Who Is Zoey Deutch's Boyfriend? All About Jimmy Tatro

August 10, 2022
Jimmy Tatro and Zoey Deutch
Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty

Zoey Deutch seems to have found her match in Jimmy Tatro.

While the Not Okay actress is known for making us laugh onscreen, her boyfriend has some comedic chops as well.

In addition to cracking jokes in standup routines, Tatro has starred in a handful of notable shows, including Netflix's American Vandal and Home Economics.

Deutch and Tatro first went public with their romance in 2021, and shared a look into their relationship on social media in the months since.

In November 2021, Tatro paid tribute to his girlfriend on her birthday and in May, the couple vacationed with Nina Dobrev and Shaun White in France.

From how he got his start in acting to what shows and movies you've seen him in before, here's everything to know about Deutch's boyfriend.

He grew up in California

Like Deutch, whose parents are Hollywood stars Lea Thompson and Howard Deutch, Tatro grew up in Los Angeles, attending high school at Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks, California.

He went to the University of Arizona

After high school, Tatro attended the University of Arizona where he was a member of Pi Kappa Phi fraternity.

He got his start on YouTube

In 2011, Tatro created his YouTube channel LifeAccordingToJimmy where he regularly posts comedy skits. The channel currently has over 3 million followers and his videos have featured numerous celebrities, including Angela Kinsey, David Henrie, Alexander Ludwig, Emily Osment, Milo Ventimiglia, and more.

Zoey Dutch and Jimmy Tatro
Jimmy Tatro/Instagram

He does stand-up comedy

In addition to doing comedy skits on his YouTube channel, Tatro has also hit the road to perform at comedy clubs and colleges.

He has been in a handful of big titles

Tatro got his big acting break when he appeared in the Adam Sandler comedy film Grown Ups 2. Since then, he has had roles in 22 Jump Street, Blue Mountain State, American Vandal, and most recently, Home Economics.

He's been dating Zoey Deutch since 2021

One of Tatro's first posts about Deutch was on Valentine's Day in 2021 when he shared several photos of them together alongside the caption, "Just using today as an excuse to post some top notch untapped Zoey content."

Since then, they've paid tribute to each other a few times; Tatro shouted out Deutch for her birthday in November 2021. Deutch also briefly talked about Tatro during an interview with Lights, Camera, Barstool where she mentioned her boyfriend's embarrassed reaction to her character in Not Okay.

He was previously linked to Emily Osment

Before dating Deutch, Tatro was linked to another former Disney Channel star, Hannah Montana's Emily Osment. The two reportedly dated from 2013 to 2015, posting a handful of photos of each other on social media and walking a few red carpets together during the course of their relationship.

