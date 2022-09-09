Who Is Kate Hudson's Fiancé? All About Danny Fujikawa

Kate Hudson and Danny Fujikawa welcomed their first child together in 2018 and got engaged in 2021

Danny Fujikawa and Kate Hudson attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California
After 15 years of friendship, Kate Hudson and Danny Fujikawa realized that their relationship was something more.

The couple made their public debut in May 2017 after meeting through his stepsisters, who are friends with Hudson.

"He makes me feel beautiful every single moment of the day, even when we have fought," the Fabletics founder told PEOPLE. "I still feel loved. His devotion to the family unit makes me feel safe and confident and secure."

On Oct. 2, 2018, the Almost Famous star and musician welcomed a daughter, Rani Rose.

"I've seen her do things that I can't imagine doing myself and I'm very proud of her," Fujikawa said of Hudson shortly after Rani's birth. "And I'm in awe of her for some of the things that she is able to do when she sets her mind to it."

In September 2021, Fujikawa proposed to Hudson after nearly five years of dating.

So who is Hudson's fiancé? Here is everything to know about Danny Fujikawa and his relationship with Kate Hudson.

He worked in the music industry

Danny Fujikawa and Kate Hudson attend the Baby2Baby 10-Year Gala presented by Paul Mitchell on November 13, 2021 in West Hollywood, California
Fujikawa was the singer and guitarist for Los Angeles-based band Chief. The band released the EP "The Castle Is Gone" in 2009 and their debut full-length album, "Modern Rituals," in 2010 before they parted ways in June 2011.

In 2013, he founded Lightwave Records with The Delta Mirror frontman Chris Acosta. The company's Facebook page states that the duo founded Lightwave as "a way to release their music on their own terms."

He studied music at New York University

Kate Hudson and Danny Fujikawa attend the Bvlgari Hight Jewelry Exhibition on June 13, 2019 in Capri, Italy
According to his LinkedIn, Fujikawa studied recorded music at NYU between 2004 and 2006 but "left early to travel the world" and play music. He formed Chief while in college with his brother, Michael Fujikawa, and bandmates Evan Koga and Mike Moonves, son of former CBS exec Les Moonves.

"Chief has opened my eyes musically," Fujikawa told Domino Publishing Company. "I'm not just working on my own anymore and in that way I've grown as a person: I started out as a guitarist and now I have a voice."

He is related to the Foster family by marriage

Kate Hudson and Danny Fujikawa
Fujikawa's late father, Ron, was in a 10-year-relationship with Rebecca Dyer at the time of his death in 2012. Dyer has three daughters with famed musician David Foster: Jordan, Erin and Sara Foster.

Though Ron and Rebecca never married, the Foster sisters consider Fujikawa their stepbrother. Additionally, Fujikawa has two biological brothers, Michael and Braden.

He first met Hudson over a decade ago

Danny Fujikawa and Kate Hudson attend The Women's Cancer Research Fund's An Unforgettable Evening Benefit Gala at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on February 28, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California
In a December 2017 Instagram post, the Bride Wars star shared the story of how she first met her husband-to-be. At the time, Hudson was 23 and pregnant with her eldest child, Ryder Russell Robinson. The pair met through the actress' best friends, Sara and Erin, who are also Fujikawa's stepsisters.

"And so it goes we have been in the same circle for over a decade," she wrote. "A year ago today Danny took me on a hike and what I thought was just a hike with a family friend turned very quickly into an unexpected first date. No moves were made on this first date. In fact, it took months for him to make a first move! And as a kiss on this bridge would have been nice, the kiss a year later was so much sweeter."

He's a hands-on father

Kate Hudson and family
The guitarist and Something Borrowed actress welcomed their daughter, Rani Rose, on Oct. 2, 2018. Hudson also shares Ryder with ex-husband Chris Robinson and son Bingham Hawn Bellamy with former partner Matt Bellamy. The blended family spends a lot of time together and is regularly featured on Hudson's Instagram account.

"My love, simply put, you are the most brilliant father ❤️ We all love you so much," Hudson captioned a 2021 Father's Day tribute to Fujikawa.

He is proud of his heritage

Danny Fujikawa (L) and Kate Hudson attend Michael Kors Dinner to celebrate Kate Hudson and The World Food Programme on November 7, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California
Fujikawa is Asian-American. His grandfather, Dr. Yoshihiko Fujikawa, was one of the first Japanese-Americans to attend medical school in the U.S. and was able to pay for school by working at a fruit stand. Fujikawa has posted about his Asian heritage on social media on numerous occasions.

In July 2017, Fujikawa shared a photo of a Blu-ray Disc box of Japanese cult hit Akira with the caption, "I'm a glass is half Japanese kind of guy." In 2012, he posted an old photo of his "ojisan and obachan," which means grandfather and grandmother in Japanese.

He worked alongside Hudson

Kate Hudson (L) and Danny Fujikawa at the Eighth Annual Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic on October 14, 2017 in Los Angeles, California
With Fujikawa's background in video editing and music, it made sense that he would handle the editing and music for one of Hudson's Happy x Nature clothing line promos. On March 28, 2019, he shared an ad of Hudson modeling the clothes.

"Here lies the teaser I edited and musically composed for my baby's new 'ready-to-wear' clothing line," he wrote. "Of all the clothes in the world that are ready to wear, these are the most ready."

He popped the question to Hudson with a stunning ring

Kate Hudson (R) and Danny Fujikawa attend the 21st Annual Urbanworld Film Festival at AMC Empire 25 theater on September 23, 2017 in New York City.
Hudson announced her engagement to Fujikawa on Sept. 13, 2021. The actress posted a photo of the pair kissing with her ring on full display and captioned it, "Let's go! 👰‍♀️💒🤵🏻‍♂️."

That same day, Hudson debuted her stunning engagement ring again at the 2021 Met Gala, although Fujikawa could not attend the event.

He acts as a "teammate" to Hudson

Kate Hudson and Danny Fujikawa arrive at the premiere of 20th Century Fox's 'Snatched' at Regency Village Theatre on May 10, 2017 in Westwood, California
Between acting, running a business, hosting a podcast and raising three kids, Hudson definitely has a full plate. Luckily, she receives plenty of support and help from Fujikawa, as she told Women's Health in 2019.

"If I have to go to a dinner meeting, he can be home," she said, adding that family is the "number one priority" for both of them.

"I've got the best man," she continued. "It's the first time I feel like I have a real teammate in this. We're able to pick up where the other one has to leave off."

