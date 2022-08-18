Who Is Kristin Chenoweth's Fiancé? All About Josh Bryant

Kristin Chenoweth has captured fans' attention on stage for years, appearing in beloved Broadway shows like Wicked, but behind the scenes, someone stole her heart: Nashville-based musician Josh Bryant.

Their relationship started with a wedding — actually, two weddings. The duo met first in 2016 at a wedding for the Holidate star's niece. Bryant's band, Backroad Anthem, was booked to perform. Two years later, Chenoweth's nephew tied the knot and Backroad Anthem provided the musical entertainment, forcing Chenoweth and Bryant's paths to cross once more.

The actress explained how she met and eventually got together with Bryant during an appearance on SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show.

"I noticed him and he noticed me, but we were dating other people. And then, the next summer, my nephew gets married and hires the same band and we re-met," Chenoweth recalled.

Now, the couple are engaged and planning their wedding. Want to learn more about Kristin Chenoweth's fiancé? Here's what to know about Josh Bryant.

He is from Arkansas

Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Bryant grew up in Arkansas but currently lives in Nashville part-time with Chenoweth and their fur babies.

In 2019, he tweeted photos of him and Chenoweth celebrating Thanksgiving in his hometown. "Hometown with the fam and my girl @KChenoweth -Thankful," he wrote.

He is a musician

Josh Bryant Instagram

While appearing on The Jess Cagle Show, Chenoweth revealed that Bryant is a "talented musician." He plays guitar — a skill he often shows off on social media.

In 2012, he and his friends started the band Backroad Anthem. The country-rock group performed in clubs and venues across the country. They also opened for Chris Young, Josh Turner and Eli Young Band.

He met Chenoweth at two different weddings

James Devaney/GC Images

Chenoweth and Bryant met for the first time at her niece's wedding and became friends. Almost two years later, Chenoweth's nephew got married and also booked Backroad Anthem for his nuptials.

"We had kind of become online friends. I just got to know the whole band because, you know, that's my people — my tribe," Chenoweth said on The Jess Cagle Show about meeting Bryant. "And we became friends so by the time we met at that second wedding is when sparks flew."

In the same interview, Bryant shouted from off-camera, revealing that they started officially dating on Aug. 3, 2018.

"He's so awesome. He's a good guy and he's a great musician," she said.

He is a dedicated dog dad

Josh Bryant Instagram

Bryant regularly shares sweet Instagram snaps of Thunder, one of the dogs he has with Chenoweth. He also shows off their other pets, including a cat named Mouse and another dog they share.

For Thanksgiving in 2020, he posted a photo of himself, Chenoweth, Thunder and Mouse on Instagram and included some kind words for the actress in the caption.

"Happy Thanksgiving!! Love you babe, Thundie, and Mouse 🐈 @kchenoweth @salabre #tbt," he wrote.

He's 14 years younger than Chenoweth

Chenoweth and Bryant don't place much importance on the difference in their ages. In fact, the actress occasionally jokes about it.

In November 2020, she cracked wise about their age gap in an interview with PEOPLE.

"My boyfriend is 14 years younger than me. Thus, I'm good at TikTok," she joked. "I didn't know what TikTok was, I didn't necessarily want to do TikTok. Now I love TikTok with his help."

He and Chenoweth grew closer during quarantine

Josh Bryant Instagram

During a November 2020 interview with PEOPLE, Chenoweth revealed that she and Bryant quarantined together. She opened up about how they passed the time, revealing that they grew closer but also spent plenty of time solo.

They isolated in New York City where they teamed up on several hilarious TikTok videos. They also filmed a musical spoof of the Tiger King documentary called Little Pieces, which they recorded on Chenoweth's iPhone.

"We managed to stay creative and still have a good time," she told PEOPLE.

It wasn't all bonding time, however. Chenoweth said that she and Bryant made sure to get some alone time during quarantine too.

"He took a couple of walks on his own, as did I, because you just can't be with someone 24/7," she said. "That's the truth. And yet we managed to make it work somehow."

He is a Broadway fan

Kristin Chenoweth Instagram

In August 2021, Chenoweth appeared on the PEOPLE Every Day podcast where she spoke about Bryant. The stage actress revealed that Bryant had never experienced a Broadway musical in person at the time. She had big plans to change that.

"I can't wait," she said. "My boyfriend, he's been to two Broadway shows in his life. He's in a country band. So, I'm going to take him to see Lion King, which the first 20 minutes, he's going to have a heart attack."

The pair have since added Aladdin, Come From Away, and other shows to their list. In September 2021, Chenoweth shared an Instagram snap of her and Bryant posing with the playbill from Come From Away.

"The tour de Broadway continues!! 👩‍✈️✈️🎭," she wrote.

He proposed to Chenoweth in October 2021

Michael Simon

Bryant popped the question to Chenoweth in October 2021. PEOPLE confirmed that he proposed with a De Beers Forevermark by Rahaminov three-stone halo ring. The couple got engaged on the rooftop of the Rainbow Room in New York City and enjoyed dinner at Fresco by Scotto after the proposal.

"I've been the runaway bride," Chenoweth joked. "Now that I've found him, I won't let him go. I will race to greet him at the altar."

Bryant added, "My best friend and soulmate said 'YES' to me! Kristin is my world, my everything, and I can't wait to spend the rest of my life with her!"