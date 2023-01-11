Who Is Rupert Grint's Partner? All About Georgia Groome

Rupert Grint and his longtime love Georgia Groome have been together since 2011.

However, since his breakout role as the loveable Ron Weasley in the Harry Potter film franchise, the actor has largely kept his personal life out of the spotlight, including his decade-long relationship with Groome.

The couple began dating in 2011, and in May 2020, they welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Wednesday G.

While Grint and Groome prefer to keep the details of their romance to themselves, the Servant star briefly discussed his relationship with Groome in a 2021 interview with Glamour.

"It's a very natural thing — we're just best friends. We're kind of the same person; we think the same way. That's always made it work — that's why it's lasted. It's hard to pinpoint exactly what it is, but it works and it's great," he said.

Here's everything to know about Rupert Grint's partner, Georgia Groome.

She has been acting since she was a kid

David M. Benett/Getty

Similarly to her partner, Groome has been acting since she was a child. She starred as 11-year-old runaway Joanne in the 2006 film London to Brighton when she was a young teen and went on to star in the film Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging in 2008.

She has continued to have a few roles over the years and starred in the 2017 horror/comedy film Double Date.

She's a feminist

In 2016, the actress took her acting chops from the screen to the stage when she starred as Nicola, a young woman who's been blackmailed with revenge porn, in the Theatre503 production of Clickbait. While promoting the production, Groome was interviewed by Red Carpet News TV and had a few things to say about the topic of feminism.

"I think it's important for women to do whatever we think we need to do and I'm fully behind all of that," she said. "If we don't put the message out there, it's kind of ignored and those publications that continue to run like Page Three and stuff like that are going to continue. I think just in terms of women not being sexual objects is really important and it will stop a lot of bad things that happen to women from happening, if we take that stigma away."

She and Grint have been dating since 2011

Although Grint and Groome have largely kept their relationship private, they've reportedly been dating since 2011.

The couple sparked marriage rumors in April 2019 when they were photographed wearing matching gold rings, however, a spokesman for the actor denied that the couple had married in a statement to The Sun.

She has a daughter with Grint

Rupert Grint Instagram

Grint and Groome became parents in May 2020 with the birth of their daughter, Wednesday G.

A few months later, the Knock at the Cabin star shared the first photo of their daughter on Instagram, also marking his first-ever Instagram post.

"Hey Instagram....only 10 years late, but here I am," he wrote alongside a photo of himself and his baby girl. "Grint on the Gram! Here to introduce you all to Wednesday G. Grint. Stay safe, Rupert."

In March 2022, Grint appeared on The Tonight Show and chatted about his daughter's moniker with host Jimmy Fallon. "It's a good name isn't it? It's a strong name," he said.

When Fallon asked why Grint chose Wednesday, he explained, "Well I'm always hesitant to say it was The Addams Family but it was, yea, kind of The Addams Family. I just always loved the name, it's a good name – Wednesday G. Grint – it's kind of memorable." He went on to say that Samuel L. Jackson inspired him in giving her the middle initial G.

Grint also revealed Wednesday's first words. "Mama, Dada, and the F-word came pretty quick," he joked. "She spends a lot of time outside my dressing room, when I'm doing my lines for this [Servant] and my character says the F-word a lot. And now she just says it whenever she's excited."

In January 2022, Wednesday joined her dad on set as he filmed season 3 of Apple TV's Servant. Grint shared an adorable snap of the toddler sitting in a mini director's chair on Instagram.

When she's not helping her dad out on set, Wednesday enjoys trips to Target. During a January 2023 appearance on The Tonight Show, Grint discussed his daughter's obsession with the chain store. "She is obsessed with Target," he explained. "She'd choose that over going to the park, or zoo. But she loves going to different Targets and seeing how the layout is kind of slightly different."

Since the U.K. doesn't have Target, the doting father built her a mini Target play set in his and Groome's home. "I think I've definitely captured the essence," he claimed. "It was one of the most difficult conversations, telling her she lives in a country that doesn't have Target."

She enjoys horror films

At the premiere of her 2017 film Double Date, Groome discussed her latest project and her love for the horror genre.

"Well I think the nice thing about horror is that people still go to the cinema to watch it," she explained. "I never watch a horror film on my own, I like to have other people to bounce off ... it's a genre that kind of brings people together."

She also said she specifically liked the way Double Date subverted the common horror film tropes.

"Especially with horror as a genre, you're ready to see the girl covered in blood, going 'Ahhh,' and running for her life, and in this it's completely reversed which is just really fun to play with because it's funnier actually to see men running for their life and screaming and crying, so that was really nice and quite exciting," she shared.

She and Grint are very private

While Grint joined Instagram in November 2020, Groome does not have any social media herself. She also rarely conducts public interviews, nor does she accompany her movie star boyfriend to premieres and red carpets.

Aside from the occasional rare glimpse of his daughter, Grint mainly uses his social media to promote his work projects and he has never posted photos of Groome. He explained his reasoning for this during his appearance on The Tonight Show.

"Ultimately, I think it just doesn't go with my personality," he told Fallon. "I'm quite a shy person and the thought of kind of sharing my life just didn't seem like it would really fit." He added that he's "terrible" at Instagram.

"It's really hard, I never know what to post ... It's mainly Servant trailers and the back of my daughter's head," he joked.