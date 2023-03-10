Who Is Dennis Quaid's Wife? All About Laura Savoie

Dennis Quaid and Laura Savoie met in 2019 and eloped in 2020

By
Published on March 10, 2023 12:43 PM
Dennis Quaid and Laura Savoie attend CASH FEST In Celebration Of YouTube Originals Documentary “THE GIFT: THE JOURNEY OF JOHNNY CASH” at War Memorial Auditorium on November 10, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee
Photo: Terry Wyatt/Getty

Dennis Quaid experienced "love at first sight" with his wife Laura Savoie.

The two met at a business event in 2019 and got married a year later in June 2020.

Savoie is The Parent Trap star's fourth wife; he was previously married to P.J. Soles from 1978 to 1983, Meg Ryan from 1991 to 2001 and Kimberly Buffington from 2004 to 2018. He shares son Jack with Ryan, and twins Thomas and Zoe with Buffington.

While the couple are fairly private, they have opened up about their relationship a handful of times. Savoie has also accompanied Quaid to several red carpet events, including the 2022 CMT Awards in Nashville.

"Laura is the love of my life. We have the most incredible relationship," Quaid once told PEOPLE.

Quaid and Savoie have also gotten into business together since tying the knot, founding the producing company Bonniedale Films in December 2021.

So, who is the actor's fourth wife? Here is everything to know about Laura Savoie, Dennis Quaid's wife.

She graduated from Pepperdine University

Originally from St. Louis, Savoie obtained her undergraduate degree in accounting from Pepperdine University. According to her LinkedIn profile, she not only completed her bachelor's degree in three years, but she was also the valedictorian of her graduating class.

Savoie also earned a master's degree in accounting, financial reporting and assurance services from the University of Notre Dame.

When she and Quaid met and began dating, she was working toward her PhD at the University of Texas at Austin.

She is a certified public accountant and holds a real estate license

Dennis Quaid and Laura Savoie attend the 2022 CMT Music Awards at Nashville Municipal Auditorium on April 11, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee
Terry Wyatt/WireImage

Savoie became a certified public accountant in the state of California in 2015, per her LinkedIn bio. A year later, she obtained her real estate license.

From 2015 to 2017, Savoie was employed at the accounting firm Ernst & Young in Los Angeles, where she worked with clients in the "real estate, biopharmaceutical, retail consumer products, media and entertainment" industries as part of the company's assurance team.

She's a registered yoga instructor

In addition to her various business endeavors, Savoie is also a registered yoga instructor, per her LinkedIn.

Quaid also enjoys practicing yoga. In 2018, he told Men's Health that he changed up his exercise routine as he got older.

"I turned to cycling, which I'm currently doing. That and yoga. Along with that, you got to still get into the gym and lift. Do the sit-ups," he said.

She has done a lot of volunteer work

Dennis Quaid and fiancee Laura Savoie arrive at the "Midway" Special Screening at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam on October 20, 2019 in Honolulu, Hawaii
Marco Garcia/Getty

Savoie has spent a good deal of her time giving back to various causes. Her LinkedIn profile lists several volunteer organizations that she has been a part of over the years, including Baja Build, Standing on Stone Malibu Community Outreach, Fiji Kinde Project and Oasis of Hollywood.

She and Quaid met in 2019

The couple met in 2019 at a business event after being introduced by a mutual friend. Quaid later told PEOPLE it was "love at first sight."

"I just love who she is as a person. Her character, her intelligence, of course, her beauty. And her point of view of the world," he added.

She loves to travel with Quaid

dennis-quaid
Flightrisk / BACKGRID

Over the past couple of years, Savoie and Quaid have done plenty of traveling together. Shortly after PEOPLE confirmed the two were dating, they were spotted in Lake Como, Italy. A couple of months later, they were seen paddleboarding on a beach in Waikiki, Hawaii.

Quaid and Savoie have grown fond of Hawaii and have traveled to the state quite a few times over the course of their relationship. In fact, Quaid popped the question during a trip to Oahu.

"I had the ring in my pocket … It has been kind of a month-and-a-half plan … I wanted it to be private," Quaid told Extra in October 2019. "She was actually taking a selfie of us, and I put the ring in front and said, 'Will you marry me?' — and then she fell down," he added.

She and Quaid got married in 2020

dennis quaid and laura savoie wedding
Dennis Quaid Laura Savoie. Elizabeth Messina

Quaid and Savoie had originally planned to get married in Hawaii in April 2020 with a reception to be held at a later date in Nashville, but the couple were forced to postpone their plans due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The pair decided they didn't want to wait to exchange vows, so they eloped in Santa Barbara at a seaside resort on June 2, 2020, with their pastor as the only witness present. The bride wore a Chosen By One Day gown, while the groom chose a light gray Hugo Boss suit.

"It was beautiful," Quaid told PEOPLE of the intimate ceremony.

She and Quaid have a shared faith

Shortly after their wedding, the couple opened up about their shared faith with PEOPLE, explaining that it is their "greatest source of strength." Quaid and Savoie also revealed that it helped get them through the COVID-19 pandemic.

"With the quarantine, it hasn't been easy," Savoie said. "And when you just pray together and say that this is where I'm having a hard time, help us be the people we're supposed to be towards each other. It changes everything."

She continued, "It brings you back to being loving and kind towards each other and working through those things that inevitably come up. And it's just the greatest source of strength in our relationship to have, to share that."

She and Quaid "don't even notice" their age gap

Dennis Quaid, laura savoie

Quaid is 39 years older than Savoie,but that doesn't phase the couple. During an interview on the Today show, Quaid said: "There's 30-something years between us, and we just don't even notice it. I've never related to someone in my life better than we do."

He continued, "We have such a great relationship and you know, love finds a way, wherever it is. You never know when love is coming, who it's gonna be, and you have no control over it. We just couldn't be happier."

The actor had previously told PEOPLE that their age difference just "doesn't come up." He said, "There's just something timeless about us. We're partners in our relationship and in life. It's love. And love just has a way of surprising you."

She and Quaid launched a production company together

In December 2021, Quaid and Savoie teamed up to launch the production company Bonniedale Films, along with co-founder Ben Howard, per Deadline. Their first film under the company will be American Pride, an upcoming biopic of country star Charley Pride.

Howard, who produced the Quaid-starring film Blue Miracle, said in a statement at the time, "I'm excited to work with Dennis and Laura in making the world a better place through the films, shows and content we develop and produce."

The production company is based in Nashville, where the couple live.

Related Articles
DENNIS QUAID, Laura Savoie
Date Night! Dennis Quaid Smiles with Wife Laura Savoie on Red Carpet at CMT Awards
Dennis Quaid, Laura Savoie
Dennis Quaid's Wife Laura Savoie Says Their Shared Faith Is Their 'Greatest Source of Strength'
dennis quaid and laura savoie wedding
Surprise: Dennis Quaid and Laura Savoie are Married! Secret Elopement 'Was Beautiful,' He Says
Dennis Quaid and fiancee Laura Savoie
Dennis Quaid on 39-Year Age Gap Between Him and His New Wife: 'We Don't Even Notice It'
Laura Louie (L) and Woody Harrelson attend Apollo in the Hamptons 2019: Hosted by Ronald O. Perelman at The Creeks on August 03, 2019 in East Hampton, New York
Who Is Woody Harrelson's Wife? All About Laura Louie
SANTA MONICA, CA - DECEMBER 11: Hugh Grant (R) and Anna Elisabet Eberstein attend The 22nd Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on December 11, 2016 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Who Is Hugh Grant's Wife? All About Anna Eberstein
Norman Lear and Lyn Lear attend the 25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 12, 2020 in Santa Monica, California
Who Is Norman Lear's Wife? All About Lyn Lear
Stella Arroyave and Anthony Hopkins attend the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California
Who Is Anthony Hopkins' Wife? All About Stella Arroyave
Bebe Rexha and Keyan Safyari
Who Is Bebe Rexha's Boyfriend? All About Keyan Safyari
Jillian Michaels and DeShanna Marie Minuto
Who Is Jillian Michaels' Wife? All About DeShanna Marie Minuto
Malaak Compton-Rock and Chris Rock attend the 2nd annual Steve Harvey Foundation Gala at Cipriani, Wall Street on April 4, 2011 in New York City
Who Is Chris Rock's Ex-Wife? All About Malaak Compton-Rock
Kane Brown and Katelyn Jae Brown attend the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey
Who Is Kane Brown's Wife? All About Katelyn Jae Brown
Bobby Flay and Christina Pérez
Who Is Bobby Flay's Girlfriend? All About Christina Pérez
Alessandra Brawn and Will Arnett attend the 2019 Creative Arts Emmy Awards on September 14, 2019 in Los Angeles, California
Who Is Will Arnett's Girlfriend? All About Alessandra Brawn
Nancy Juvonen and host Jimmy Fallon attends the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California
Who Is Jimmy Fallon's Wife? All About Film Producer Nancy Juvonen
Ron Howard (L) and actress Cheryl Howard attend the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 4, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California
Who Is Ron Howard's Wife? All About Cheryl Howard