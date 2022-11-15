Who Is Amy Adams's Husband? All About Darren Le Gallo

Amy Adams and Darren Le Gallo have been together for over two decades.

The two-time Golden Globe winner met her future husband in acting class, just before she shot to fame with her breakout role in Junebug.

After an eight-year-long engagement, the two married in 2015. By then, they already had welcomed a daughter, Aviana.

Over the years, they've shared many adorable moments on the red carpet together, and Le Gallo has been a supportive partner throughout his wife's journey to becoming an A-list actor. But he's much more than a plus one: Le Gallo has had a successful career as a visual artist, appeared in various blockbuster movies and written and directed two feature films.

But who is Darren Le Gallo? Read on to learn about his career and longtime romance with Amy Adams.

He and Adams met in acting class

J. Vespa/WireImage

Adams and Le Gallo first met in 2001 when they were enrolled in the same acting class — but they didn't start dating until the following year.

"I got to know him outside of class," Adams told Vanity Fair. "And I just found him to be such a genuine, caring person … He demanded that we go out on a date. He said, 'I know you're getting over this [other] guy, but I'm taking you out on Wednesday, and I was like, 'And so you are!' "

The pair made their first public appearance together at the 2006 Oscars, where Adams was nominated for her role in Junebug.

"When I look at my 20s, or when I look at any period in my life, I think about how much time I've wasted trying to find the right man," the actress told Allure in 2009. "But the truth is, once you have a great man in your life, it allows you – or at least for me – to look at yourself and grow as an individual. And gosh, if I had known I was going to find this, my 20s would have been completely different."

He's a fellow actor

Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Le Gallo has appeared in films like 2013's The Matrix Reloaded and 2010's Date Night. Despite working in the same field, Adams says there's no competition in their relationship.

"He's really special," Adams told PEOPLE. "I'm really lucky because he's not competitive with me. He supports and embraces my success as mine. And he has his own goals for himself, but he never makes my success his failure."

They had a long engagement

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Le Gallo and Adams married in Santa Barbara, California, on May 2, 2015. By then, they had already been together for 13 years and had been engaged for eight. Adams has said that her busy schedule and budding career attributed to their prolonged engagement.

"I've been really busy, and I feel like a horrible fiancée that I haven't gotten swept up in the whole idea of a wedding, but I just haven't," Adams told Allure in 2009. She added that Le Gallo "wants to be married. He's sort of, you know, 'This is going to happen, right?' He understands I'm busy but he's ready."

To celebrate their five-year anniversary, Adams posted a photo from their wedding, finally revealing her wedding dress. "So happy to be celebrating our 5 year anniversary @darrenlegallo you are my soft place. Love you. Love our family," she penned in the caption.

He is a supportive husband

Le Gallo is very supportive of his wife's acting career, often accompanying Adams to her movie premieres and giving her sweet shout-outs on Instagram.

In 2021, Adams earned a SAG Award nomination for best actress for her role in the Netflix film Hillbilly Elegy — her seventh nomination. Le Gallo dedicated a post to her on Instagram in honor of the accomplishment, writing in the caption, "This is a #fbf and also a congratulations to my lady for her #sagnomination. The acknowledgement from your peers is 🙌."

He added, "This pic was taken during the filming of #hillbillyelegymovie. I was recognized as the hair muse♥️ 😉." In the picture, both Adams and Le Gallo sported wild, messy hair.

Adams is equally as supportive of Le Gallo and often sings his praises on Instagram as well. On Father's Day 2021, the Enchanted star dedicated a tribute to her husband, writing alongside a photo of the couple laying in the grass with their daughter, "Happy Father's Day to an artistic, sensitive, beautiful man. We love you!"

He writes and directs movies

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Le Gallo wrote and directed the short film It Goes in 2010, and in 2022, he debuted his first feature-length movie, Sam & Kate. The film premiered at the 2022 Austin Film Festival and stars Dustin Hoffman and Sissy Spacek, as well as their respective children, Jake Hoffman and Schuyler Fisk.

During an interview with PEOPLE in November 2022, Le Gallo shared that Adams, who served as an executive producer on the project, encouraged him to do the film.

Some seven years ago, "I had a different project that I was trying to get off the ground and, honestly, it was my wife that was like, 'You need to write your next thing,' " he said. "So I had started to assemble the characters and such for this, some of it being lifted from my childhood growing up in the Bible Belt in Texas. Over time it started to come together."

"My wife's support has meant everything to me throughout our relationship," the director added. "She has really good instincts. Our partner's support means a lot to us."

Le Gallo also shared that some of the film's scenes are based on his and Adams' relationship. "There are a couple of moments in there — I won't state which ones — that were definitely lifted truths from life," he said.

He and Adams have a daughter

Amy Adams Instagram

Aviana Olea Le Gallo was born on May 15, 2010, in Los Angeles. Her name is a tribute to where Adams was born, in Aviano, Italy. "We had picked out a whole bunch of other names as well and we had thrown around Aviana, but I was into more traditional names and thought that we would go that direction," she said on the Rachael Ray Show in 2010. "But, when she was born we just kept calling her, 'Avi, Avi, Avi.' "

Both Adams and Le Gallo are engaged, hands-on parents. "It's sexy to see him raising a girl and teaching her how a man should treat her in a lovely way," Adams told Marie Claire.

On her 11th birthday, Aviana received loving Instagram posts from both her parents. "You constantly amaze me with your humor, intelligence and spirit. This day is a true celebration. I love you," Adams wrote.

"You are such an incredible human * I'm so very proud of you * Your spirit * Your heart * Your creativity * I adore you," Le Gallo captioned his post.

Aviana even gets involved in her parent's work. As Le Gallo explained to PEOPLE, his film Sam & Kate was inspired by conversations he had with his daughter about life and death. (She also made a cameo in the movie as a young dancer in one scene.)

Le Gallo shared that he and Aviana would sit in nature and talk about the cycle of life.

"I was trying to ease into it a bit. She's 12 now, so she's smarter than me," he said with a laugh.

He's a visual artist

Amy Graves/Getty

Before he pursued acting, Le Gallo was formally trained as a fine artist, graduating from Abilene Christian University in Abilene, Texas, with a B.A. in painting in 2006. His work has been shown at galleries in New York, Los Angeles and Seattle.

In 2020, Le Gallo had an exhibition at the Trigg Ison Fine Art gallery in Los Angeles. Adams and Aviana supported him at the exhibition's opening.