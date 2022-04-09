Who Is Jeanne Cadieu? 6 Things to Know About Jake Gyllenhaal's Girlfriend

Jake Gyllenhaal and Jeanne Cadieu are slowly becoming more public with their relationship.

The actor was first linked to the French model in late 2018, when they were spotted on walks together in New York City and Paris. The pair kept their relationship extremely private until September 2021, when they made their first joint red carpet appearance. The couple attended the premiere of The Lost Daughter together to support Jake's sister Maggie Gyllenhaal's directorial debut.

In a February 2022 interview with Esquire, the Ambulance star opened up about how the pandemic helped him and Cadieu grow even closer.

"In a lot of ways, we're family. I'm in a relationship that is full of love and support. I feel so at ease," he said.

So who is Jake Gyllenhaal's longtime girlfriend? Read on to learn everything we know about Jeanne Cadieu.

She's a student at Columbia University

Cadieu has at least one thing in common with the Gyllenhaal clan: her alma mater. According to her Instagram, the model is currently studying at Columbia University, where both Jake and his sister Maggie were previously students. While Maggie graduated from the university with a degree in English, Jake dropped out after two years to focus on his acting career.

She's a successful model

In addition to her studies, Cadieu is also a successful model. She's currently signed to two agencies: Elite Model Management NYC and Women Management Paris. Cadieu frequently posts photos of her runway appearances on Instagram, and has modeled for a variety of designers and fashion brands, including Stella McCartney, Valentino, Saint Laurent, and The Row.

She's supportive of Jake's career

While the couple didn't appear on a red carpet together until Sept. 29, 2021, Cadieu attended the 2021 Tony Awards with Jake two days earlier, though they walked the red carpet separately. The model, wearing a flowing red dress, attended to support her boyfriend, who was nominated for best performance by an actor in a leading role in a play for his part in Sea Wall/A Life.

In March 2022, Cadieu once again stood by Jake's side at the Paris premiere of Ambulance.

They're both extremely private

The Guilty actor has previously spoken about his desire to keep his relationships private, telling The Guardian in 2017 that he would "love to not talk about my personal life."

During an appearance on The Howard Stern Show in October 2021, Jake touched on how his girlfriend doesn't seem to enjoy "​​all the other stuff" that comes with fame. "That's part of the reason why I just adore her," he said of Cadieu. "And not at all the main reason but, you know, one of them."

The actor also revealed that the couple's red carpet debut at the Lost Daughter event wasn't entirely planned, but instead facilitated by his sister Maggie.

"My sister grabbed her, pulled her on that red carpet, which I think neither of us are really inclined to, you know, go on – even me," he told Stern. "And to be there to support my sister was what we're there to do and I was like, 'Oh yeah, this is family.' "

They quarantined together during the pandemic

In February 2022, Jake spoke to Esquire about how he and the model quarantined together during the early months of the pandemic, staying in the guesthouse of his godmother, Jamie Lee Curtis. The actor recalled how he, like many others, began making sourdough bread as a hobby, baking a loaf for him and Cadieu and a loaf for Curtis every afternoon.

Jake also shared how this "whole period of time" helped him realize how "wonderful" his life is, adding, "I have a relationship that is truly wonderful, and I have a family I love so much."

Jake has said the couple is open to marriage

The Brokeback Mountain actor has been vocal about his aspirations to start a family, telling PEOPLE in 2017, "I want to continue becoming more of an adult than I already am. Hopefully with a family of my own."

Jake later opened up about his future plans for marriage and a family on The Howard Stern Show in October 2021.

"That's all I want is to be a good husband and a father. … That really is what I want," he said at the time. "And now that I have fulfilled a lot of things in my career that I feel comfortable with, I can safely say that. I don't know if I could have said that before."