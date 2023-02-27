Who Is Woody Harrelson's Wife? All About Laura Louie

Woody Harrelson has been with his wife Laura Louie for over 30 years.

The actor, who shot to fame in the '80s with his role on the iconic sitcom Cheers, first met his future spouse in 1987, when Louie was hired to be the White Men Can't Jump actor's personal assistant. Their relationship would not become romantic for three more years, however.

"It was one of those things I wouldn't admit to myself: I didn't want to be attracted to my amazing assistant," Harrelson told The Hollywood Reporter of the early days of their relationship.

After Harrelson confessed his feelings to Louie, the two began dating and eventually welcomed three daughters. After two decades together, Harrelson and Louie officially wed in an intimate ceremony in Hawaii.

Over the years, Louie has supported Harrelson during his biggest career moments. She's also stood by his side during various controversies. In 2002, the actor was photographed in bed with three other women by a British tabloid. A few days later, he was arrested for getting into a fight with a cab driver during what he described as "one of the worst nights of my life" while speaking with The Hollywood Reporter in 2017.

Harrelson recounted his wife's reaction to the incident, saying, "Laura — this really gives you a sense of the depth of her compassion — what she said to me after finding out was, 'That must be really hard for you, to have this s— exposed.' She just said that."

He continued, "Now that doesn't mean she wasn't upset. How did I apologize? You know, just your standard Texan grovel. But she forgave me, and we're still together."

More recently, the Academy Award nominee made headlines while hosting Saturday Night Live on Feb. 25 after sharing some anti-vaccine views during his opening monologue.

So who is Woody Harrelson's wife? Here's everything to know about Laura Louie and her relationship with the actor.

She was Harrelson's personal assistant

John Shearer/Getty

Louie and Harrelson met in 1987 on the set of Cheers and Harrelson hired her to be his personal assistant the following day. As the Hunger Games star recalled to The Hollywood Reporter, Louie attended a media workshop organized by UCLA and came to watch a taping of Harrelson's hit show.

"At some point, I was like, 'Hey, does anybody here have secretarial skills? 'Cause I could really use an assistant.' And this young woman, Laura Louie, raised her hand," Harrelson explained. "I asked her to come down 'cause she was up in the stands. So she came down, and I said, 'We'll meet tomorrow. Come out to my place in Marina del Rey.' "

He continued, "We had one of the greatest conversations I ever had, so she became my assistant. She was so great that every other person in Cheers got an assistant after that."

Louie continued to work as Harrelson's personal assistant for three years until they began a romantic relationship.

Harrelson wrote a song for her

When the Zombieland actor decided to act on his feelings for Louie, he let her know how he felt through a song he wrote.

Harrelson later recalled the lyrics to The Hollywood Reporter. "I remember I was 28, and there's a line in it: 'I'm only 28, but I'm bored with everything I do. / I've got nothing when I'm not next to you. … Are you thinking about me, baby? / 'Cause I'm thinking about you,' " he said. "It was pretty direct."

After Harrelson had finished playing the song, Louie confessed that she had been in love with him for the past three years as well.

She and Harrelson made their red carpet debut at the Money Train premiere

Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection

In 1995, Louie joined Harrelson on the red carpet for the first time at the premiere of his film Money Train, where the duo embraced as they posed for photographs to celebrate the release of the action crime movie. Louie wore a black maxi dress while Harrelson sported white pants, a blue shirt and a backward baseball cap. The couple had been dating for a years and had already welcomed one child at the time.

She and Harrelson got married in 2008

Louie and Harrelson were together for nearly two decades before they officially wed in a small, private Maui ceremony surrounded by friends and family.

In his interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Harrelson opened up about his views on marriage and shared that Louie changed his perspective.

"I never believed in the concept of [marriage]. I just never believed that it made any sense, this long-term monogamy thing that humans do," he said. "I just was incapable of long-term relationships. I was with whoever would have me. Then I met my wife."

She and Harrelson share three kids

Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection

The couple share three daughters. They welcomed their first daughter, Deni Montana, on Mar. 5, 1994. Their second child, Zoe Giordano, arrived on Sept. 22, 1996, and a decade later, their youngest daughter, Makani Ravello, was born on June 3, 2006.

Harrelson discussed becoming a father for the first time while speaking with Esquire in 2008. "I remember my daughter Deni coming along, and she was so pure and caring of everybody and everything," he said. "And somehow, this little being managed to get around all the obstacles — the gun turrets, the walls, the moats, the sentries — that were wrapped around my heart. My heart at that time needed her."

The actor added, "I think it's the best thing going … parenthood."

She and Harrelson lived on a commune in Hawaii

Louie and Harrelson are passionate about living a sustainable life. The couple once lived with their children in a small eco-village on the island of Maui with only 200 residents.

"It's a really beautiful place," the Hunger Games star told SF Gate in 2005. "Everybody cares about this Earth and they're all biodynamic farmers and just really cool people. It's really a loving community and I'm blessed to be a part of it."

Harrelson also revealed that he and his wife try to "walk the talk" as much as possible, putting biodiesel in their car, using nonwood paper and growing 90% of their own food.

He added, "Nobody in our neighborhood has any power lines — we're all solar. At the end of the night when the lights go out you just look out at the valley and the only lights are stars."

She enjoys cooking for her friends

A skilled cook, Louie enjoys whipping up her favorite dishes for her friends and family. In 2013, celebrity fitness expert and author Mandy Ingber shared Louie's recipe for a nutritious fruit dish with PEOPLE called Painted Fruit.

She co-founded an organic food delivery service

Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Louie turned her advocacy for the environment into a business, co-founding an organic food delivery service named Yoganics. The company delivered organic produce around Texas until its closure in 2015. The businesswoman then started another company with a similar name, Yoganics Maui, which offers its customers yoga classes and health foods.