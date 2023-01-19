Who Is Emma Roberts' Boyfriend? All About Cody John

The couple first went public with their relationship in August 2022

Published on January 19, 2023
Photo: Cody John/instagram, Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Meet Emma Roberts' new boyfriend.

Following her split from Garrett Hedlund in January 2022, the American Horror Story alum is currently dating actor Cody John.

The two first went public with their romance in August 2022, and have kept their relationship pretty low-key since.

Though they have yet to make their red carpet debut as a couple, they have made a few appearances on each other's social media profiles. Most recently, they were spotted sharing a kiss during a stroll in N.Y.C.

"I never want to talk about relationships I'm in or that are ending or have ended. It's hard enough to be with someone by yourself, let alone with an audience," Roberts previously told Cosmopolitan about her decision to keep her love life private.

From the shows he's been on to details about his relationship with Roberts, here's everything to know about John.

He's an actor

Like Roberts, John is in the entertainment industry. Though he's still pretty new to the scene, with his first role being in 2018, he has appeared in various notable shows, including Hulu's Wu-Tang: An American Saga and The CW's In the Dark.

He and Emma Roberts first went public with their romance in August 2022

Cody John/instagram

John was the first to confirm their relationship as he posted a photo kissing Roberts on Instagram in August 2022 with the caption, "sweet sweet."

Roberts later went Instagram official with John in December 2022 when she shared a photo of them holding hands. "#2022 I loved you ❤️ happy new year hotties!" she captioned the post shared on New Year's Eve.

He and Emma Roberts reportedly met through mutual friends

Though they first went public with their romance in August 2022, a source told ET that Roberts and John have been dating since the summer of 2022 after meeting through mutual friends.

"She's been very content with Cody and they're enjoying their relationship and time together," the source told the publication. "Their friends and family are happy for the both of them and think they make a great couple."

They've reportedly been taking their relationship slow

Emma Roberts/instagram

In October 2022, E! News reported that the couple was taking their relationship "slow" as Roberts raises her son Rhodes, whom she welcomed with ex Garrett Hedlund in late 2020.

"Emma is cautious about bringing her son around new people," the source explained, "but knows the day will come soon."

The source added that "Emma loves Cody's personality" and "they have been having a good time together."

He's not very active on social media

Unlike Roberts, who documents various aspects of her life on social media for her 19 million followers, John isn't very active on social media. He only has five photos on his Instagram account, including his PDA snap with Roberts.

