Who Is Kathryn Hahn's Husband? All About Ethan Sandler

Kathryn Hahn and Ethan Sandler have been married since 2002

Published on December 16, 2022 01:17 PM
Ethan Sandler and Kathryn Hahn attend the 2022 LACMA ART+FILM GALA Presented By Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Photo: Donato Sardella/Getty

Kathryn Hahn likes to keep her work and personal life separate.

The actress has been married to her husband Ethan Sandler since 2002, but despite her major roles in films like Bad Moms and the Knives Out sequel, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Hahn and Sandler's life at home with their children is pretty low-key.

"I live a pretty normal life," the WandaVision star told Parade magazine. "I have cute kids and a hubby forever and two dogs and a rabbit and now a hamster. We're turning into animal hoarders. So I have this rich and creative life but also a normal life, and I've been able to keep the two separate and holy."

Like his wife, Sandler also has a career in entertainment, working as an actor, writer and producer. The pair were college sweethearts and broke into the industry together.

So, who is Ethan Sandler? Keep reading for everything there is to know about Kathryn Hahn's husband, including his career and decades-long romance with the actress.

He's been acting since he was young

CROSSING JORDAN -- "Don't Leave Me This Way" Episode 21 -- Pictured: (l-r) Kathryn Hahn as Lily Lebowski, Ethan Sandler as ADA Jeffery Brandau
Chris Haston/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Sandler got his start as an actor at a young age. He landed his first couple of roles when he was a teenager, appearing in the 1988 film The Chocolate War, followed by the 1990 TV movie She'll Take Romance and 1992's Adventures in Spying.

He and Hahn met in college

Kathryn Hahn (L) and Ethan Sandler arrive at the premiere of Focus Features' 'Bad Words' at ArcLight Cinemas Cinerama Dome on March 5, 2014 in Hollywood, California
Jason Merritt/Getty

Sandler and Hahn met when they were both attending Northwestern University, and became an item while they were undergrads. After graduating in 1995, the two moved in together in New York City, living in a fourth-floor walkup in Hell's Kitchen for eight years.

He and Hahn both struggled to break into show business

Ethan Sandler (L) and actress Kathryn Hahn (R) pose during the arrivals for the opening night performance of "Clybourne Park" at Center Theatre Group / Mark Taper Forum on January 25, 2012 in Los Angeles, California
Ryan Miller/Getty

While living in N.Y.C., Hahn and Sandler both struggled to catch their big break. Hahn recalled their early years in the city while speaking to Northwestern Magazine, the alumni magazine of their alma mater. Their first apartment, she said, was so tiny it only had one sink.

"You would open the door and hit the shower," Hahn described. "I was always saying to Ethan, 'Dude, when you shave, please rinse the hair before I do the dishes.' "

Hahn said they both auditioned for "off-off-off-off-off-off-off-off-Broadway shows" during that time, and though they didn't have much success, they loved it. "It was the best time," she added. "I loved it. Everything about it. It was pretty heinous, but we were so young that we just didn't know."

Hahn and Sandler keep their relationship out of the public eye

Kathryn Hahn and husband Ethan Sandler attend the after party for the premiere of STX Entertainment's "Bad Moms" at on July 26, 2016 in Los Angeles, California
Todd Williamson/Getty

In 2002, after ten years of dating, Hahn and Sandler quietly got married. In the years since, the pair have kept their relationship relatively out of the spotlight — save for a few red carpet appearances and mentions during interviews.

Hahn gave fans a rare glimpse into her and Sandler's hilarious relationship dynamic during a February 2021 virtual appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. Toward the end of her conversation with host Jimmy Kimmel, Sandler joined his wife as the How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days actress proved to Kimmel that she could lift her husband off the ground. After a failed attempt that ended with Sandler falling on the floor, Hahn was able to lift her husband.

He and Hahn got their big break on the same show

CROSSING JORDAN -- "Judgement Day" Episode 4
Chris Haston/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Hahn's first major role was as Lily Lebowski on the crime drama Crossing Jordan, which she starred in from 2001 to 2007. In 2002, Sandler was cast on the show as ADA Jeffrey Brandau — Hahn's character's love interest. The couple's respective characters went on to get married and Hahn's real-life pregnancy was even made into a storyline.

He and Hahn have two kids

Kathryn Hahn, Ethan Sandler, Mae Sandler, and Leonard Sandler attend the premiere of Disney's "Tomorrowland" at AMC Downtown Disney 12 Theater on May 9, 2015 in Anaheim, California
John Shearer/Getty

Sandler and Hahn have two teenagers at home: son Leonard and daughter Mae. While they prefer to keep their kids out of the spotlight, Hahn occasionally shares sweet anecdotes about them, including their reaction to her role in WandaVision.

"No one can really admit to their mom that they're cool, which I understand and respect, but they definitely were a little bit, I would just say, suspiciously nicer to me these days," Hahn told PEOPLE when the hit Marvel show premiered. "So I feel like I'm going to take that as a huge compliment. They're definitely proud for sure."

He is now an executive producer and writer

Kathryn Hahn (L) and Ethan Sandler arrives at Amazon Video's 67th Primetime Emmy Celebration at The Standard Hotel on September 20, 2015 in Los Angeles, California
Amanda Edwards/WireImage

In recent years, Sandler has transitioned from acting to working behind the scenes. He served as an executive producer and writer for New Girl for two years. From 2017 to 2020, Sandler was a writer and producer on Man with a Plan, a sitcom starring Matt LeBlanc and Kevin Nealon. He's also written and produced shows like My Boys and Whitney.

He and Hahn have famous friends

Kathryn Hahn (L) and Ethan Sandler attend the "Transparent" Cast and Crew Golden Globes Viewing Party at The London West Hollywood on January 11, 2015 in West Hollywood, California
Jerod Harris/Getty

While Hahn and her former How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days costar Kate Hudson were filming Glass Onion together in Greece, they were joined by Sandler and Hudson's fiancé, Danny Fujikawa, for a fun double date.

Alongside a picture of the foursome smiling in front of the water, Hudson wrote, "Reunited baby yeah!!! If we can't get Kathryn Hahn on @instagram then I'll just keep having her take these pics with her selfie face and post them myself! Love and missed my bestie ❤️ #datenight #feelslikeyesterdayHTLAG."

