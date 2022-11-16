Who Is Kevin Costner's Wife? All About Christine Baumgartner

Kevin Costner has been a Hollywood icon for decades.

He currently stars as the fan-favorite John Dutton in Yellowstone and has earned much acclaim for past projects like Field of Dreams and Dances With Wolves.

But while Costner is a fixture in Hollywood, the star has remained largely private about his family life with wife Christine Baumgartner and their children.

"I'm so thankful for Christine as a partner," Costner told PEOPLE in 2020. "Our house is like a river: You've just got to get into the flow of it."

So who is the woman who captured the actor's heart? Here's everything to know about Kevin Costner's wife, Christine Baumgartner.

She is a handbag designer

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Baumgartner designs handbags under the label Cat Bag Couture, which are available in boutiques near the couples' 160-acre ranch in Aspen, Colorado.

She explained to the Denver Post in 2005 how her journey to becoming a handbag designer began. "When I came up with some samples, I showed them to Kevin, and he said they were beautiful and amazing," she recalled. "He told me I should take it to the next step and he'd help me. I've always loved fashion and style, and if you can mix it with function, it's perfect."

She met Costner while he was filming Tin Cup

Toni Anne Barson Archive/WireImage

Costner was still married to his first wife, Cindy Silva, when he originally met Baumgartner. The two crossed paths on a golf course where Costner was rehearsing for his 1996 romantic comedy Tin Cup.

After Costner and Silva divorced in 1994, he briefly dated and had a child with Bridget Rooney. In 1998, following his break up with Rooney, Costner ran into Baumgartner at a restaurant and the two began dating soon after.

"We exchanged numbers, and I told her that I would — did she mind if I called her in two weeks. I did not realize that was like an insult to a woman," Costner told PEOPLE in 2003.

She married Costner in 2004

SGranitz/WireImage

Baumgartner's 2004 wedding to Costner was a storybook affair. The ceremony took place on Costner's 160-acre ranch, The Dunbar, in Aspen. The actor arrived in a horse-drawn carriage while Baumgartner came to the ceremony in a green vintage truck, PEOPLE reported.

The Dunbar, named after Costner's Dances with Wolves character, is still owned by Costner and is now available as a private wedding venue.

She lives with Costner in Santa Barbara

Frazer Harrison/Getty

Despite having strong roots in Colorado, where Costner owns a 160-acre ranch, Baumgartner now lives with her husband and their children in Santa Barbara, California.

The family listed their Montecito estate in 2017 for $60 million.

She almost broke up with Costner

Getty

Despite the nearly 20-year age difference, Baumgartner was upfront with Costner about wanting to start a family. Costner revealed to Extra that on day one of their relationship, Baumgartner told him, "If you're going to be with me, you need to know that kids are at the end of the road for me with you, if that's going to happen."

The pair dated for six years before Baumgartner gave Costner an ultimatum. "Finally, there came a moment where, maybe this doesn't go forward," Costner said before he decided "I'm not going to lose her because I'm afraid."

She has three children with Costner

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Three years after tying the knot with Costner, Baumgartner gave birth to son Cayden Wyatt, followed by son Hayes Logan and daughter Grace Avery. The family walked the red carpet to support Costner at his The Art of Racing in the Rain premiere in 2019.

Baumgartner is also a stepmom to Costner's children from previous relationships: Liam, whose mother is Rooney, and Joe, Lily and Annie from his marriage to Silva.

Her bond with Costner grew during quarantine

Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Quarantine strengthened the bond between Baumgartner and her husband. Baumgartner homeschooled her children during quarantine, shouldering much of the burden when it came to virtual homework assignments as Costner is "computer illiterate."

The actor had nothing but praise for his wife when talking to PEOPLE about their relationship during the pandemic, saying, "Our partnership has really come into focus about what we do for each other and how we deal with our family."