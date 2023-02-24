Who Is Brendan Fraser's Girlfriend? All About Jeanne Moore

Brendan Fraser launched a massive comeback in 2022 with his film The Whale, and his girlfriend, Jeanne Moore, has been by his side every step of the way.

The actor and the makeup artist are both very private about their relationship, so fans were surprised to see the Encino Man star hand in hand with his girlfriend at the 79th Venice Film Festival on Sept. 4, 2022, where they held each other close and posed for photos on the red carpet.

Moore has been a huge source of support for Fraser. When he received a stunning 6-minute standing ovation from the audience following the showing of The Whale, Moore looked almost as emotional as he did. Standing behind the actor, she was misty-eyed as she applauded his hard work.

Moore has since accompanied Fraser to several other high-profile events, and fans are hoping to see the makeup artist standing by The Mummy actor's side at the 2023 Oscars. Fraser received a Best Actor nomination for his performance as Charlie in The Whale, a role he described as "a gift I certainly didn't see coming" but "one that has profoundly changed my life."

So who is Brendan Fraser's girlfriend? Here's everything to know about Jeanne Moore and her relationship with the actor.

She is a makeup artist

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Moore and Fraser haven't spoken about how they met, but there's a good chance they were introduced through the entertainment industry, in which Moore works as a makeup and hair artist.

According to her website, Moore does makeup and hair for TV, film and events, and specializes in special effects makeup. Her clients include celebrities like Paula Abdul and Marie Osmond. Before attending the April Love Pro Makeup Academy, where she developed her beauty skills, she pursued a degree in marketing at Cal State Fullerton.

Moore has also worked in the film industry as a writer, producer and director on various projects, per her LinkedIn profile. She previously worked with martial artist Billy Blanks for more than a decade, serving as a director of marketing and then a producer for his Tae Bo videos.

She works with A-list stars

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Not only has Moore worked with several celebrities in her professional life, but it seems she's developed friendships with several stars as well. In June 2017, she tweeted a photo celebrating Abdul's birthday at Six Flags with the caption, "Happy Birthday @PaulaAbdul you are a sweetheart and a gorgeous woman from the inside out! Love you!"

Moore was also pals with legendary American filmmaker Garry Marshall before his death in 2016. She shared a holiday photo with him in December 2015 with the caption, "such a great night." When he passed, she wrote that they worked and played softball together for many years, adding, "the world has lost a great man."

She was a contestant on Let's Make a Deal

Let's Make a Deal Twitter

In 2016, Moore was the 15,000th contestant on Let's Make a Deal, where she appeared wearing a Grecian goddess costume. To commemorate the milestone, host Wayne Brady presented her with a bouquet of flowers and a tiara. While she didn't win any money, she still told her Twitter followers that she "had so much fun!!!"

Their relationship is Fraser's first public romance since his split from Afton Smith

Ernesto Ruscio/Getty

While it's unclear when Fraser and Moore began their relationship, she's the first woman he's publicly dated since splitting from his ex-wife Afton Smith in December 2007.

Fraser and Smith first met in 1993 and got married in 1998. They share three kids — Griffin Arthur Fraser, born in 2002; Holden Fletcher Fraser, born in 2004; and Leland Francis Fraser, born in 2006.

Though they ended their marriage in 2007, Fraser and Smith still work together to co-parent their boys amicably, with Fraser saying in a 2018 GQ interview that his kids visit him "all the time."

While Fraser is happy to make big moves in his career, he wants his personal life to be more stable. "You take risks in art, not life," he said during a February 2023 interview with NME. And though he hasn't said much publicly about his relationship with Moore, he told GQ in November 2022 that he's "in a really great good place" in his life.

She's spent time with his kids

Photo Image Press/Shutterstock

Though they don't share much insight into their lives together, it's clear the George of the Jungle star has welcomed Moore into his family life. On Nov. 29, 2022, Moore and two of Fraser's sons — Holden and Leland — all joined the actor at his Alice Tully Hall screening of his movie The Whale in New York City.

She's supported Fraser at several high-profile events

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Since their debut at the Venice Film Festival, Moore and Fraser have been nearly inseparable, appearing on the red carpet at several award shows and industry events.

She's been at his side for the AARP Annual Movies for Grownups Awards, the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards, the BAFTA Tea Party, the 2022 Gotham Awards, the 2022 GQ Men Of The Year Party, the Montclair Film Festival and several showings of The Whale around the world. Moore even accompanied Fraser to his Jimmy Kimmel Live! appearance in Los Angeles on Dec. 15, 2022.

Most recently, Moore and Fraser stepped out at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival on Feb. 14, where Fraser received the American Riviera Award.