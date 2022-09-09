Who Is Kristen Stewart's Fiancée? All About Dylan Meyer

Though she's been working in Hollywood for years, Dylan Meyer wasn't thrown into the spotlight until 2019 when she began dating Twilight actress Kristen Stewart.

The daughter of Oscar-nominated screenwriter Nicholas Meyer, Meyer has racked up numerous professional credits both as a writer and actress, most recently having worked on the screenplay for Amy Poehler's 2021 coming-of-age Netflix film, Moxie.

Meyer first met Stewart on a movie set in 2013 and the pair reconnected years later through a mutual friend, sparking a whirlwind romance.

"The day that I met her, it was like all bets were off," Stewart said during an appearance on The Howard Stern Show in November 2019.

So who is Kristen Stewart's fiancée? From Instagram tributes to getting engaged, here's everything to know about Dylan Meyer and her relationship with the actress.

She is a screenwriter and actress

Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

Following in the footsteps of her screenwriter father, Meyer works as a film and television writer.

Meyer has writing credits on films such as 2015's Loose Ends and 2016's XOXO, which stars Modern Family's Sarah Hyland. She also worked on eight episodes of the comedy series Miss 2059 from 2017 to 2018. Most recently, Meyer (along with Tamara Chestna), wrote the screenplay for Amy Poehler's 2021 coming-of-age film, Moxie.

While she is primarily a screenwriter, Meyer also has experience in front of the camera. Her acting credits include the short films The Death and Return of Superman, Wrestling Isn't Wrestling and Jem Reacts to the New Jem and the Holograms Trailer, as well as an episode of the TV series Homemade, in which she appeared alongside Stewart.

She first met Stewart in 2013

Though they didn't begin a romantic relationship until years later, Stewart met Meyer on the set of a movie in 2013.

During an appearance on The Howard Stern Show in November 2019, Stewart explained that she and Meyer first crossed paths on set and later reconnected through a mutual friend.

"I met her years ago on a movie and I hadn't seen her in six years, and then she rocked up at a friend's birthday party, and I was like, 'Where have you been, and how have I not known you?' She's been living in L.A. alongside my life somehow but not ever converging," Stewart said.

And as it turned out, the two had a lot in common. "We're both from L.A. and we really love L.A.," Stewart explained. "We both felt like trolls as kids. We're like so similar but different. She's a writer. She's brilliant."

She confirmed her relationship with Stewart on Instagram in October 2019

Dylan Meyer Instagram

Rumors about a romance between Stewart and Meyer began swirling in August 2019 when the pair were photographed kissing on a street curb in New York City just one month after Stewart and her ex-girlfriend Stella Maxwell, who broke up in December 2018, were spotted kissing in Italy.

Meyer finally made things Instagram official by sharing a black-and-white photo of the couple kissing on Oct. 27, 2019.

"Find me under the covers hiding from the happiness police. 🖤," she captioned the post.

She proposed to Stewart

In an interview with Howard Stern on Nov. 2, 2021, Stewart revealed that she and Meyer were engaged, and that the screenwriter was the one to propose.

"It's not a given that I would be the one, you know what I mean? Like, with two girls, you never know, like, who's going to fulfill what weird f---ing gender role thing and we don't do that or think about it in those terms," Stewart said.

She continued: "So I was like, 'Wait, well, I'm not the one for sure.' And so I was kind of joking for a bit, like, 'No, I want to be the one to propose, like, I want to be proposed to' and then she just grabbed that bowl and made it happen. It was f---ing so cute."

Stewart didn't share the details about the actual proposal, but she told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show that Meyer "knocked it out of the park."

She and Stewart enjoy outings with friends

Ashley Benson Instagram

In January 2022, Meyer and Stewart made a trip to Disneyland in Anaheim, California with a group of friends, which included Pretty Little Liars actress Ashley Benson.

On her Instagram Story, Benson shared a photo of the group inside the park's Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge section. She later posted another photo on her feed, in which the group is posing in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle wearing matching tie-dye Walt Disney sweatshirts.

"Family trips to Disney," Benson wrote in the caption.

She posts sweet tributes to Stewart on social media

Dylan Meyer Instagram

Stewart doesn't have social media, but that doesn't stop Meyer from sharing snippets of their relationship as well as sweet tributes to her fiancée.

On April 9, 2022, the screenwriter posted a photo of herself and Stewart kissing over a birthday cake in honor of the actress' 32nd birthday, writing, "Another one around the sun and you're out here getting flyer every year. Time looks good on you, dude. Ya know, as they say in the toons, 'awooga.' "

Meyer also shared a Valentine's Day tribute to Stewart in 2022. In the photo, the couple is wearing matching pajamas with coordinating sleep masks that read "dead tired" and zombie makeup. Meyer included the caption, "I'll play dead with you any time, Valentine."

In another post, the couple lay side-by-side on a large rug and Meyer wrote, "awful proud of this hard-working princess."

She supports Stewart's career

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

While they keep much of their relationship private, Meyer supported Stewart as she made the rounds as an Academy Award nominee in 2022. On March 7, the couple made their first public appearance together at an Oscars party hosted by The Hollywood Reporter. In one photo, Meyer gazes across the table at Stewart, who was nominated for best actress for her portrayal of Princess Diana in Spencer.

A week later, the couple made their red carpet debut at the 2022 Critics Choice Awards on March 13. In photos from the event, Meyer and Stewart are standing cheek-to-cheek with their arms around each other in coordinating looks.

They also attended the 2022 Academy Awards together, holding hands and kissing as they posed for photos on the red carpet.

She and Stewart are working on a TV show together

Stefanie Keenan/VF22/WireImage

In Vanity Fair's 28th annual Hollywood issue, Stewart revealed that she and Meyer are working on a new TV show together in which Stewart will star, and that they wrote the first episode in less than two weeks.

"We discovered a superbrain," Stewart said of the process. "She's a really genuinely brilliant f---ing screenwriter."

She also acknowledged the risks that come along with working with your partner, saying, "You don't want that to affect this beautiful relationship you have."