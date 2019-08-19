All About Lauren Hashian, Dwayne 'the Rock' Johnson's Longtime Love and New Wife

Congratulations are in order for Dwayne Johnson and Lauren Hashian!

The longtime couple revealed on Monday that they tied the knot after 12 years of dating. Johnson, 47, and Hashian, 34, first met in 2006 while the actor was filming The Game Plan and started dating in 2007. They share daughters Jasmine, 3, and Tiana, 16 months.

Hashian is a singer and music producer who caught the bug for the music business at an early age thanks to her dad Sib Hashian, who was the drummer for the band Boston for their first two albums in the mid-’70s.

The drummer tragically died in 2017 while performing on a cruise ship. He was 67. A day before her wedding, Hashian posted an Instagram remembering her dad on what would’ve been his 70th birthday.

“Dad, I miss you everyday, I love you and wish you could be here to see all of this too… But I know you have the penthouse view now. Thank you for still being with us & walking with me in your new way… We ❤️ YOU,” she wrote.

Though she’s said her late dad didn’t want her following in his footsteps, Hashian started taking a life in music seriously after winning a talent competition while attending Emerson College in her native Boston.

Since then, the singer and songwriter has appeared on shows like RU the Girl? in 2005, where she competed for a chance to perform with TLC, and has released a few singles.

“I haven’t put out that much yet—I only have two songs that have been professionally released—[but] I would say there’s an R&B undertone to everything, and it goes from pop to hip-hop to trap,” she told Coveteur of her music in late 2018. “Right now we’re working on a cool ’90s throwback project. Myself and some of my colleagues are going to put out three or four tracks before the end of the year if we can finish them up, and one person who will be on that with me is Naz Tokio.”

Hashian also shares Johnson’s sense of humor, which contributes to their bond. After being crowned as PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man Alive in 2016, Johnson gushed about the pair’s love for each other, explaining that they have “the greatest relationship” because they know how to make each other laugh.

“First of all, she teases me about everything. Everything,” he told PEOPLE. “Nothing is off-limits in our house. And it’s the beauty of it. And I tease her with everything.”