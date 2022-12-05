Who Is Keke Palmer's Boyfriend? All About Darius Jackson

Keke Palmer and her boyfriend Darius Jackson are going to be parents.

While hosting Saturday Night Live on Dec. 3, the actress, 29, announced the exciting news that she's pregnant with her first child.

"There's some rumors going around, people have been in my comments saying, 'Keke's having a baby, Keke's pregnant,' and I wanna set the record straight — I am!" Palmer exclaimed, unbuttoning her long jacket to reveal her growing baby bump on the Studio 8H stage.

Jackson later celebrated the news when he shared a sweet photo on his Instagram Story of the Nope star from a dinner outing with the caption, "2023 ❤️."

The couple has kept their relationship fairly private since they were first linked in 2021, only stepping out for a handful of events together, but Palmer did tell Bustle she wasn't trying to hide anything: "This is the happiest I've ever felt with someone. So why would I go out of my way to hide this person? That's a lot more work than just living in my life and being in my life."

From details about his relationship with Palmer to his career background, here's everything to know about Jackson.

His brother is Insecure actor Sarunas Jackson

Jackson's brother Sarunas J. Jackson is an actor, like Palmer. He is well known for playing Isaac Hall on Good Trouble and Alejandro 'Dro' Peña on Insecure, in which the actress previously had a guest-starring role.

He's been dating Keke Palmer since 2021

The couple reportedly met in May 2021 at a Memorial Day party hosted by Issa Rae and Diddy. That August, the two went "Instagram official" as Jackson paid tribute to Palmer on her birthday.

"Never would have expected summer 2021 to turn out the way it did, but here we are," he wrote in the since-deleted post. "I'm glad we were able to help each other throughout our lowest of times & show one another that what we are bringing to the table is everything that we got."

He and Keke Palmer are private about their relationship

Gregg DeGuire/Getty

In March 2020, before dating Jackson, Palmer spoke to Harper's Bazaar about why she likes to keep her dating life private.

"I don't really do relationship stuff online, mainly because I don't know how I would do it without looking, like, cheesy or something, you know?" she told the outlet. "Yes, I'm a hundred percent authentic, but there is stuff that I do save for family and friends."

In November 2021, Palmer opened up on The Tamron Hall Show about her decision to go public with her relationship with Jackson. "It became more difficult to hide," she said of choosing to post photos with Jackson at the time. "We spend all this time together, and he really is my closest friend, so it just becomes a thing where I'm not gonna hide something that makes me happy."

"It's not gonna be everything you see, my job is my job, but at the end of the day this is somebody that is important to me so why not," Palmer added.

He's a fitness instructor

Jackson works as a fitness instructor at Inspire Fitness Studio. Per the fitness center's website, "his motivation to be an instructor is to help others and himself to stay in shape as he enjoys being in a team oriented environment. It is also where he feels comfortable to be himself."

He played football in college

His Inspire Fitness Studio bio also states that Jackson grew up competing in multiple sports and earned a football scholarship to Fresno State University. Growing up in the sports world also "motivated him to get into sports media where he is currently pursuing his career in & received a certificate in broadcasting," per the website.