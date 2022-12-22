Who Is Adam Driver's Wife? All About Joanne Tucker

Adam Driver and his wife, Joanne Tucker, were college sweethearts.

The pair met while attending Julliard in New York City and they tied the knot in 2013. In the years since, they have welcomed a son, whom they've kept out of the spotlight, and co-founded Arts in the Armed Forces — a charity Tucker and Driver launched in 2006 to bring artistic experiences to the U.S. military community. They've even shared the screen together in 2019's The Report.

Despite Driver's status as an A-lister and Tucker having a career as an actress as well, the pair are very private and rarely speak publicly about their relationship or family life.

"My job is to be a spy—to be in public and live life and have experience. But, when you feel like you're the focus, it's really hard to do that," he told The New Yorker in 2019.

Read on to learn more about Adam Driver's wife Joanne Tucker and her relationship with the actor.

She's an actress

Frazer Harrison/Getty

Driver isn't the only actor in the family. Tucker has had a few minor roles in various different TV shows and movies over the years. She starred in the 2020 film Give or Take, the Showtime series American Rust and alongside her husband in 2019's The Report. She even made an appearance in the show that shot Driver to fame, HBO's Girls.

"I love putting myself in other people's shoes and imagining their life from different perspectives," she said of her craft in an interview with The Royal Gazette.

She's a former dancer

Jeff Vespa/WireImage

Tucker also performed onstage in her youth as a ballerina. Her dancing career ended after she was rushed to the hospital with an illness while touring for The Nutcracker. "I had a 'come to Jesus' moment," she told The Royal Gazette. "I remember after that thinking I will pursue this acting thing because life is fragile."

She was born in Bermuda

George Pimentel/Getty

Though Tucker's family moved to Brooklyn, New York, at an early age, she was actually born in Bermuda and is the granddaughter of Sir Henry Tucker, the territory's first government leader. She spoke about her roots to The Royal Gazette, saying, "I spent my summers running around on the beach. It was a vivid sensorially important part of my upbringing."

Bermuda was also the location of her and Driver's 2013 wedding. "It's one of those places that draws you back," she said. "I got married there. I just love the people and the place."

She and Adam met at Juilliard

Kevin Winter/Getty

Tucker was one of the few students accepted into the drama program at Juilliard, graduating in 2009. In fact, that's where she met Driver. "She read a lot of books, knew a lot of s---," the former marine told The New Yorker. "She was very composed."

Juilliard teacher Richard Feldman, who officiated their 2013 wedding, told The New Yorker, "She doesn't take any nonsense."

She and Driver have a son

Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

The notoriously private couple share a child together, though they managed to keep him out of the spotlight for several years. After making a few hints, Driver finally addressed his dad status in his opening monologue during his Saturday Night Live hosting appearance in 2020, telling the crowd, "I'm a husband. And a father. It's in that order though. I've been very clear with my son about that, he's second in everything."

She and Driver co-founded a charity together

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Together, Driver and Tucker co-founded Arts in the Armed Forces, a nonprofit organization that brings free artistic programming to those in the military.

"We developed the format together based on our audition process for Juilliard, which is that you learn four monologues and are asked to do two to four of them in your audition," Tucker told Variety in 2021. "For the military, it was exposure to a new means of communication, and for the arts community, it was realizing the military wasn't only 'Apocalypse Now' and 'MASH.' "

She's an avid runner

Jon Kopaloff/Getty

While prepping for the 2019 TCS New York City Marathon, Tucker revealed that she has been running for her entire adult life. "It's my favorite way to explore and get my bearings in a new place and I'm passionate about it because it demands that your whole physical self participate," she said in a quote on the AITAF Instagram page. "You can do it anywhere at no cost, and it provides dedicated time and space to think and reflect."

That year, she ran the marathon for the AITAF team "to draw attention to Arts in the Armed Forces' mission and to celebrate having co-run an arts non-profit for the past 11 years." While it was her first-ever marathon, she said, "In a way, starting and growing AITAF has been its own kind of marathon, similar to what I imagine it might be like to serve in the military."

She regularly appears alongside Driver at red carpet events

Jason Merritt/Getty

Tucker has accompanied Driver to everything from the Oscars to the Golden Globes. The couple were most recently photographed on the red carpet for the 2021 New York premiere of The House of Gucci, in which Driver stars as Maurizio Gucci.

She helped Driver adjust to life after the Marine Corps

After spending a little over two years in the Marine Corps, Driver was medically discharged due to a motorbike injury, and he began attending Julliard. During his first semester, he had some trouble adjusting to his new environment.

"I made three people cry my first semester," he told Broadway.com in 2009. "I was used to a very aggressive way of talking to people. I would consider it having a discussion, but I guess others didn't see it that way!"

Luckily, he met and began dating Tucker, whom he credits for helping him adjust to life in N.Y.C.

"She taught me what Gouda cheese is. And that you shouldn't talk with your mouth full and spit on the sidewalk," he joked.