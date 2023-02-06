All About Pamela Anderson's Fourth Husband Dan Hayhurst

Pamela Anderson has had her share of high-profile relationships, but her most recent flew under the radar.

The actress married her builder and bodyguard, Dan Hayhurst, on Dec. 24, 2020, after meeting him while he was renovating her Vancouver Island, Canada home. In January 2022, their separation was confirmed after one year of marriage.

"Pamela went into this relationship hopefully," a source told PEOPLE after the split. "She goes into everything hoping for the best. She thinks every marriage will be her last."

"I think they had a lot in common, especially their love of Vancouver Island," the source said. "But they fell out of love."

After the split from her fourth husband, Anderson began to compile her memoir Love, Pamela and work on the Netflix documentary Pamela, a Love Story.

Here's everything to know about Pamela Anderson's ex-husband, Dan Hayhurst.

They met while he was working on her house

In September 2020, a source told PEOPLE Anderson was dating Hayhurst after the two had "been together for a while."

"She's very happy," the source said. "And they've been together for the entire pandemic. She's super happy and he's been helping her fix up her home on Vancouver Island."

After getting married, the newlyweds appeared on the British talk show Loose Women for an interview via video call from bed. They confirmed meeting while Hayhurst was working on the model's home.

"He was working here and I got stuck here during COVID and we stuck together," Anderson shared.

He married Anderson in 2020

Courtesy RASTA Farm Sanctuary

On Jan. 27, 2021, Pamela Anderson confirmed to the Daily Mail she'd married Hayhurst on Christmas Eve in an intimate ceremony at her Canadian home.

"I'm exactly where I need to be-in the arms of a man who truly loves me," Anderson told the outlet.

The mother of two said they had tied the knot "on the property I bought from my grandparents 25 years ago," adding, "This is where my parents were married and they are still together. I feel like I've come full circle."

The couple's wedding photographer and cake baker Heather Ross told PEOPLE of the nuptials, "Pamela was beaming with love. They were just so happy and focused on each other."

The bride's bouquet included pine boughs from her property, plus an "olive branch for peace, roses for romantic love, exotic orchid for passionate love and baby's breath to represent new beginnings," Ross shared.

Anderson described him as "a good guy"

Courtesy RASTA Farm Sanctuary

During their interview with Loose Women, the newlyweds revealed what attracted them to each other.

"He's the kinda guy I would have met if I didn't go round the world and get crazy," Anderson shared, describing Hayhurst as "a good guy." "It's nice to be with a real man who can actually change a lightbulb. He's useful. It's a new thing."

When Hayhurst was asked what drew him to the activist, he said, "I couldn't resist and she couldn't resist me," then added, "I'll show you under the covers if you want."

He separated from Anderson after a year

After a year of marriage, a representative for the Baywatch alum confirmed to PEOPLE that Anderson had split from her bodyguard husband in January 2022.

While living in her grandparents' former farmhouse on Vancouver Island, Anderson recalled to Vanity Fair that she began to "romanticize everything," including the people working on her renovations.

"Everyone was looking good — all the contractors that were here," she said. However, their short marriage lasted less than a year because "it ended up being a disaster," she told the outlet.

In January 2023, Anderson told The Sunday Times that getting romantic with her contractor "was stupid, and I do regret that." She said of the marriage, "It was worse than any of them. And I realized, 'Oh my God, I'm caught up in this whole thing, what am I doing?' It just struck me, this is another disaster. ... I was paying for everything, cooking, cleaning for everybody. And so I just got out of it as soon as I could."

Hayhurst was Anderson's fourth husband

Hayhurst was Anderson's fourth marriage. In 1995, she famously married Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee after only knowing each other for four days. They share two sons together, Brandon Thomas and Dylan Jagger. The couple divorced in 1998.

In 2006, she married and divorced Kid Rock. In 2007, and again in 2013, she married and divorced Rick Solomon.

She later married film producer Jon Peters for a total of 12 days in 2020, though their marital union was never official since they never filed the paperwork.

He's a builder for a Canadian animal sanctuary

RASTA Sanctuary, a farm animal sanctuary in Chemainus, Canada, shared several photos of Hayhurst and Anderson on Instagram in late 2020 to thank them for their work towards the sanctuary, where Hayhurst was working as a builder.

In one post before their Christmas Eve wedding, the sanctuary thanked the "incredibly generous and most kind and thoughtful couple."

"Yesterday Pamela surprised us all with an early Christmas gift by most generously covering the cost of the cement for the footings in the construction of our new barn and we truly couldn't be more grateful," the sanctuary wrote.

They added of Hayhurst, "Her very hardworking partner Dan is our builder and he's doing a fantastic job both coordinating the project as well as getting down and dirty to get the work done."