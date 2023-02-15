Who Is Gal Gadot's Husband? All About Jaron Varsano

Gal Gadot had an instant connection with her husband Jaron Varsano.

The Wonder Woman star met her future husband in 2006 at a "chakra/yoga retreat type of party" in the Israeli desert, as she told Vogue in 2020. "He was too cool for school. Like, we were in the same group of friends, but I didn't know him and he didn't know me," Gadot said.

Just a few minutes of conversation were enough to intrigue the Fast & Furious actress. "Something happened kind of from the first moment we started talking," she told the magazine. "When we got home, I was like, 'Is this too early to call you? I want to have a date.' "

Varsano was equally enamored. "Both she and I were at a stage in our lives where we were thinking about what is love and what is a relationship," he added. "We started talking at 10 p.m., and we kissed at sunrise and we held hands on the drive back to Tel Aviv. At that moment, we were just glued together. It was beautiful."

The couple began dating shortly after and went on to get married in 2008. They now share three children and a production company.

Here's what to know about Gal Gadot's husband, businessman and producer Jaron Varsano.

He was a successful real estate developer

While he now works in the entertainment industry alongside his wife, he previously was a real estate developer and businessman. In addition to his other properties, Varsano and his brother Guy built and created the Varsano Hotel in Tel Aviv, Israel.

In 2017, Varsano made a huge career change when he sold his entire real estate portfolio, including the hotel, to move to Los Angeles with his then-pregnant wife, per Vogue. Gadot recalled telling him, "You're a developer. Develop movies."

He's Gadot's biggest fan

Varsano is a huge supporter of his wife and her career. In June 2017, he posted a photo of himself wearing a cheeky T-shirt that celebrated Gadot's role as Wonder Woman. The shirt read "Your Wife / My Wife" and had a drawing of the iconic superhero above the "My Wife" words. In the photo, which quickly went viral, Varsano and Gadot are pointing at each other and smiling at the camera.

The proud husband also posted a lengthy note recognizing Gadot's accomplishments on International Women's Day in 2018. "I'm so lucky to be married to a strong independent woman," he wrote. "I learn from her on a daily basis, she empowers me and helps me become a better version of myself."

Varsano continued: "Our relationship is based on equality and mutual respect. Her goals are just as important as mine. Her dreams are as important as mine. … Love, respect and equality are the key ingredients for our society to become a nursing grounds for a better future."

In 2016, the Red Notice star told Glamour that Varsano helped her overcome her guilt about being a working mom, as well. "It was my husband who told me: 'Gal, think about what kind of a role model you want to be. If you want to show Alma that she can follow her dreams, that's what you should do, and we will figure out the logistics,' " Gadot recalled.

He's a girl dad

The couple are the proud parents of three daughters. They welcomed their eldest daughter Alma in 2011, followed by daughter Maya in 2017 and daughter Daniella in 2021.

In June 2021, Gadot announced Daniella's arrival with an Instagram photo of the family of five snuggled up in bed together. "My sweet family," she wrote. "I couldn't be more grateful and happy (and tired 🤪) we are all so excited to welcome Daniella into our family. I'm sending all of you love and health."

Gadot and Varsano have continued to share the occasional glimpse into their family life on social media, and in June 2022, the mom of three shared a touching tribute to Varsano for Father's Day.

"I'm so grateful (and smart and lucky) to have you as the father of my daughters. I couldn't have asked for a better figure in their lives. With you they're always loved, understood and protected. They know they never walk alone," she wrote alongside a photo of Varsano with one of their daughters on a boat.

He had a cameo in Wonder Woman: 1984

In 2020, Varsano tried his hand at acting when he appeared in his wife's film, Wonder Woman: 1984. Varsano and the couple's daughter Maya both make a cameo in the carousel scene near the end of the film. Their oldest daughter, Alma, also makes an appearance in a scene with director Patty Jenkins' son Asa.

"To have them captured in the film with me meant a lot," Gadot told Good Day DC. "An amazing, amazing souvenir that we will forever cherish."

He and Gadot started a production company

Varsano not only took Gadot's advice to develop movies, but he also started a production company, Pilot Wave, with his wife in 2019. "As producers, we want to help bring stories that have inspired us to life," the couple said in a statement, according to Deadline. "Pilot Wave will create content that promotes the perspectives and experiences of unique people and produce impactful stories aimed at igniting the imagination."

Pilot Wave has signed on to produce several films, some of which will feature Gadot, including Heart of Stone, Cleopatra and Wonder Woman 3.

He knew Gadot was "the one" right away

As the former Miss Israel recalled during her interview with Glamour, Varsano was ready to pop the question after just two dates. "He told me on our second date he was serious and wasn't going to wait more than two years to ask me to marry him," she told the outlet. "Fast-forward two years, he proposed. We were married in 2008." When asked if she also knew he was the one, Gadot answered, "I think I did, but I was too young to get it. He did! He's 10 years older than me."

Varsano's intuition was right as the couple are still going strong today, over a decade later. In 2021, on their 13th wedding anniversary, Gadot posted a wedding photo on Instagram and penned a sweet message to her husband in the caption. "Look at those two kids on the happiest day of their lives..." she wrote. "Happy 13th anniversary @jaronvarson ! Forever isn't long enough when we are together, thank you for being my partner, my rock, my all. I love you🤍."

Gadot "appreciates everything" she has with him

The couple spent Valentine's Day 2023 apart due to Gadot's work schedule. However, Varsano sent his wife a bouquet of red roses for the special day and the Death on the Nile star reflected on their relationship on Instagram.

"This year we're spending Valentine's Day a part which in a funny way makes me appreciate everything we have even more," she wrote. "I love you @jaronvarsano. You're my one. My only. My everything"

"Life is too short together," the actress added, along with the phrase "I love you" written in Hebrew.