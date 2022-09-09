Who Is Daniel Radcliffe's Girlfriend? All About Actress Erin Darke

Daniel Radcliffe and girlfriend Erin Darke's romance may have started on screen, but their real-life relationship has been going strong for almost a decade.

The couple initially connected while playing love interests in Kill Your Darlings where they say they quickly realized that their chemistry continued offscreen as well. Although Radcliffe, 32, and Darke, 37, have been very private about their relationship since then, their admiration for one another is clear in the support they have shown for each other's projects through the years. (In fact, Darke made a rare appearance with Radcliffe Sept. 8, above, to support him at the TIFF premiere of Weird: The Al Yankovic story.)

For Darke, her projects include roles in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Good Girls Revolt and the Oscar-nominated film Still Alice. She's even had the chance to collaborate with Radcliffe again on an episode of his show Miracle Workers, which he called "incredibly special."

"I've got a really nice life. I've been with my girlfriend for a decade pretty much. We're really happy," Radcliffe told PEOPLE.

So who is Radcliffe's girlfriend? Here's everything to know about Darke.

Darke is an actress who has appeared in series like The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Dietland

Bruce Glikas/Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

Darke kicked off her acting career in 2009 when she first appeared in a short film titled Obelisk Road. Since then, she's been featured in numerous films and television series, including The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Good Girls Revolt, and Dietland. She also acted in the Oscar-nominated film Still Alice and the Beach Boys biopic Love & Mercy.

She grew up in the Midwest and attended the University of Michigan-Flint

Darke was born in Flint, Michigan and grew up in the Midwest before enrolling in the University of Michigan-Flint when she was just 16. She graduated with a bachelor of fine arts in theatre performance in 2005, which she says helped her hone her acting skills and successfully begin her career.

"Particularly because I was so young when I started, the small and very personal nature of the theatre department at UM-Flint was incredibly helpful for me to grow as both a person and a performer. They were patient and kind, but also constantly pushed me to challenge myself, explore, and work hard. These are all things that are essential to a career in this industry and I'm grateful to have learned them early," Darke said in an interview with her alma mater.

Darke worked in a casting office after moving to New York City, but decided to pursue acting full-time

After graduating from college, Darke headed to the Big Apple to pursue acting and ended up getting cast in a few small scale plays. When she realized that she still had a lot to learn about the entertainment industry, she got an internship at a casting office — and was soon working there full time. She went on to serve as a casting associate on numerous projects including The Carrie Diaries, The Wolverine and Noah.

"I really enjoyed the job. I learned so much about the industry and auditioning and I got to work with these amazing directors on incredible projects," Darke recalled in that same interview. It was great, but I knew my heart was still in acting, so I am back to pursuing that full-time."

She met Radcliffe on the set of their film Kill Your Darlings in 2012

D Dipasupil/FilmMagic

Not long after Darke re-dedicated herself to her acting career, she was cast in Kill Your Darlings, where she met Radcliffe for the first time on set. There was an instant connection for the duo, who happened to be playing love interests on screen; Radcliffe later told PEOPLE he wasn't acting when they filmed together because the flirting he was doing was actually real.

"It'll be a hell of a story to tell our kids one day because of what our characters do with each other," Radcliffe told PEOPLE, referencing their love scene. "Our characters are meeting and flirting with each other, so there is this kind of sweet record of us just meeting for the first time and flirting."

The couple both enjoy the same kind of "nerdy" things

After connecting on set, Radcliffe and Darke bonded over the same "nerdy" things. Radcliffe explained that he had always thought he would have to hide his nerdy side from women, but actually felt completely comfortable around Darke.

"I grew up doing lots of things where I thought, 'This is super nerdy. I'll never be able to do this around a girl.' But that's the wonderful thing about the moment you find the relationship you're meant to be in. It's like, 'Oh, I can do all of that stuff and you don't mind. And you actually think it's fun, too. This is fantastic!'" Radcliffe said in an interview with Metro.

During an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show in March 2022, Radcliffe explained that Darke is also the reason he "unironically" watches reality TV.

"Erin got me into it initially, but now I have to own the fact that I'm also like, 'Hey, you wanna put on Love Is Blind?' " he said.

Radcliffe and Darke share similar viewpoints about fame and being in the spotlight

Joe Scarnici/Getty

Both Radcliffe (who was just 11 when he was cast in the blockbuster Harry Potter movies) and Darke have chosen to live very private lives, choosing to mostly stay out of the public eye when they're not promoting something.

"Dating a famous person teaches you very quickly that s--t is weird sometimes. People are weird with fame sometimes," Darke told Vulture, in an interview in which she and Radcliffe discussed being the subject of an internet hoax. "You do start to dismiss things you read about your partner if you're pretty sure they're not true. We're boring to [the paparazzi]. Ninety percent of the paparazzi photos of us are getting coffee…We've been photographed twice waiting for an Uber. Dan is not the most exciting celebrity."

They most recently worked together on TBS's Miracle Workers

In 2021, Radcliffe got the chance to collaborate with Darke on an episode of his comedy series Miracle Workers. While Radcliffe says they enjoyed working together, it's not something they plan on doing often.

"We definitely like [working together], but it's not something we want to do all the time," he told PEOPLE. "We obviously met on film and so getting to do stuff on Miracle Workers with her last year was incredibly special and felt lovely. Hopefully we'll get to do more in the future, but we also both write, so maybe we'd write something together at some point, and that would be cool."

Radcliffe and Darke are each other's biggest supporters

Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

After dating for nearly a decade, Darke and Radcliffe have become each other's biggest fans, supporting all of the projects they individually decide to take on.

"One of the first things we bonded over was how much we really love what we do and there's something that's really beautiful and really lovely about being with someone who just innately understands that about you," Darke shared with PEOPLE. "He helps me make self-tapes [for auditions] sometimes. He's a great reader, by the way. We're both incredibly supportive of the other person's career."