Who Is Adam Sandler's Wife? All About Jackie Sandler
Adam Sandler has worked alongside some of Hollywood's top talent.
Ever since the actor shot to fame in the 1990s with hits like Happy Gilmore, The Wedding Singer and Billy Madison, his films have attracted some of the industry's most well-known stars, from Jennifer Aniston to Drew Barrymore.
But there's one person Adam has had the pleasure of working with over the years that might be less familiar to audiences: his wife, Jackie Titone Sandler, whom he met on the set of Big Daddy in 1999. Though she began her career as a model, she's since moved on to acting and producing, and has even worked with her husband on a number of films.
So who is Adam Sandler's wife? Here's everything you need to know about Jackie Sandler and her relationship with the actor.
She started her career as a model
Born on September 24, 1974, in Coral Springs, Florida, Jackie (née Jackie Titone) began modeling in high school. She made her acting debut in 1999, when she played Sally in Rob Schneider's film Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo.
Jackie met Adam on the set of Big Daddy
Adam reportedly met Jackie on the set of the 1999 hit Big Daddy, where she portrayed a waitress in the local sports bar.
In 2020, the actor shared a touching tribute to his wife on Instagram to celebrate the anniversary of the day they met. "22 years ago today we locked eyes and fell deep," Adam wrote alongside a throwback image of him and Jackie. "Looking forward to the next 22, young lady. Love you my forever girl."
She and Adam have been married since 2003
On June 22, 2003, the couple tied the knot in an outdoor Jewish ceremony at Dick Clark's oceanfront Malibu estate. Following the wedding, PEOPLE reported there was one special guest in attendance alongside the couple's celebrity friends: Adam's dog, Meatball, who donned a black tuxedo jacket for the big event.
Jennifer Aniston, Rodney Dangerfield and Sharon Osbourne were also among the 400 guests that celebrated the couple's nuptials.
They have two daughters
The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Sadie, in May 2006. Adam announced the newborn's arrival on his website, writing "Kid is healthy!! Wife is healthy!!"
Jackie and Adam later welcomed a second daughter, Sunny, in November 2008. The girls have appeared in a few of their father's films, including Hubie Halloween, Hotel Transylvania and Murder Mystery.
"They make it look like I'm forcing them to do it," Adam joked on a 2020 episode of The Drew Barrymore Show about his daughters' cameos. "Meanwhile, they were asking me the whole damn year, 'Can I be in your next movie, Daddy?' "
Jackie has also made cameos in quite a few of her husband's movies, including 50 First Dates, Grown Ups, The Wrong Missy and Hubie Halloween.
Jackie encouraged Adam to take the role in 2019's Uncut Gems
Adam was honored with the best actor award for his role in Uncut Gems at the 2020 National Board of Review Gala. But he couldn't accept all the credit, as it was Jackie who encouraged him to take the role in the first place.
RELATED: Adam Sandler's Wife Joins Him for Uncut Gems Premiere — and Wears a Special Nod to His Character
"My badass wife, she gave me the balls to take the part," Adam said of Jackie during the event. "I was scared and she said, ''Go f--- do that" and 'You can do that s---' and we rehearsed together all the time."
She's friends with Jennifer Aniston
Jackie has become good friends with some of Adam's famous costars, including Aniston, who appeared alongside the comedian in 2011's Just Go With It and 2019's Murder Mystery.
RELATED: Adam Sandler Says His Wife and Pal Jennifer Aniston 'Have a Nice Time Tag-Teaming' On His Health
"[Jennifer] and my wife have a nice time tag-teaming to try to make me a healthier human being," Adam told The Hollywood Reporter in December 2021. "Like, they want me to stretch more — eventually be able to touch my toes, which I'm about 9 inches away from."
While speaking with Access Hollywood, Adam also revealed that Jackie isn't bothered by her husband's onscreen romance with Aniston — in fact, she encourages him to give it his all.
"Jennifer is one of my closest friends and Jackie's closest friends. So, she's like 'Would you give Jennifer some sort of good time with that kiss please?' " he said.