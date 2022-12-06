Who Is Matt Damon's Wife? All About Luciana Barroso

Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso have been married since 2005 and share four kids

By
Published on December 6, 2022 01:25 PM
Luciana Damon and Matt Damon walk the red carpet ahead of the 'Downsizing' screening and Opening Ceremony during the 74th Venice Film Festival at Sala Grande on August 30, 2017 in Venice, Italy
Photo: Stefania D'Alessandro/WireImage

Matt Damon and his wife Luciana Barroso have been married for nearly two decades and have built a family together.

The pair met in 2003 at the bar Barroso was working at and instantly connected. They tied the knot two years later and went on to welcome three daughters: Isabella, Gia and Stella. Damon also became a stepdad to Barroso's daughter Alexia.

Although Damon is an A-list movie star, the couple are very private and don't share much about their relationship or family life. Barroso, in particular, maintains a pretty low profile. The mom of four does not have any social media and is rarely featured in interviews. She does, however, step out for the occasional red carpet to support her husband's projects and career.

Most recently, the couple appeared together at the 45th Kennedy Center Honors in Washington, D.C. in December 2022. Damon donned a black tuxedo for the occasion, while Barroso wore a black sheer body-length gown. The pair were there to celebrate Damon's Ocean's Eleven costar George Clooney, who was honored for his lifetime achievements at the event.

So, what is there to know about the Good Will Hunting star's wife? Keep reading to learn more about Luciana Barroso and her relationship with Matt Damon.

She's from Argentina

Matt Damon (R) and wife Luciana Damon attend the premiere of "The Great Wall" at TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on February 15, 2017 in Hollywood, California
Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

While not much is known about Barroso's life before she met Damon, PEOPLE previously reported that she was born in Argentina and speaks fluent Spanish.

She met Damon while bartending

Matt Damon and fiance Luciana Bozan (nee Barroso) attend the "Syriana" premiere after party at The New York Public Library November 20, 2005 in New York City
Evan Agostini/Getty

The couple's first meeting was something out of a rom-com. During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Damon revealed that they met in Miami in 2003 while he was shooting the film Stuck on You. "I literally saw her across a crowded room, literally," he recalled. "Eight years and four kids later, that's my life. I don't know how else our paths would've crossed if that didn't happen."

Barroso remembers things a little bit differently. She discussed their first encounter during a rare interview with Vogue Australia in 2018. At the time, Barroso was working as a bartender, and Damon and his film crew came in for a drink. "Matt's story is that he saw me across the room and there was a light on me. And I'm like, 'Yeah, it was a nightclub — there were lights everywhere!' " she said.

Damon then came behind the bar to get a break from the crowd. "He had started getting recognized and asked for pictures and autographs, and then it got kind of aggressive because people are drinking and stuff," she explained. "So he came and hid behind the bar … [wanting to] just hang out back there and have a drink. He says, 'Oh, I saw you and I really wanted to talk to you.' "

Barroso decided to put the actor to work, though. She told him, "'You know, if you're going to be back here, you can't just be standing there!' "

"He had trained as a bartender for a film years before, so he started making drinks. And he made me a ton of money in tips that night, because of course everyone wanted to go and see him," she continued. "So it turned into a really fun night and then 15 years later here we are!"

She's a mom of four

Matt Damon and Luciana Damon attend the UK premiere of Invictus held the at The Odeon West End on January 31, 2010 in London, England
Dave Hogan/Getty

When Damon and Barroso met, she was a single mom raising her daughter, Alexia, on her own. Since getting together, the couple have welcomed three other daughters: Isabella, Gia and Stella.

Barroso shared with Vogue Australia that one of the traits Damon admired about her when they first met was that she was a mom. "We definitely had a connection right away, it was so easy to talk to each other, we were very comfortable [with each other], and by the end of the night, he invited me to go out with his friends," she recalled. "But I was like, 'I can't, I have a four-year-old daughter, I'm not going anywhere' … and that was one of the things he loved, that I had a daughter."

She continued, "He said, 'I love that you're a mum and that's your priority.' Some guys might have been different, they might think it's complicated, but for him it wasn't. When you meet somebody that you have a connection with, that's just the person that you have a connection with, all the other stuff — the movie-star part — wasn't really a factor. It was just Matt, to me he's just Matt."

She and Damon have been married since 2005

Matt Damon with his wife Luciana Damon
George Pimentel/WireImage

Damon and Barroso tied the knot in December 2005 after two years of dating. The marriage was Damon's first and Barroso's second, as she had previously been married to Alexia's biological father.

Ahead of the couple's 10th anniversary, Damon reflected on marriage and shared the secret to their enduring relationship.

"I'm lucky I found my wife," the actor told Entertainment Tonight. "I guess maybe, if there's any secret … it's to feel lucky." He continued, "I think marriage is insane. It's a crazy idea but I love being married to my wife. So I wouldn't tell anybody else anything about their relationship."

She's friends with Chris Hemsworth's wife

Elsa Pataky and Luciana Damon arrives for the Mercedes-Benz Presents Camilla And Marc show at Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Resort 19 Collections at the Royal Hall of Industries on May 13, 2018 in Sydney, Australia
Don Arnold/WireImage

Barroso might stay out of the spotlight, but she still has some famous friends. Most notably, Barroso and Damon are close with Chris Hemsworth and his wife, Elsa Pataky.

As Pataky told PEOPLE, the two couples met through mutual friends and now go on vacations together with their kids. "Chris has been a big fan of Matt Damon, me too, and then when I met his wife I'm even more a fan of his wife," she said. "They are such amazing people. We have three kids, they have four kids, so we ended up making the same plans because everything we do, we do with the kids, so it's easier to do things with people that understand you. And they're very adventurous too, so we were just on holiday in Costa Rica."

Pataky and Barroso have become particularly close over the years, with Pataky citing the fact that they both speak Spanish as one of the reasons. "So for me it's a relief, yes, somebody I can speak Spanish with! We've become very good friends," the Spanish actress and model told PEOPLE.

The two even have matching tattoos that they got after spending Christmas together one year. "We felt like we had to have something to remind us of those great moments we stayed together, and we decided to get a little tattoo [of three dots on their pinkies] all together and we say 'We'll have to do one every year,' " Pataky explained.

Her and Damon's wedding rings have a very special meaning

Matt Damon and Luciana Damon, detail, walk the red carpet ahead of the 'Downsizing' screening and Opening Ceremony during the 74th Venice Film Festival at Sala Grande on August 30, 2017 in Venice, Italy
Dominique Charriau/WireImage

During a 2017 interview with Parade, Damon revealed that his and Barrasso's wedding rings were a tribute to his grandparents. He explained that his grandmother passed her ring down to his mother, which was made with "tiny, tiny little diamonds."

"They weren't quality diamonds; it was what [Damon's grandfather] could afford," the actor said. "But the marriage lasted. They were married for over 60 years. It wasn't about the ring; it was about the marriage. So when I told my mother that I was marrying Lucy, she gave me that ring and there were these six little diamonds. We took three of them and we put them on the inside of my band, and then we took three and we put them on the inside of her band. So they're not visible, but we're hopefully carrying the best part of that union with us."

She and Damon have matching tattoos

Luciana Damon and Matt Damon during "Ocean's Thirteen" Los Angeles Premiere - Arrivals at Grauman's Chinese Theater in Hollywood, California, United States
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

In 2013, Barroso talked Damon into spontaneously getting a tattoo: the word "Lucy" (Barroso's nickname) on his upper right arm.

"She just announced it," he recalled during a 2021 interview with GQ. "We were in our apartment in Manhattan, and she was like, 'We're getting tattoos.' I was like, 'Okay.' "

Damon explained that he wanted his ink done by tattoo artist Scott Campbell, a friend of his who also did all of Heath Ledger's tattoos. "I told him if I ever got a tattoo, he was my first phone call," he explained of Campbell.

Not only did Damon get "Lucy" tattooed on his arm, but he also got a tattoo that Ledger had designed himself prior to his 2008 death. Pointing out the abstract design on his right arm, Damon explained, "Heath was an incredibly restless, creative person. He was really sensitive. This stuff just flowed out of him. He was really special." Barroso ended up getting the same tattoo on her foot.

She is very private

Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso attend the premiere of Disney's 'Mary Poppins Returns' at El Capitan Theatre on November 29, 2018 in Los Angeles, California
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Barroso might be married to one of the biggest stars in Hollywood, but she shies away from the spotlight herself. She rarely speaks publicly about her relationship and does not have any social media.

For his part, Damon likes being married to someone who is not in the industry. In an interview with Esquire, Damon said, "I got lucky. I fell in love with a civilian. Not an actress and not a famous actress at that. Because then the attention doesn't double — it grows exponentially."

The two seem to do their best to maintain a sense of normalcy. In the same interview, Damon said, "[Paparazzi] can try to stake me out, but they're always going to get the same story: middle-aged married guy with four kids."

She and Damon have a two-week rule

Matt Damon (R) and Luciana Damon are seen during the 2017 Film Independent Spirit Awards at the Santa Monica Pier on February 25, 2017 in Santa Monica, California
Randall Michelson/Getty

The couple have been married for nearly two decades and have said that the key to their long-lasting love is spending lots of time together. In fact, Damon told YourTango during a 2014 interview that even with his demanding work schedule, he and Barroso never spend more than two weeks apart.

"We have a two week rule. I'm not away for more than two weeks," Damon said. "I think you need to be with the person you love as much as possible. My wife is my soul mate. I don't like being apart from her."

She wants her daughters to be confident

Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso attend "The Last Duel" New York Premiere at Rose Theater at Jazz at Lincoln Center's Frederick P. Rose Hall on October 09, 2021 in New York City
Arturo Holmes/Getty

As a mom of four daughters, Barroso knows how important it is to teach self-acceptance and confidence. In her interview with Vogue Australia, she shared that she tries "really hard to constantly talk about self-esteem and compassion, and hope that will carry on."

"We're not always going to be able to be there when they have to make critical decisions in their life, so I just hope that they know how to respect themselves and respect others and to not hold back and do what they want to do, but always have in mind the effect on another human being," she continued. "I want them to feel like they can do anything and everything they want to do, to just have to go for it and try and don't let anything stand in their way, but not at the cost of somebody else."

Related Articles
Kayte Walsh and Kelsey Grammer attend the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California
Who Is Kelsey Grammer's Wife? All About Kayte Walsh
Kevin Jonas and Danielle Jonas attend the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, CA.
Kevin Jonas and Danielle Jonas' Relationship Timeline
Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso attend the 45th Kennedy Center Honors ceremony at The Kennedy Center on December 04, 2022 in Washington, DC.
Matt Damon and Wife Luciana Barroso Step Out in Washington D.C. for Kennedy Center Honors
Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey attend the world premiere of "Dolittle" at Regency Village Theatre on January 11, 2020 in Westwood, California
Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey's Relationship Timeline
Actors Chris Hemsworth and wife Elsa Pataky arrive at the Los Angeles premiere of Marvel's "Avengers: Age Of Ultron" at Dolby Theatre on April 13, 2015 in Hollywood, California
Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky's Relationship Timeline
Chris Paul and Jada Crawley attend Stance Spades At NBA All-Star 2020 at City Hall on February 15, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois
Who Is Chris Paul's Wife? All About Jada Paul
Eddie Cibrian and LeAnn Rimes attend Cuban Independence Day celebration hosted by VICE and Bacardi at Weylin B. Seymour's on May 20, 2014 in New York City
LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian's Relationship Timeline
Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin attend the Elton John AIDS Foundation's Annual Fall Gala with Cocktails By Clase Azul Tequila at Cathedral of St. John the Divine on November 7, 2017 in New York City
Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin's Relationship Timeline
Liam Hemsworth, Gabriella Brooks
Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks' Relationship Timeline
Actors Kristen Bell (L) and Dax Shepard backstage at the People's Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles, California
Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard's Relationship Timeline
Steven Spielberg and actress Kate Capshaw arrive at the 88th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 28, 2016 in Hollywood, California
Who Is Steven Spielberg's Wife? All About Kate Capshaw
Thomas Sadoski and Amanda Seyfried attend the UK Premiere of "Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again" at Eventim Apollo on July 16, 2018 in London, England
Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski's Relationship Timeline
Stephen Colbert (R) and Evelyn McGee-Colbert attend the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City.
Who Is Stephen Colbert's Wife? All About Evelyn McGee-Colbert
Jesse James & Eric Decker Vacation
Jessie James Decker and Her Family Have the 'Time of Our Lives' in Mexico, Plus More Celeb Vacations!
Patrick Dempsey and his wife Jillian Fink attend the Launch of the Official Competition and "The Truth About The Harry Quebert Affair" screening during the 1st Cannes International Series Festival at Palais des Festivals on April 7, 2018 in Cannes, France
Who Is Patrick Dempsey's Wife? All About Jillian Dempsey
Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California
Who Is Kevin Costner's Wife? All About Christine Baumgartner