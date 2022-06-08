Adam and Jackie Sandler first met on the set of Big Daddy in 1999

Who Is Adam Sandler's Wife? All About Jackie Sandler

Jackie Sandler and Adam Sandler attend the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California

Adam Sandler has worked alongside some of Hollywood's top talent.

Ever since the actor shot to fame in the 1990s with hits like Happy Gilmore, The Wedding Singer and Billy Madison, his films have attracted some of the industry's most well-known stars, from Jennifer Aniston to Drew Barrymore.

But there's one person Adam has had the pleasure of working with over the years that might be less familiar to audiences: his wife, Jackie Titone Sandler, whom he met on the set of Big Daddy in 1999. Though she began her career as a model, she's since moved on to acting and producing, and has even worked with her husband on a number of films.

So who is Adam Sandler's wife? Here's everything you need to know about Jackie Sandler and her relationship with the actor.

She started her career as a model

Jackie Titone and Adam Sandler at the Mann Village in Westwood, California Credit: Steve Granitz/WireImage

Born on September 24, 1974, in Coral Springs, Florida, Jackie (née Jackie Titone) began modeling in high school. She made her acting debut in 1999, when she played Sally in Rob Schneider's film Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo.

Jackie met Adam on the set of Big Daddy

Adam Sandler with fiancee Jackie Titone backstage after Spade's performance at Caesars Palace Credit: Denise Truscello/WireImage

Adam reportedly met Jackie on the set of the 1999 hit Big Daddy, where she portrayed a waitress in the local sports bar.

In 2020, the actor shared a touching tribute to his wife on Instagram to celebrate the anniversary of the day they met. "22 years ago today we locked eyes and fell deep," Adam wrote alongside a throwback image of him and Jackie. "Looking forward to the next 22, young lady. Love you my forever girl."

She and Adam have been married since 2003

Adam Sandler poses with his bride model-actress Jackie Titone at their wedding June 22, 2003 in Malibu, California Credit: Nick Gossen Courtesy ofAdamSandler.com/Getty

On June 22, 2003, the couple tied the knot in an outdoor Jewish ceremony at Dick Clark's oceanfront Malibu estate. Following the wedding, PEOPLE reported there was one special guest in attendance alongside the couple's celebrity friends: Adam's dog, Meatball, who donned a black tuxedo jacket for the big event.

Jennifer Aniston, Rodney Dangerfield and Sharon Osbourne were also among the 400 guests that celebrated the couple's nuptials.

They have two daughters

Adam Sandler, Jackie Sandler, Sadie Sandler and Sunny Sandler attend Milwaukee Bucks v New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden on December 25, 2018 in New York City Credit: James Devaney/Getty

The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Sadie, in May 2006. Adam announced the newborn's arrival on his website, writing "Kid is healthy!! Wife is healthy!!"

Jackie and Adam later welcomed a second daughter, Sunny, in November 2008. The girls have appeared in a few of their father's films, including Hubie Halloween, Hotel Transylvania and Murder Mystery.

"They make it look like I'm forcing them to do it," Adam joked on a 2020 episode of The Drew Barrymore Show about his daughters' cameos. "Meanwhile, they were asking me the whole damn year, 'Can I be in your next movie, Daddy?' "

Jackie has also made cameos in quite a few of her husband's movies, including 50 First Dates, Grown Ups, The Wrong Missy and Hubie Halloween.

Jackie encouraged Adam to take the role in 2019's Uncut Gems

Jackie Sandler and Adam Sandler attend the premiere of A24's "Uncut Gems" at The Dome at ArcLight Hollywood on December 11, 2019 in Hollywood, California Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Adam was honored with the best actor award for his role in Uncut Gems at the 2020 National Board of Review Gala. But he couldn't accept all the credit, as it was Jackie who encouraged him to take the role in the first place.

"My badass wife, she gave me the balls to take the part," Adam said of Jackie during the event. "I was scared and she said, ''Go f--- do that" and 'You can do that s---' and we rehearsed together all the time."

She's friends with Jennifer Aniston

Jackie Sandler, Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler attend the LA premiere of Netflix's "Murder Mystery" at Regency Village Theatre on June 10, 2019 in Westwood, California Credit: Leon Bennett/Getty

Jackie has become good friends with some of Adam's famous costars, including Aniston, who appeared alongside the comedian in 2011's Just Go With It and 2019's Murder Mystery.

"[Jennifer] and my wife have a nice time tag-teaming to try to make me a healthier human being," Adam told The Hollywood Reporter in December 2021. "Like, they want me to stretch more — eventually be able to touch my toes, which I'm about 9 inches away from."

While speaking with Access Hollywood, Adam also revealed that Jackie isn't bothered by her husband's onscreen romance with Aniston — in fact, she encourages him to give it his all.