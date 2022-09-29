Who Is Pierce Brosnan's Wife? All About Keely Shaye Brosnan

Pierce Brosnan has starred in blockbuster films for decades, but behind the scenes, he's been a devoted dad and husband, marrying Keely Shaye Brosnan (née Smith) in 2001 after first meeting in 1994.

The couple share two sons, and Pierce is steadfast in his public and private support of Keely, frequently posting tributes to her on social media.

So what is there to know about the woman who won the Irish movie star's heart?

For starters, Keely began her career as a model and actress, working in TV and film. She later became an on-air correspondent, using her platform to support environmentalism and animal rights. In 2016, Keely made her directorial debut with the film Poisoning Paradise, which shed light on toxic environmental practices in Kauai, Hawaii, where the couple live.

Keep reading for everything to know about Pierce Brosnan's wife, Keely Shaye Brosnan.

She started as an actress before becoming a journalist and filmmaker

Peter Carrette Archive/Getty

Keely first appeared on screen as the leading lady in the 1986 music video for "Stuck with You" by Huey Lewis and the News and had a few small TV and film roles in the 1980s.

She then transitioned to journalism and documentary filmmaking, with the mission to spread awareness about environmental injustice and animal rights. Her work has ranged from protecting marine life in oceans to advocating for safe environmental practices in Mexico and Hawaii. (Keely grew up on Oahu and the couple now divide their time between Kauai and Malibu, California.)

Keely has both reported on and volunteered her time to support organizations working toward marine mammal and wetland protection; anti-nuclear weapon, clean air and clean water campaigns; the preservation of endangered species and environmental education in schools. She has been honored by numerous organizations for her efforts, and Pierce has joined her in her commitment to protecting the environment and vulnerable animal species.

They both use Instagram to speak about environmental and social justice issues that are important to them.

She has served as an entertainment correspondent

Frank Micelotta/Getty

Before shifting her focus to environmental causes, Keely served as an entertainment correspondent for Entertainment Tonight and Today, interviewing celebrities such as Oprah Winfrey, Madonna, Cameron Diaz and Michael Jordan. In fact, she first met her husband at a party in Mexico in 1994, where she was on assignment to interview Ted Danson.

Before that, she was a correspondent for Unsolved Mysteries and Good Morning America.

She was immediately smitten with Pierce — and he with her

J. Merritt/FilmMagic

Upon the couple's first meeting in Mexico, Keely told PEOPLE in 2001 that she found Pierce "captivating," adding that he was "tall, dark and handsome — everything that everybody would immediately be attracted to. He had this mischievous sparkle in his eyes. I thought, 'Wow! Wow!'"

Of her famous husband, she added, "I understand why women find him sexy, because he is an appealing man. He really likes and appreciates women. ... He's intelligent, captivating and his real beauty emanates from the soul. And, like a fine wine, he's aging beautifully."

Pierce had similarly lovely things to say about his other half, telling PEOPLE, "I found a great woman in Keely Shaye. Not if I searched a million times over would I find one as good."

She's a gardener and horticulturist

She appeared on ABC's Home Show to discuss her knowledge of plants and vegetables, which turned into a regular gig. She also served as a gardening correspondent for Good Morning America and created and hosted Home Green Home for PBS, a how-to series to inspire home gardeners.

Her work on ABC's Home Show led to several awards, including two Genesis Awards and a Special Achievement Award at the Environmental Film Festival.

She briefly modeled

Keely was a young model, but her modeling career was short-lived. In an interview with the Chicago Tribune in 1995, she explained why. "I realized at some point I was propagating a beauty myth, so I left modeling and acted for a year," she shared.

Still, serving as one half of a Hollywood couple has meant she's graced the pages of major magazines, including a joint Redbook cover with her then-boyfriend Pierce in which she can be seen breastfeeding the couple's infant son, Dylan.

She also appeared in Vogue's shape issue in 2006, telling the magazine, "I never shy away from … my curves. I never hide in baggy clothing." Pierce told the publication he thought his wife was "stunning," adding, "I love my wife's curves."

She has supported Pierce through tough times in his life

Walter McBride/Corbis via Getty

Pierce was previously married to Australian actress Cassandra Smith, who died of ovarian cancer in 1991. Pierce's daughter, Charlotte, died of the same disease as her mother in 2013, and is survived by her brothers, Sean and Christopher.

In an Instagram post in 2013, the actor called Keely his "North Star" and echoed those sentiments to Irish Central that same year. "Keely has always been kind and compassionate and encouraged me to mourn Cassie. … I suppose Keely is my North Star, always looking out for me."

Keely and Pierce have two sons of their own, Dylan and Paris, who are following in their parents' footsteps as models, actors and environmental advocates. "Our mom is great," Paris told PEOPLE in 2019. "Our mother has always been hands-on with everything she does whether it's Heal the Bay, Save the Whales or getting our dad involved in things. She's always been the main philanthropist in the family."

She and Pierce had a memorable first date

Though they travel the world as part of their careers, the Brosnan brood has been laid back seemingly from day one. On their first date a few days after meeting, Keely told PEOPLE in 2001 that they "sat down under the stars and he held my hand. There were fireworks going off over our heads, and Kenny Loggins was singing. We talked until 3 in the morning."

In 2017, Pierce opened up about the quality time they share together, noting, "My wife and I took a short road trip up to Santa Barbara — we were going for a romantic weekend and to look at houses and drink great wine. We didn't listen to any music, but we just listened to the sounds of each other's voices and sorted out the world."

The Remington Steele star added of his ideal day off, "It was yesterday. I painted in my studio, then I went down and sat on the beach, read and did some drawing — and then I had lunch with Keely." After taking on afternoon school pick-up duties for then-teenage son Paris, Pierce added, "Around 5 o'clock, I went out and watched the sun go down. Keely sat beside me, we had a glass of champagne and talked about the day. It's very simple — and the best."

She's a newly minted executive producer

Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Keely turned her talents to producing, working on the 2022 documentary Women of the White Buffalo, which chronicles the lives and stories of Native American women living under colonialism in South Dakota.