Who Is Dane Cook's Fiancée? All About Kelsi Taylor

The couple first met during a game night and recently announced their engagement

Dane Cook is engaged to longtime girlfriend Kelsi Taylor.

After five years of dating, the comedian popped the question on July 13 at York Beach, Maine, a place that holds special meaning for the couple.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"When we started dating, we went there on our first trip together, so to return five years later was meaningful to us," Cook tells PEOPLE exclusively.

"It's a place I spent much time in growing up so I have such fond memories there. After my mother passed away, she asked me and my siblings to release her at her favorite spot, the breathtaking location, at the tip of Cape Neddick Point, Nubble Lighthouse, where our vacation cottage is located. It felt like the right place."

Taylor added that the engagement came as such a shock to her and was a "pinch-me moment ... I hugged my mom and couldn't wait to FaceTime the rest of my family and share the news. My family loves him so much, so they were beyond excited for us."

While Cook is well-known for his roles in Good Luck Chuck and My Best Friend's Girl, here's everything to know about his fiancée.

RELATED GALLERY: All the Celebrity Engagements of 2022

She's a Pilates instructor

As listed on her Instagram bio, Taylor is a certified Pilates and TRX instructor and regularly posts her workouts online. Additionally, she is a certified food therapist and nutritionist, often sharing glimpses of her healthy lifestyle on social media.

She's a singer

Taylor is also a musician, having performed background vocals for Grammy nominees such as Demi Lovato and Little Big Town. She has also shared a number of singing videos on her YouTube account, including covers of songs by Imogen Heap and Sam Smith. Her 2018 music video for her original song "Hours" was directed and produced by Cook.

Dane Cook and Fiancée, Kelsi Taylor Credit: Kelsi Taylor/Instagram

She's from Nevada

In a video shared on her YouTube account, Taylor revealed that she's from a small town in Nevada but moved to California when she was 12 to pursue a career in music.

She graduated high school at an early age

During her YouTube video, she also revealed that she graduated from high school early, at age 16. She ended up taking a few college classes before eventually dropping out of college to pursue her career full-time.

Dane Cook and Fiancée, Kelsi Taylor Credit: Kelsi Taylor/Instagram

She and Dane Cook first met during a game night at his house

During an Instagram Story Q&A about their relationship, Cook revealed that he first met Taylor during a game night that he hosted at his house. "We were friends for a while and soon after fell in like with each other and then upgraded to love."

She has two dogs with Dane Cook