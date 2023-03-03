Who Is Chris Rock's Ex-Wife? All About Malaak Compton-Rock

Chris Rock was married to Malaak Compton-Rock for 18 years before splitting in 2014 and finalizing their divorce in 2016.

Compton-Rock largely stayed out of the spotlight during her marriage to the comedian, maintaining a low profile as she raised their two daughters out of the public eye. After their divorce, Compton-Rock joined Instagram, where she documents her philanthropy work and life with her daughters — and her new beau.

So who is Chris Rock's ex-wife? Here's everything to know about mother, activist and author Malaak Compton-Rock.

She is a former publicist

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

In 1994, Rock crashed the Essence magazine awards, where he met Compton-Rock, who was working as a Hollywood publicist at the time, according to a 1997 Rolling Stone profile.

The public relations professional later found her "true calling" when she began working for UNICEF, where she oversaw the Special Events and Celebrity Relations Department.

Compton-Rock holds a B.A. in arts and production management from Howard University and an M.A. in global development and social Justice from St. John's University. She has also received Honorary Doctorate degrees from Fairleigh Dickenson University, Salve Regina University and Utica College of Syracuse University.

She married Rock in 1996

Vinnie Zuffante/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty

Two years after they began dating, Rock and Compton-Rock tied the knot on Nov. 23, 1996. In 1997, Rock told Ebony magazine, "She's changed me. She's really calmed me down and centered my life."

At the 2007 premiere of his film I Think I Love My Wife, the typically private Rock spoke about his marriage. "The best part is just having a partner," he told reporters at the premiere. "There is no real worst part. I'm not going to say there's a worst part. I mean, I'm a comedian — comedians like to work alone. So maybe I'm not the ideal guy to be married to, in that sense."

She and Rock share two daughters

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

In a June 2002 interview with O, The Oprah Magazine, Rock shared that the 9/11 attacks made him want to become a father. "I said to myself, 'The world's falling down, and what have I done with my life?' " he recalled. "We've been married five years, but we've never planned anything — it has always been about today. After September 11, I said, 'It's time. Let's have a baby.' "

He and Compton-Rock then welcomed their first child together, daughter Lola Simon, on June 28, 2002. A few years later, their family grew with the birth of their second daughter, Zahra Savannah, on May 22, 2004.

Lola and Zahra are now all grown up and attending college. On Jan. 17, 2023, the proud mom penned an emotional message about the girls returning to their schools after the holiday break. "My two big girls, Lola and Zahra, are back at university," she wrote alongside a photo of Lola and Zahra posing together. "Oh how I loved the month that they were home for the holidays! I think I was doing pretty good with both of them being away, but I am now feeling their absence something terrible. Mommy misses her babies!"

She added, "As it comes to parenting, nothing prepares you for when your cubs leave home and how fast it all goes. My Lola Bean and Zaza were literally just born! Like yesterday."

Compton-Rock has another daughter, Ntombi, whom she adopted from South Africa.

She is a humanitarian

Robin Marchant/Getty

Compton-Rock is very passionate about humanitarian work and advocacy. Aside from her prior work for UNICEF, Compton-Rock founded the Angelrock Project Foundation in 2008. The non-profit organization "supports global programs for women and underserved youth from low socio-economic backgrounds in the U.S. and abroad, with a particular focus in South Africa."

The foundation also sponsors Journey for Change: Empowering Youth Through Global Service, a program that provides children from low socioeconomic backgrounds in N.Y.C. with volunteer opportunities abroad.

Additionally, Compton-Rock serves on the board of the Children's Defense Fund New York and she is the author of the book: If It Takes a Village, Build One: How I Found Meaning Through a Life of Service and 100+ Ways You Can Too.

She and Rock separated in 2014

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

After nearly 20 years of marriage, Rock and Compton-Rock announced their split in December 2014.

"After much contemplation and 19 years of marriage, Chris and I have decided to go our separate ways. Being fortunate enough to lead a life of service by working with those most vulnerable makes me well aware of life's blessings, even when faced with difficulties," Compton-Rock said in a statement at the time. "While recognizing that this is a significant change, my children remain at the center of my life and their well-being is my top priority. It is in this spirit that I sincerely ask that their privacy and the privacy of our family be respected during this transition in our lives."

A source told PEOPLE that the divorce was a "long time coming," explaining, "Chris has known it wasn't salvageable for a while. He was the one to file because he knew it was time to just move forward already."

Their divorce was finalized in 2016

Donna Ward/Getty

Much of Rock and Compton-Rock's contentious divorce proceedings centered around whether the Grown Ups star should pay child support for Ntombi, the daughter they were reportedly in the process of adopting just before their split.

While Rock stated in his divorce filing that he had just two daughters, Compton-Rock claimed that the couple had a third child, "who has resided with the parties since before her first birthday."

She added that Ntombi, "has been raised by the parties as a member of the family and has been solely supported by the parties."

The couple disagreed over child support in general, as Rock claimed that Compton-Rock had "the ability to work and contribute to her own support, as well as the support and other financial needs of the children."

In a counterclaim, Compton-Rock stated that she and her daughters were "fully supported financially by the Plaintiff [Rock] throughout the marriage." The claim went on to say that Compton-Rock, with her ex's "support and encouragement," was a stay-at-home mom "raising the parties' children and otherwise devoted her time to charitable and philanthropic endeavors."

Compton-Rock requested child support to provide their daughters with the same standard of living they had during their parents' marriage.

The former couple's divorce was finalized in August 2016, and Compton-Rock continued with Ntombi's adoption process independently.

Rock was unfaithful during their marriage

Vince Bucci/Getty

In the years since their divorce, Rock has been candid about his infidelity.

During his 2017 Total Blackout Tour, the comedian admitted to cheating on Compton-Rock with at least three women. "I was a piece of s—," he said on stage, per Rolling Stone.

"My faults are magnified," he told the outlet of how his fame played into their split. "Your significant other, if they really love you, has a high opinion of you. And you let them down."

Rock spoke about his infidelity again during his 2018 Netflix special, Chris Rock: Tamborine. "I cheated. Yeah. I'm serious. I'm not bragging. I cheated," he said, per Vulture. "When guys cheat … it's like, we want something new. We want something new, right? But, then, you know what happens? Your woman finds out. And now she's new. She's never the same again."

Rock won't talk about her in his stand up comedy routines

MICHAEL CAMPANELLA/Redferns

One year after the couple's divorce, Rock headed on the road for his comedy tour Total Blackout Tour. Speaking to Rolling Stone about the tour, he shared that he would not be discussing his ex-wife or the divorce on stage.

"It's not fair. I have a mic, she doesn't," he said. "God forbid people are bugging her in the supermarket. That's not cool. I'm going to have to see her at weddings and graduations."

That said, he's not above making jokes at his own expense about their split. During an appearance on The Tonight Show, Rock joked about the cost of his divorce.

"The other night I saw [John] Mulaney. Mulaney's working on new stuff, Mulaney's getting divorced," Rock recalled to host Jimmy Fallon. "This is how much money I lost in my divorce — I recommended my ex-wife's divorce lawyer. I was like 'You should get this guy, he'll get you your money.' "

He continued, "This guy is good, 'cause I walked out with nothing. I couldn't even afford the tickets tonight! You think I'm joking, but I really did."

She is dating someone new

Malaak Compton-Rock Instagram

Compton-Rock is in a relationship with a man whose name she hasn't publicly revealed. She's shared several photos with him on her Instagram, including a sweet birthday tribute in January 2021.

"Happy birthday to my love. Sweet, kind, loving, romantic, adventurous, fun-loving, inquisitive, giving and spiritual," she wrote alongside a carousel of photos of them. "A great man. A great friend. A great father. And a great partner. Been around the world and back in two and a half years. Looking forward to more wonderful adventures! And sweetheart 60 never looked so good! Love you!"