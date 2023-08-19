Who Is Vince Vaughn's Wife? All About Kyla Weber

Vince Vaughn's Swingers and Wedding Crasher days are far behind him.

The actor, who famously dated Jennifer Aniston in 2006, has been married to Kyla Weber since 2010. The couple are now a family of four, with both a daughter and a son, and lead a life relatively out of the spotlight — which is how Vaughn prefers it.

"I always try to keep my relationships quiet and my work at the forefront," Vaughn told Parade magazine in 2008. "For me, the biggest foundation always is that you can laugh with each other, that you have fun with each other, because life really is made up of all the little moments."

And Vaughn has found that in his wife of 12 years.

"I met the best girl in the world," Vaughn said about Weber in 2011. "It gives you such a great purpose in your life."

So who is the woman who has stolen Vaughn's heart? Here's everything to know about Vince Vaughn's other half, Kyla Weber.

She's from Canada

Weber is Canadian, originally hailing from Alberta, Calgary. She was raised on a farm in a small town called Blackie, which has a population of less than 400 people, according to Vogue. Weber didn't move to Los Angeles until she was dating Vaughn.

Though she's from Canada, Weber has been converted to a Chicago Blackhawks hockey fan — Vaughn's hometown team. In 2011, the couple were spotted wearing matching Blackhawks jerseys as they sat front row at a game.

She worked as a realtor

Prior to marrying Vaughn, Weber had a career as a residential real estate agent in Canada, according to The Globe and Mail.

"She's a civilian, which is good," Vaughn said on Live! With Regis and Kelly about dating someone outside of Hollywood.

Those close to Vaughn echoed similar sentiments about Weber's non-celebrity status.

"He's a simple, Midwestern, good guy and she's very down-to-earth, which is exactly what Vince is all about," a source close to Vaughn told PEOPLE after their engagement.

She's 9 years younger than Vaughn

When Vaughn proposed to Weber in 2009, he was 38 years old, and she was just 29 — but Vaughn was happy Weber came into his life when he was more "mature."

"Sometimes, in our industry, well, I speak for myself – maybe that's an excuse – but you don't mature always at the same time, so I was very fortunate that when I got ready and was open to that, then that person came into my life," Vaughn said about his marriage on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2011.

They met at a wedding in L.A.

A movie producer and friend of Vaughn's introduced him to Weber at a wedding in L.A. in 2008, according to Vogue.

"I was nervous to date her because it's one of my best friends' wife's best friend from childhood, Vaughn said in an appearance on Live! With Regis and Kelly. "If it goes wrong, you're talking about awkward."

He pursued her over email

When Vaughn and Weber first met, she was still living in Canada — forcing Vaughn to get creative in how he won her over.

The early days of their relationship were spent exchanging emails and phone calls, according to Vogue, which quickly led to them becoming an item.

They got engaged on Valentine's Day

Vaughn proposed to Weber on Valentine's Day 2009 — and his reasoning for choosing that date was both romantic and practical.

"Valentine's Day rolled around and I figured this is not a ship to be missed because I will not forget this date," Vaughn explained in an appearance on Ellen later that year.

He continued: "So Valentine's Day was the day that I asked her. [It] worked out great because it would have been kind of weird to have talked about [getting engaged] and then skipped Valentine's Day as if who knows when this thing is coming."

They've been married since 2010

Vaughn and Weber were married on Jan. 9, 2010, in an intimate ceremony before family and friends. The couple's wedding was held outside of Vaughn's hometown of Chicago at a historic mansion.

"We're all in love with his wife," Malin Ackerman, Vaughn's co-star in 2010's Couples Retreat, told PEOPLE about the newlyweds. "She's an amazing person."

Ackerman, who played Vaughn's wife in the film, added that Vaughn would be a "wonderful real husband."

They have two children

The couple are parents to two children: A daughter named Locklyn Kyla, who was born on Dec. 18, 2010, and a son named Vernon Lindsay born on Aug. 7, 2013.

Vaughn was ready for parenthood as soon as he and Weber became engaged. "It's the first time that I really want to have kids," he told PEOPLE in September 2009. "I've been very fortunate in my career, and my life has been about that for so long that you get bored of it. You're ready for your life to be about other people and other things."

And since becoming parents, the couple have fully embraced family life. "It gives you a different purpose," Vaughn said about fatherhood. "I feel so grateful."