Who Is Christopher Walken's Wife? All About Georgianne Walken

Christopher Walken and his wife, Georgianne Walken, have a Hollywood love story that has spanned decades.

The two met and married in the 1960s and have been together for over 50 years. Christopher and Georgianne have the entertainment industry to thank for their first meeting. While Christopher is an actor, Georgianne is an Emmy-winning casting director, having worked on hit HBO series like The Sopranos and Entourage.

She met Christopher in 1963 and got married in 1969

Born in Chicago in 1944, Georgianne met her now-husband in the '60s. At the time, the two were working as dancers in a theatrical production of West Side Story, according to the New York Times. They got married in 1969 and have been together ever since.

"Every once in a while — certainly not often — I'll be looking out the window, and I'll think, 'I feel pretty good. My bills are paid, my wife is healthy, the weather's nice.' That's really all I care about: when, apropos of nothing, I happen to look out the window and think, 'This is good,' " Christopher told the New York Times in February 2022.

She worked as a casting director

Georgianne worked as a casting director and was responsible for casting some popular shows, including The Sopranos and Entourage.

On the other hand, Georgianne has only appeared in front of the camera a few times. The first was when she took on the role of Wendy Abramson in the 1983 film Brainstorm. The second was during a 2006 episode of The Sopranos, where she served as an extra.

She won an Emmy

She has earned nine Emmy Award nominations for her work as a casting director. Georgianne won her first and only Emmy for outstanding casting for a series in 1999 for her work on The Sopranos.

Georgianne also received seven nominations at the Artios Awards, winning in 2000 for The Sopranos and in 2005, 2006 and 2007 for Entourage.

She and Christopher never had children

The Walkens never had children, though Christopher has at least pondered the idea of having kids. "It was a different kind of part for me because I played many villains and in this movie, I was a father, a good person, the Secretary of the Treasury, which is unusual for me. Also, I don't have children, but I thought, what would I be like, if I had a beautiful daughter?" he told the Hollywood Foreign Press Association in 2005 of his role in Wedding Crashers.

"I do like to work as much as I can because I don't have children, I don't have hobbies, I don't do anything else," he added. "And I'm glad that I don't have children. I have two brothers and they have plenty of children, they come to my house and I am always very glad when they leave. I have a wife, I've been married for thirty-five years, and I have some cats, but I can open the door and they go out, so it's quite nice."

In a 2013 interview with The Guardian, Christopher was asked if he thought his career would have been possible had he had children. "Absolutely not," he responded. "I'm sure many of the kids I knew as a child would have continued in show business, but they had kids of their own, had to do something dependable. I didn't, so I could get by even in periods of unemployment."

She has worked with Christopher

Although Georgianne and Christopher are in different entertainment business fields, they have worked together on occasion. In 1983, they both took on acting roles in the film Brainstorm. Christopher portrayed Michael Brace alongside Natalie Wood, who played Karen Brace. Georgianne had a much smaller role in the film, playing a woman named Wendy Abramson.

She and Christopher have a few cats

Christopher is still very much a working actor and has continued to take on roles. However, he also enjoys the quieter times at his home with Georgianne and their cats.

"I play so many villains and strange, troubled people. I don't have that kind of life. I live in the country. I've been married nearly 50 years. I have a cat," Christopher told Interview magazine in 2016. "I make up different names for my cat all the time — Flapjack, Bowtie, Popcorn. But he's really, 'Hey you, cat,' " the actor joked.

In a July 2016 interview with Parade, Christopher said that he's always liked cats and that he and his wife have looked at their cats as their kids. "I think a lot of people are like that with their pets."

"My cats are extremely well taken care of. Frankly, if there's such a thing as reincarnation, it would be wonderful to come back as my cat: Living where it lives, being taken care of by me and my wife — I'm not sure you could do better than that," he said.