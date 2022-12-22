Who Is Christopher Walken's Wife? All About Georgianne Walken

Christopher Walken and his wife, Georgianne, have been married for more than 50 years

By
Published on December 22, 2022 04:10 PM
Christopher Walken (L) and Georgianne Walken attend Vanity Fair Party for the 2013 Tribeca Film Festival on April 16, 2013 in New York City
Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Christopher Walken and his wife, Georgianne Walken, have a Hollywood love story that has spanned decades.

The two met and married in the 1960s and have been together for over 50 years. Christopher and Georgianne have the entertainment industry to thank for their first meeting. While Christopher is an actor, Georgianne is an Emmy-winning casting director, having worked on hit HBO series like The Sopranos and Entourage.

Read on to learn more about Christopher Walken's wife, Georgianne Walken, and their enduring love story.

She met Christopher in 1963 and got married in 1969

Christopher Walken and his wife, Georgianne, at the 51st Annual Academy Awards at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion at the L.A. Music Center in Los Angeles, CA, United States, 9th April 1979
Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty

Born in Chicago in 1944, Georgianne met her now-husband in the '60s. At the time, the two were working as dancers in a theatrical production of West Side Story, according to the New York Times. They got married in 1969 and have been together ever since.

"Every once in a while — certainly not often — I'll be looking out the window, and I'll think, 'I feel pretty good. My bills are paid, my wife is healthy, the weather's nice.' That's really all I care about: when, apropos of nothing, I happen to look out the window and think, 'This is good,' " Christopher told the New York Times in February 2022.

She worked as a casting director

Georgianne worked as a casting director and was responsible for casting some popular shows, including The Sopranos and Entourage.

On the other hand, Georgianne has only appeared in front of the camera a few times. The first was when she took on the role of Wendy Abramson in the 1983 film Brainstorm. The second was during a 2006 episode of The Sopranos, where she served as an extra.

She won an Emmy

Christopher Walken and his wife Georgianne attend the "Hairspray" premiere presented by New Line Cinema at the Ziegfeld Theatre on July 16, 2007 in New York City
Evan Agostini/Getty

She has earned nine Emmy Award nominations for her work as a casting director. Georgianne won her first and only Emmy for outstanding casting for a series in 1999 for her work on The Sopranos.

Georgianne also received seven nominations at the Artios Awards, winning in 2000 for The Sopranos and in 2005, 2006 and 2007 for Entourage.

She and Christopher never had children

Christopher Walken and Georgianne Walken during Party for the Opening Night of "Edmund Kean" at Players Club in New York City, New York, United States
Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty

The Walkens never had children, though Christopher has at least pondered the idea of having kids. "It was a different kind of part for me because I played many villains and in this movie, I was a father, a good person, the Secretary of the Treasury, which is unusual for me. Also, I don't have children, but I thought, what would I be like, if I had a beautiful daughter?" he told the Hollywood Foreign Press Association in 2005 of his role in Wedding Crashers.

"I do like to work as much as I can because I don't have children, I don't have hobbies, I don't do anything else," he added. "And I'm glad that I don't have children. I have two brothers and they have plenty of children, they come to my house and I am always very glad when they leave. I have a wife, I've been married for thirty-five years, and I have some cats, but I can open the door and they go out, so it's quite nice."

In a 2013 interview with The Guardian, Christopher was asked if he thought his career would have been possible had he had children. "Absolutely not," he responded. "I'm sure many of the kids I knew as a child would have continued in show business, but they had kids of their own, had to do something dependable. I didn't, so I could get by even in periods of unemployment."

She has worked with Christopher

Georgianne Walken and Christopher Walken during Party for the Opening Night of "Edmund Kean" at Players Club in New York City, New York, United States
Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty

Although Georgianne and Christopher are in different entertainment business fields, they have worked together on occasion. In 1983, they both took on acting roles in the film Brainstorm. Christopher portrayed Michael Brace alongside Natalie Wood, who played Karen Brace. Georgianne had a much smaller role in the film, playing a woman named Wendy Abramson.

She and Christopher have a few cats

Christopher Walken (L) and Georgianne Walken attend the Friars Foundation Gala honoring Robert De Niro and Carlos Slim at The Waldorf=Astoria on October 7, 2014 in New York City
D Dipasupil/FilmMagic

Christopher is still very much a working actor and has continued to take on roles. However, he also enjoys the quieter times at his home with Georgianne and their cats.

"I play so many villains and strange, troubled people. I don't have that kind of life. I live in the country. I've been married nearly 50 years. I have a cat," Christopher told Interview magazine in 2016. "I make up different names for my cat all the time — Flapjack, Bowtie, Popcorn. But he's really, 'Hey you, cat,' " the actor joked.

In a July 2016 interview with Parade, Christopher said that he's always liked cats and that he and his wife have looked at their cats as their kids. "I think a lot of people are like that with their pets."

"My cats are extremely well taken care of. Frankly, if there's such a thing as reincarnation, it would be wonderful to come back as my cat: Living where it lives, being taken care of by me and my wife — I'm not sure you could do better than that," he said.

Related Articles
Christopher Walken
Christopher Walken's Life and Career in Photos
Martin Sheen and Janet Sheen during "Insight" Gala Honors Jack Albertson - March 21, 1980 at Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, United States.
Celebrity Couples Together for More Than 50 Years
Sir Michael Caine poses with his wife Shakira after being awarded "Commandeur des arts et des lettres" by French Culture Minister Frederic Mitterrand at Ministere de la Culture on January 6, 2011 in Paris, France
Who Is Michael Caine's Wife? All About Shakira Caine
Pam Dawber (L) and husband actor Mark Harmon attend the Stuntmen's Association of Motion Pictures 52nd Annual Awards Dinner to benefit the Taurus World Stunt Awards Foundation at the Hilton Universal City on September 14, 2013 in Universal City, California
Who Is Mark Harmon's Wife? All About Pam Dawber
Ethan Hawke and Ryan Shawhughes attend the Clooney Foundation For Justice Inaugural Albie Awards at New York Public Library on September 29, 2022 in New York City
Who Is Ethan Hawke's Wife? All About Ryan Shawhughes
Ethan Sandler and Kathryn Hahn attend the 2022 LACMA ART+FILM GALA Presented By Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Who Is Kathryn Hahn's Husband? All About Ethan Sandler
Jude Law and Phillipa Coan attend day eleven of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at Wimbledon on July 08, 2016 in London, England
Who Is Jude Law's Wife? All About Phillipa Coan
Taylor Hackford and Helen Mirren attend the Los Angeles Premiere Of Paramount+'s "1923" at Hollywood American Legion on December 02, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Who Is Helen Mirren's Husband? All About Taylor Hackford
Joanne Tucker (L) and Adam Driver (R) pose on the red carpet upon arrival at the BAFTA British Academy Film Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in London on February 10, 2019
Who Is Adam Driver's Wife? All About Joanne Tucker
James Cameron (L) and Suzy Amis Cameron attend the first annual gala hosted by MAISON-DE-MODE.COM and Perrier Jouet on March 3, 2018 in Los Angeles, California
Who Is James Cameron's Wife? All About Suzy Amis Cameron
Luciana Damon and Matt Damon walk the red carpet ahead of the 'Downsizing' screening and Opening Ceremony during the 74th Venice Film Festival at Sala Grande on August 30, 2017 in Venice, Italy
Who Is Matt Damon's Wife? All About Luciana Barroso
Anna Faris, Michael Barrett
Who Is Anna Faris' Husband? All About Michael Barrett
Andrew Upton (L) and Cate Blanchett attend the Summer Gala for The Old Vic at The Brewery on June 27, 2016 in London, England
Who Is Cate Blanchett's Husband? All About Andrew Upton
Michelle Pfeiffer and David E. Kelley attend Showtime's FYC Event and Premiere for "The First Lady" at DGA Theater Complex on April 14, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Who Is Michelle Pfeiffer's Husband? All About David E. Kelley
Steven Spielberg and actress Kate Capshaw arrive at the 88th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 28, 2016 in Hollywood, California
Who Is Steven Spielberg's Wife? All About Kate Capshaw
Peter Dinklage (L) and Erica Schmidt attend the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California
Who Is Peter Dinklage's Wife? All About Erica Schmidt