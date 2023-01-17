Who Is Kevin Hart's Wife? All About Eniko Hart

Kevin Hart and Eniko Hart have stood by each other's side through many ups and downs.

The couple met in 2009 and dated for nearly seven years before tying the knot in 2016. They went on to welcome two children together: son Kenzo and daughter Kaori. Eniko (née Parrish) is also a stepmom to Kevin's two children from his first marriage, Hendrix and Heaven.

While Kevin and Eniko have shared plenty of sweet moments over the years and celebrated some major milestones, they have also faced their fair share of hardships. Through it all, their commitment to each other has never wavered.

"As we continue to grow older and change with age, my love for you remains the same," Eniko wrote on Instagram in honor of their five-year wedding anniversary. "Happy to be sharing life with you… 5 years down! Forever to go.. xo."

These days, their decade-long relationship is stronger than ever and they are not shy when it comes to sharing their love for each other and their family on social media.

So, who is Kevin Hart's wife? Here is everything there is to know about Eniko Hart.

She modeled for a BET show

In 2013, Eniko appeared on BET's Rip The Runway, a fashion show put on by the network that merged fashion with music.

The show featured appearances by Rick Ross, Meek Mill and Omarion. Jaden Smith also walked in the show and presented his clothing line MSFTS.

While this seems to be Eniko's only foray into the modeling world, the fashionista regularly posts photos of her outfits on her Instagram and has partnered with a few fashion brands.

Kevin proposed on her birthday

Kevin Hart

After several years of dating, Kevin asked Eniko to be his wife in 2014, and the surprise proposal was caught on video. The Ride Along star popped the question during Eniko's 30th birthday celebration in front of the couple's friends and family.

"On this perfect day I chose to make the most perfect decision," Kevin says in the video before getting down on one knee and pulling out a ring.

Eniko posted the video on Instagram and wrote in the caption, "I said YES!!!!! To The most amazing man in the world."

She and Kevin got married in 2016

Kevin and Eniko became husband and wife on Aug. 13, 2016. The couple tied the knot in a ceremony in California, surrounded by family and friends. Kevin's two children, Hendrix and Heaven, were also in attendance.

Eniko wore a custom Vera Wang lace mermaid gown and later posted a photo of her and Kevin walking down the aisle together on Instagram. "Cause I'm a fooool.. such a fool (for youuuu)

👰🏽💍 babe we did it, you are officially my husband.. Ahhh!" she captioned the shot.

She and Kevin share two kids

Eniko Hart Instagram

Over the course of their marriage, Eniko and Kevin have welcomed two children.

The couple welcomed their first child together, a son named Kenzo Kash, in November 2017. "A love like no other! Every ounce of pain was worth it ALL.. Would I do it again? ABSOLUTELY!" Eniko captioned the first photo of Kenzo.

On Sept. 29, 2020, Eniko gave birth to their second child, a daughter named Kaori Mai. The mom of two shared a sweet photo of their baby girl on Instagram a few days later, captioned, "When your heart literally lives outside of your body all over again. Ori my girl you are everything I could've ever imagined plus more."

Eniko is also a stepmom to Hendrix and Heaven, Kevin's children from his first marriage to Torrei Hart.

Both Kevin and Eniko often share photos and videos of their blended family on Instagram. On Christmas Day in 2022, Kevin shared a sweet photo of the whole family in matching plaid pajamas. "Merry Christmas from the Harts," he captioned the post.

She's a Fabletics ambassador

Jason Kempin/Getty

Eniko has been working with the popular fitness apparel line Fabletics, co-founded by Kate Hudson, as an ambassador for several years. Kevin joined Fabletics as an investor in 2020, and the couple have since created three different collections for the brand.

In 2021, Eniko and Kevin teamed up to create the brand's first dual-gender capsule collection, which featured matching outfits and pieces for both men and women.

While discussing the collection with InStyle, Eniko said she "had a good time" working with her husband to create the line. "It was the first time ever doing something together, so I wanted to jump on [the] opportunity immediately," she shared.

Kevin added that they drew inspiration for the line from their own relationship. "[It's] a representation of our love, our connection, our bond, our story. You know, ups, downs. There's hard, there's good, there's bad, but the idea is to stay with it and stay true to it," he explained.

In January 2022, the couple debuted another collection for Fabletics featuring more sporty his-and-her pieces.

She and Kevin rebuilt their marriage after his cheating scandal

In 2017, Kevin revealed on Instagram that an unidentified person was attempting to extort him for a sexually suggestive video. The comedian then publicly apologized to Eniko, who was pregnant with their first child at the time, and his children for the "bad error in judgement."

Despite feeling "publicly humiliated" by his actions, Eniko ultimately forgave Kevin. In recent years, the couple have been very candid about the work they have done to rebuild their marriage.

During an appearance on The School of Greatness podcast, Kevin shared why Eniko stayed by his side amidst the scandal. "[Eniko] came to an amazing conclusion of, 'I like the fact that we have a family, that we have a household, and I like the fact that we now got a job to do to get better,' " Kevin said. He recalled Eniko telling him, "That's what you owe me. You owe me the get-better."

"And she held me accountable," the actor said, adding that Eniko is "the strongest person in the world."

She's close with her stepchildren

Roger Kisby/Getty

Eniko often posts photos of Kevin's two kids from his previous marriage, Hendrix and Heaven, and appears to have a close bond with them.

In February 2018, Eniko posted a photo on Instagram of a note Heaven had written to her. "Just wanted to say that your awesome and that you're literally the G.O.A.T. Your the best and your capable of anything don't forget that okie dokie," the note read. In the caption, Eniko wrote, "I'll keep it forever. Gotta love her."

She was right by Kevin's side after his car accident

In September 2019, Kevin was involved in a car crash that required him to have emergency surgery for "major back injuries." Eniko never left her husband's side during the recovery process, and Kevin later reflected on the experience during an interview with Men's Health.

"It all boiled down to four walls," he explained. "And in the space of those four walls was my wife and my brother, my kids and my friends, all on rotation. And I got a chance to think about what matters, and it's not fame. It's not money. It's not jewelry, cars, or watches. What matters are relationships. You know, the people that were helping me get up and out of the bed."

He also discussed how the accident gave him a new outlook on life and made him want to spend more time with Eniko and his kids. "Now I'm doing a lot of little things that are important," he said.

"There were times where he was here but not really here," Eniko told the magazine. "Not to say he wasn't a family man before, but he's expressed that the accident made him make up for some of the time missed because of work."

She is passionate about fitness

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Considering her ambassador status with Fabletics, it's only natural that fitness is one of Eniko's passions. The mom of two regularly shares her workout regime and favorite exercises with her followers on Instagram.

In 2017, when pregnant with her first child, Eniko shared a video of herself working out at 36 weeks. "#36weeksAndCouting Zo loves it! he be in there just kicking away. lol," she captioned the video, which showed her doing lunges, bicep curls, squats and pushups.