sam Claflin, who commented, "Happy birthday my two babies."

Taylor-Joy has referred to McRae as her "hobby"

The actress gushed about her and McRae's similar interests in her April interview with British Vogue. "I said to my partner the other day that he was my hobby. I see reading as something that I have to do," she said. "He loved it because he's the same. I've finally found someone who will happily sit in silence with me reading."

Taylor-Joy also explained that she prefers being in a relationship to dating. "I was not a good dater and I'm quite glad to not be," she said. "I hear stories from my friends and I'm like, 'God, I would suck at that.' "

Taylor-Joy is featured in one of McRae's songs

Taylor-Joy showed off her musical prowess in Last Night in Soho, so it was only a matter of time before she contributed to one of her boyfriend's songs. While sharing a clip from his new single, "Whose Side You're On," McRae gave Taylor-Joy a shoutout in the caption. "Thanks to our friends @ethangruska, @erroneousambergris, @dashiell_lefrancis, and @anyataylorjoy for their masterful parts on the recording," he wrote.

They're supportive of each other's careers

Despite their busy schedules, McRae and Taylor-Joy both make time to support their significant other's endeavors. After the couple attended the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party together, McRae praised Taylor-Joy on Instagram alongside a photo of the couple from the night.

"Don't know why this Merry or Pippin lookin guy on the left is mean mugging but I'm f------ proud of this girl," he wrote.

Earlier that month, Taylor-Joy shouted out her boyfriend's band on Instagram to promote their appearance on HAIM's One More HAIM Tour.