Who Is Toni Collette's Estranged Husband? All About Dave Galafassi

Toni Collette and Dave Galafassi were married for nearly two decades and share two kids

Published on December 8, 2022 04:08 PM

Toni Collette and Dave Galafassi are going their separate ways.

The pair tied the knot in January 2003 and were married for nearly 20 years before they announced their split in December 2022. Collette and Galafassi also share two children: daughter Sage Florence and son Arlo Robert, who are their main priorities as they move forward with their divorce.

"Our kids are of paramount importance to us and we will continue to thrive as a family, albeit a different shape," the Muriel's Wedding star and Galafassi wrote in a joint statement on Instagram.

So, who is Dave Galafassi, the man the award-winning actress has spent the past two decades with? Keep reading for everything to know about Toni Collette's estranged husband and their relationship.

Toni Collette and Dave Galafassi arrive at G'Day USA 2010 Los Angeles Black Tie Gala held at Hollywood & Highland on January 16, 2010 in Hollywood, California
Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

He is from Australia

Both Collette and Galafassi hail from Australia. Collette is from Blacktown, Australia, just outside of Sydney, while Galafassi is from New South Wales, Australia.

He is a musician

Toni Collette and husband Dave Galafassi attend the gala premiere of "In Her Shoes" at Roy Thomson Hall on September 14, 2005 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Evan Agostini/Getty

Galafassi is a talented drummer and has played in a few different bands. When he and Collette first met, he was the drummer in an Australian rock band called Gelbison, according to the Sydney Morning Herald. He and Collette later formed the band Toni Collette & The Finish, with Collette as lead singer and Galafassi on drums. Together, along with the rest of their bandmates, they toured across Australia and released the album Beautiful Awkward Pictures before the group eventually disbanded.

He and Collette met in the early 2000s

Toni Collete and her husband Dave Galafassi pose for photographs during the red carpet arrivals at the 45th Australian Film Industries Awards 2003 at Her Majesty's Theatre on November 21, 2003 in Melbourne, Australia
Mark Dadswell/Getty

The former couple first met at one of Galafassi's gigs. As the Hereditary actress told The Sydney Morning Herald in 2018, she had gone with a friend to watch Gelbison perform and briefly spoke with Galafassi afterward. The pair met again at a party a few days later.

"He was the first person I saw when I walked in the door. He kissed me on the cheek and I just kind of melted. I planned to stay for 10 minutes … I was there for 12 hours," Collette told the outlet. "It was a good day."

They tied the knot in 2003

Dave Galafassi and Toni Collette
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Collette and Galafassi wed in January 2003 in a Buddhist ceremony near Sydney after about a year of dating. PEOPLE reported that 100 guests gathered at Collette's 25-acre rural retreat for a ceremony presided over by Buddhist monks.

They share two kids

Dave Galafassi and Toni Collette during 2005 Toronto Film Festival - "In Her Shoes" Premiere at Roy Thompson Hall in Toronto, Canada
George Pimentel/WireImage

A few years after tying the knot, Collette revealed that she and Galafassi were expecting their first child together. "We're very happy. We're completely over the moon," the Little Miss Sunshine actress said, per the Associated Press. "It is strange, the last three films I've done I have been pregnant," Colette added. "I'm just like, what is the universe trying to tell me? But I think everything happens when it's meant to."

The couple's daughter, Sage Florence, was born on Jan. 9, 2008, in Sydney. "All are well and very happy!" Collette's rep said at the time.

Three years later, Collette and Galafassi welcomed a son on April 22, 2011.

"Toni Collette, her husband David Galafassi and their daughter Sage [Florence, 3] are excited and proud to announce the arrival of their baby boy, Arlo Robert Galafassi," Collette's rep told PEOPLE.

"He was born on Good Friday making it the greatest Friday, indeed!" the couple said in a statement.

Collette and Galafassi are very private when it comes to their family, and they have largely kept their children out of the spotlight over the years.

He and Collette announced their split in 2022

In December 2022, photos of Galafassi kissing a woman at Manly Beach in Sydney were published by The Daily Mail. The drummer and the woman, revealed to be chiropractor Shannon Egan, were seen embracing and holding hands as they swam in the ocean.

Hours later, Collette and Galafassi released a statement on Instagram announcing their divorce after a "substantial period of separation."

"It is with grace and gratitude that we announce we are divorcing. We're united in our decision and part with continuing respect and care for each other. Our kids are of paramount importance to us and we will continue to thrive as a family, albeit a different shape. We're thankful for the space and love you grant us as we evolve and move through this transition peacefully," the statement read.

The news of the couple's split came just shy of their 20th anniversary.

He was supportive of Collette's career

Toni Collette holds her Emmy as husband Dave Galafassi sits in the audience at the 61st Annual Primetime Emmy Awards, held at the Nokia Theatre, on September 20, 2009 in Los Angeles
Mark Davis/CBS

While Collette did not speak about her relationship with Galafassi often, she did share his reaction to her 2018 Netflix series Wanderlust, in which she plays a woman who finds herself unsatisfied with her marriage and questioning monogamy, during an interview with The Sydney Morning Herald. When asked if Galafassi had seen Wanderlust, Collette said, "All of it. He's really open-minded and pretty aware of what life can throw at people." She added, "The one thing he did say was, 'This is the best thing you've ever done.' It made me cry."

Over the years, Galafassi also accompanied Collette to a few red carpet events and premieres.

