Who Is Dennis Quaid's Wife? All About Laura Savoie

Dennis Quaid experienced "love at first sight" with his wife Laura Savoie.

The two met at a business event in 2019 and got married a year later in June 2020.

Savoie is The Parent Trap star's fourth wife; he was previously married to P.J. Soles from 1978 to 1983, Meg Ryan from 1991 to 2001 and Kimberly Buffington from 2004 to 2018. He shares son Jack with Ryan, and twins Thomas and Zoe with Buffington.

While the couple are fairly private, they have opened up about their relationship a handful of times. Savoie has also accompanied Quaid to several red carpet events, including the 2022 CMT Awards in Nashville.

"Laura is the love of my life. We have the most incredible relationship," Quaid once told PEOPLE.

Quaid and Savoie have also gotten into business together since tying the knot, founding the producing company Bonniedale Films in December 2021.

So, who is the actor's fourth wife? Here is everything to know about Laura Savoie, Dennis Quaid's wife.

She graduated from Pepperdine University

Originally from St. Louis, Savoie obtained her undergraduate degree in accounting from Pepperdine University. According to her LinkedIn profile, she not only completed her bachelor's degree in three years, but she was also the valedictorian of her graduating class.

Savoie also earned a master's degree in accounting, financial reporting and assurance services from the University of Notre Dame.

When she and Quaid met and began dating, she was working toward her PhD at the University of Texas at Austin.

She is a certified public accountant and holds a real estate license

Terry Wyatt/WireImage

Savoie became a certified public accountant in the state of California in 2015, per her LinkedIn bio. A year later, she obtained her real estate license.

From 2015 to 2017, Savoie was employed at the accounting firm Ernst & Young in Los Angeles, where she worked with clients in the "real estate, biopharmaceutical, retail consumer products, media and entertainment" industries as part of the company's assurance team.

She's a registered yoga instructor

In addition to her various business endeavors, Savoie is also a registered yoga instructor, per her LinkedIn.

Quaid also enjoys practicing yoga. In 2018, he told Men's Health that he changed up his exercise routine as he got older.

"I turned to cycling, which I'm currently doing. That and yoga. Along with that, you got to still get into the gym and lift. Do the sit-ups," he said.

She has done a lot of volunteer work

Marco Garcia/Getty

Savoie has spent a good deal of her time giving back to various causes. Her LinkedIn profile lists several volunteer organizations that she has been a part of over the years, including Baja Build, Standing on Stone Malibu Community Outreach, Fiji Kinde Project and Oasis of Hollywood.

She and Quaid met in 2019

The couple met in 2019 at a business event after being introduced by a mutual friend. Quaid later told PEOPLE it was "love at first sight."

"I just love who she is as a person. Her character, her intelligence, of course, her beauty. And her point of view of the world," he added.

She loves to travel with Quaid

Flightrisk / BACKGRID

Over the past couple of years, Savoie and Quaid have done plenty of traveling together. Shortly after PEOPLE confirmed the two were dating, they were spotted in Lake Como, Italy. A couple of months later, they were seen paddleboarding on a beach in Waikiki, Hawaii.

Quaid and Savoie have grown fond of Hawaii and have traveled to the state quite a few times over the course of their relationship. In fact, Quaid popped the question during a trip to Oahu.

"I had the ring in my pocket … It has been kind of a month-and-a-half plan … I wanted it to be private," Quaid told Extra in October 2019. "She was actually taking a selfie of us, and I put the ring in front and said, 'Will you marry me?' — and then she fell down," he added.

She and Quaid got married in 2020

Dennis Quaid Laura Savoie. Elizabeth Messina

Quaid and Savoie had originally planned to get married in Hawaii in April 2020 with a reception to be held at a later date in Nashville, but the couple were forced to postpone their plans due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The pair decided they didn't want to wait to exchange vows, so they eloped in Santa Barbara at a seaside resort on June 2, 2020, with their pastor as the only witness present. The bride wore a Chosen By One Day gown, while the groom chose a light gray Hugo Boss suit.

"It was beautiful," Quaid told PEOPLE of the intimate ceremony.

She and Quaid have a shared faith

Shortly after their wedding, the couple opened up about their shared faith with PEOPLE, explaining that it is their "greatest source of strength." Quaid and Savoie also revealed that it helped get them through the COVID-19 pandemic.

"With the quarantine, it hasn't been easy," Savoie said. "And when you just pray together and say that this is where I'm having a hard time, help us be the people we're supposed to be towards each other. It changes everything."

She continued, "It brings you back to being loving and kind towards each other and working through those things that inevitably come up. And it's just the greatest source of strength in our relationship to have, to share that."

She and Quaid "don't even notice" their age gap

Quaid is 39 years older than Savoie,but that doesn't phase the couple. During an interview on the Today show, Quaid said: "There's 30-something years between us, and we just don't even notice it. I've never related to someone in my life better than we do."

He continued, "We have such a great relationship and you know, love finds a way, wherever it is. You never know when love is coming, who it's gonna be, and you have no control over it. We just couldn't be happier."

The actor had previously told PEOPLE that their age difference just "doesn't come up." He said, "There's just something timeless about us. We're partners in our relationship and in life. It's love. And love just has a way of surprising you."

She and Quaid launched a production company together

In December 2021, Quaid and Savoie teamed up to launch the production company Bonniedale Films, along with co-founder Ben Howard, per Deadline. Their first film under the company will be American Pride, an upcoming biopic of country star Charley Pride.

Howard, who produced the Quaid-starring film Blue Miracle, said in a statement at the time, "I'm excited to work with Dennis and Laura in making the world a better place through the films, shows and content we develop and produce."

The production company is based in Nashville, where the couple live.