Who Is Glen Powell's Girlfriend? All About Gigi Paris

Glen Powell and Gigi Paris were first spotted while vacationing in Mexico in early 2020

Glen Powell has found the perfect "wingwoman" in his girlfriend Jehane-Marie "Gigi" Paris.

The Top Gun: Maverick star and the model-turned-designer were first linked in early 2020 when they were spotted on a romantic vacation in Mexico. While not much is known about how Powell and Paris first connected, they're not shy about sharing snaps of their love story on social media.

Although the couple did wait over a year to make things Instagram official, they've become more open about sharing their affection online as their relationship has progressed. In addition to sweet tributes on birthdays and holidays like Valentine's Day, the couple hasn't held back in posting how they feel — even when it does get a little steamy!

When Powell shared a shirtless selfie flexing his abs in May 2022, Paris joined the hundreds of fans commenting on his fit physique. "I'm burning all your shirts," Paris jokingly wrote, to which many fans agreed was a good idea. Although Paris doesn't have any actual plans for a T-shirt bonfire, it's clear that she and Powell share a great sense of humor.

So who is Glen Powell's girlfriend? Here's everything to know about Gigi Paris.

Paris was born and raised in Miami but currently lives in Los Angeles

Paris was born in Coconut Grove, a neighborhood in Miami, Florida. She spent her younger years in the city but eventually moved to L.A., where she lives "right beneath the infamous Hollywood sign," as she explained in an interview.

She's a model and has appeared in campaigns for brands like Nordstrom and Revolve

Paris has worked as a model since she was discovered when she was just 14 years old. One of the first jobs she booked was with Seventeen magazine, which she says was a huge moment for her as a young model.

"I was 14 when I first started and I had never thought about modeling … like, it never occurred to me. When I first started, I booked Seventeen magazine, which was like 'Whoa!' For a little 14-year-old girl, I was so excited," Paris explained in an interview.

Since then, she's booked campaigns with brands like Revolve and Nordstrom, and even walked the runway during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Swim in 2015.

Paris has been linked to Powell since early 2020

While it's not known exactly when Paris and Powell began dating, they were first spotted together while vacationing in Punta Mita, Mexico in January 2020. At the time, the couple hadn't confirmed their relationship but were seen cozying up in the water and sharing a kiss on the beach.

Then, a month later, Paris was by Powell's side while he attended WCRF's "An Unforgettable Evening" event — although they didn't walk the carpet together.

She and Powell made things Instagram official in 2021

Paris and Powell had been a rumored couple for over a year by the time they made things Instagram official in 2021. On Valentine's Day, they each shared photos from their adventures together along with sweet captions dedicated to one another.

"Here's to you 💖," Paris captioned her photo, while Powell wrote, "My Ride or Die. Happy Valentines Day, y'all!"

Paris and Powell made their red carpet debut at the Guggenheim International Gala

In November 2021, Powell and Paris stepped out on the red carpet together for the first time at the annual Guggenheim International Gala. Just a few days later, the couple followed up with another red carpet event when they attended the New York Moves 2021 Power Women Gala.

She's part French and part Venezuelan

Although Paris was born in the United States, both of her parents immigrated to the country when they were young. Her mother originally hails from France while her father was born in Venezuela. The couple eventually met when they both attended the University of Miami. Paris says her diverse cultural background has shaped who she is as a person.

"I identify with many different cultures, so I don't really identify with anything in particular. I call myself a little 'mut' of sorts. I like to think, we as people, are all one," she shared in an interview.

Paris starred in Keith Urban's "Somewhere In My Car" music video

Paris made her music video debut when she starred in Keith Urban's video for "Somewhere In My Car" in 2014. In the video, the model shares some steamy scenes with her male costar as they make out inside of a car in the middle of a rainstorm.

She became a certified yoga instructor during a trip to Bali

In 2019, Paris traveled to Bali to train to become a yoga instructor. She spent 300 hours learning about the craft, and by the end of her stay, had earned her certification. The model now occasionally teaches yoga classes, both online and in person.

Paris later wrote about the trip on Instagram, saying, "This trip is hard to put into words, but to say the least, I went in without any idea of how much it would change my life."

She continued, "But I'm most thankful for the gift I came home with: the capability of teaching something that can benefit others. This practice has not only strengthened my body & mind but opened my heart to the unlimited. I strongly suggest to follow your dreams, no matter what they may be & know that the universe will always have your back!"

She founded her own clothing line called Jijou Paris in 2021

Paris owns her own clothing brand, Jijou Paris, that she launched in 2021. The company sells hand-dyed silk garments inspired by "natural raw beauty," including dresses, shirts and loungewear. Powell even once served as a model for the brand.

"Thank you to everyone who has helped make this possible. I can't even begin to describe how rewarding it is to see this come to life," Paris wrote following the brand's launch.

Powell and Paris have traveled the world together

Since Powell and Paris first connected, they've traveled all over the world together. On Instagram, the couple has shared numerous photos of their adventures, including trips to Portugal and France. The pair also ventured to Coachella in April 2022.

She's one of Powell's biggest supporters

Since going public with their relationship, Paris has shared plenty of support for Powell on social media. Following the May 2022 premiere of Powell's film, Top Gun: Maverick, Paris dedicated a post to Powell on Instagram.