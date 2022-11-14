Who Is Salma Hayek's Husband? All About François-Henri Pinault

Salma Hayek and her husband, French businessman François-Henri Pinault, have been together for over 15 years.

The pair began dating in 2006 and welcomed their daughter, Valentina Paloma Pinault, the following year. They tied the knot in Paris in 2009 and nine years later, Pinault surprised the actress with a surprise vow renewal in Bora Bora.

Over the years, Hayek has opened up about their happy marriage, even calling Pinault the "best husband in the world." In 2017, she said, "I married the right guy. That is probably the most important thing. We support each other in everything we do. We want the other one to strive. [It] makes you happy when the other one strives."

During another interview, the Eternals actress explained her and Pinault's secret to their relationship, saying, "We've never said anything nasty to each other. No resentment."

Here's everything to know about Salma Hayek's husband, François-Henri Pinault.

His family owns a luxury fashion empire

Kevin Tachman/MG19/Getty

When Pinault was a baby, his father, also named François, founded a timber and building materials business called Pinault. In 1999, the company bought a 42 percent stake in the Gucci Group. Eventually, the business rebranded as luxury goods company Kering, which today owns Gucci, Saint Laurent, Balenciaga, Bottega Veneta and Alexander McQueen along with other well-known luxury brands.

He went to school for business management

Theo Wargo/Getty

Pinault graduated from the HEC business school and joined the Pinault Group in 1987. According to Kering, he held "senior positions in several of the Group's operating subsidiaries," even becoming Chairman of Artemis, Kering's controlling shareholder, in 2003.

He became a CEO at 40

Anthony Harvey/FilmMagic

In 2005, Pinault, then 40, took over the role of CEO of Kering from his father. "I knew it was coming, but I never expected it to happen so fast," he told The New York Times in 2013.

As Pinault once explained, his mission is to build a sustainable, creative, purposeful company within the fashion industry.

"Business is the way to contribute to a better world and to a better future," Pinault said at the 2019 Copenhagen Fashion Summit. "It is our duty, not only to be at the forefront of the sustainability crusade but also to share our findings and indeed this has nothing to do with competition."

He owns a famous French soccer team — and other businesses

Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty

In addition to being CEO of Kering, Pinault is also the owner and founder of Artemis S.A., a holding company. In turn, this holding company owns Stade Rennais F.C., a French soccer team.

As he told The New York Times, he had been a fan of soccer as a child and he's remained passionate about the sport as an adult.

Pinault also owns several other businesses through Artemis. Per The Sunday Times, these include Christie's, a British auction house; Vinci, a French construction company; and Château Latour, a French wine estate in the Bordeaux region that dates back to the 14th century.

He met Hayek at a gala in Venice

In the past, Hayek has been quite mysterious about how she and Pinault first met. "It's such a romantic, amazing story, but it is mine. I don't want to vulgarize it by making it into a story to make myself interesting," she once told Town & Country.

However, as PEOPLE reported in 2009, the couple likely met at a gala at the famous Palazzo Grassi, a marble palace owned by the Pinault family.

He and Hayek had three wedding receptions

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty

After tying the knot in Paris on Valentine's Day in 2009, the couple arranged a second, larger wedding celebration in Venice.

"My wedding party was at the oldest opera house in Europe, La Fenice," Hayek revealed on Instagram in 2017.

Pinault surprised Hayek with a third ceremony in 2018 — this time, to renew their vows on the tropical island of Bora Bora.

He is a father to four children

Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

Pinault had welcomed two children during his previous marriage — daughter Mathilde and son François — which ended in 2004. He also shares a son, Augustin James, with model Linda Evangelista.

In 2007, Pinault and Hayek announced that they were expecting their first baby. Their daughter, Valentina Paloma, was born on Sept. 21 of that same year.

Hayek has become a loving stepmother to her three stepchildren. "I always wanted to have a lot of children, and I was not able to. My body, as a miracle, had one," she told Red in 2017. "The huge blessing I've had is that my husband has three other children. So I have four. And they are all so different."

He is a philanthropist

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty

In 2009, Pinault launched the Kering Foundation, which aims to combat violence against women in Europe and Asia. In 2016, Vanity Fair reported the foundation had benefited over 140,000 women at the time.

"I'm very proud of my husband because his company @kering_official just got the Gender Equality European & International Standard label and it has positioned itself as one of the most feminist companies in Europe," Hayek wrote on Instagram in 2016.