Who Is Robin Wright's Husband? All About Clement Giraudet

After four years of marriage, Robin Wright and her fashion executive husband, Clement Giraudet, are calling it quits.

The House of Cards actress, who was previously married to Sean Penn from 1996 to 2010, filed for divorce from Giraudet in the summer of 2022, citing irreconcilable differences.

The pair were first linked in 2017 and wed the following year in France. Throughout their relationship, Wright and Giraudet kept their romance extremely private. They rarely made public appearances together or shared photos of each other on social media.

He obtained a master's degree from Emlyon Business School

Giraudet earned a bachelor's degree in business administration from the University of Bedfordshire and a master's degree from Emlyon Business School in Écully, France.

After graduating in 2009, he enrolled at EDC Paris Business School, obtaining an MBA in luxury brand management and international marketing.

He works for Saint Laurent

After graduation, Giraudet worked for several fashion houses in France, including Christian Dior and Balmain, according to his LinkedIn.

After spending three years as an assistant store director for Balmain, he became a store director for Saint Laurent. In 2016, Giraudet was promoted to worldwide VIP relations manager for the brand.

He was first seen with Wright during Paris Fashion Week in 2017

While it's unclear exactly when Wright and Giraudet first started dating, they both attended the Cannes Film Festival in May 2017. The actress spoke at an event sponsored by the same group that oversaw Saint Laurent. Giraudet was also in attendance, though the two were not seen together.

Four months later, the pair appeared to take their relationship public during Paris Fashion Week. Photographers captured the couple taking in a soccer game alongside Wright's son, Hopper Penn, at Parc des Princes Stadium. Additionally, Wright attended the Saint Laurent fashion show.

After fashion week, Wright and Giraudet spent some time in Paris before heading to the States and vacationing together in Tahoe City, California.

He married Wright in 2018

On Aug. 10, 2018, less than a year after Wright and Giraudet took their relationship public, a source close to the actress confirmed to PEOPLE that the couple tied the knot in France. The two never announced their engagement, though Wright was seen wearing a ring during a trip to Paris in 2017.

"It was very intimate and low-key. Robin wanted it to be about them, not a big production," the source told PEOPLE. Two days after the ceremony, Wright's daughter, Dylan Penn, shared a video on Instagram of what appeared to be wedding guests dancing at the reception at La Roche-sur-le-Buis. "Weddin vibes," she captioned the post.

After the wedding, Wright and Giraudet jetted off to Ibiza for their honeymoon. The newlyweds were spotted kissing on the beach while holding snorkeling masks.

They went Instagram official in May 2020

Wright shared her first social media photo of her and Giraudet together in honor of his birthday in May 2020.

"Happy Birthday mon amour!" Wright captioned the photo, adding a red heart emoji. In the snap, the two appeared to be on a hike and were dressed casually with a stream and greenery behind them.

Since that post, Wright has only shared a handful of other pictures of Giraudet on Instagram.

He enjoys being outdoors and staying active

The fashion executive loves being outside and staying active. According to his LinkedIn, he is "keen on snowboarding, surfing and mountain biking."

Giraudet often shares photos and videos of his many adventures on Instagram, including surfing in Malibu and hitting the slopes in the French Alps. Wright has accompanied him on some of these trips as well and shared a photo of him helping her get into a wetsuit before going surfing in May 2020.

"Getting the suit on is more of a struggle than the surfing!" Wright captioned the post.

He and Wright split in 2022

After four years of marriage, Wright filed for divorce from Giraudet. According to TMZ, the House of Cards actress cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split.

In the filing, Wright said that "all assets are his/her separate property" based on the "parties' post-nuptial agreement."