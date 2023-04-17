Who Is Clint Eastwood's Girlfriend? All About Christina Sandera

Clint Eastwood has found love again with Christina Sandera.

The Hollywood legend has had several high-profile romances over the years, but he keeps his relationship with Sandera, whom he's been dating since 2014, relatively private.

The pair reportedly met when Sandera was working at Eastwood's property, the Mission Ranch Hotel in Carmel-by-the-Sea, California, on the Monterey peninsula where Eastwood has lived for decades.

Prior to their relationship, Eastwood had been married twice; to model Maggie Johnson from 1953 to 1987 and to news anchor Dina Ruiz from 1996 to 2004. He's also had several high-profile relationships outside of his two marriages, including long-term romances with Titanic actress Frances Fisher and his The Gauntlet costar Sondra Locke. With his past partners, he's welcomed eight children, including actor Scott Eastwood.

The Million Dollar Baby actor has made it clear that he doesn't discuss personal matters. "There are other people that are involved there and they're vulnerable people," he told CBS News in 2004. "I can protect myself, but they can't."

So, who is Clint Eastwood's girlfriend? Keep reading to learn more about Christina Sandera.

She and Eastwood started dating in 2014

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Eastwood and Sandera reportedly first crossed paths while she was working as a hostess at a property Eastwood owns, the Mission Ranch Hotel.

The actor purchased the hotel back in 1986, and spent millions renovating the property into a luxurious resort. And while Eastwood is said to be a fixture at Mission Ranch, he's known to keep to himself. "I'm not the jolly host type," he told Architectural Digest in 2016.

She's very private

John Salangsang/Variety/Penske Media/Getty

While her boyfriend may be an A-list actor, Sandera maintains a more low-key profile. Aside from her relationship with Eastwood, not much is known about her, and she is not on social media.

The Gran Torino star also skews from the spotlight, and the couple have opted for a quiet life together in Carmel-by-the-Sea, California, a small coastal town in which Eastwood formerly served as the mayor.

Eastwood has yet to speak publicly about their relationship as well.

She and Eastwood made their red carpet debut at the Academy Awards

Jeff Vespa/WireImage

At the 2015 Oscars, Eastwood's film American Sniper was nominated for six awards, including Best Picture. He brought Sandera as his date, marking the couple's first public appearance together.

Before that, the pair were photographed grocery shopping together in June 2014, in photos obtained by the Daily Mail.

She's appeared on many red carpets with him since

Roy Rochlin/FilmMagic

Sandera has accompanied Eastwood to many events, especially pertaining to his films. In 2016, the pair appeared together at a screening of Eastwood's film Sully at the Directors Guild of America. In 2017, they went to the Cannes Film Festival together.

Eastwood has said he doesn't know if he'll ever remarry

Eastwood famously does not comment on his personal life, especially his romances — but in 1983, while in a long-term relationship with Sondra Locke, he expressed doubts about remarrying. At that point, Eastwood had divorced his first wife. "I've had one marriage that didn't work, and I don't know if I'd want to do that again," he told PEOPLE.

He did marry again, to newscaster Dina Ruiz, but the pair divorced in 2016.

She's spent time with Eastwood's kids

JB Lacroix/Getty

Though Eastwood's kids didn't all grow up together, the family is close — and Sandera has seemingly been welcomed in.

In 2018, she joined Eastwood and his entire family — including three of his kids, his granddaughter and Eastwood's first wife — at the premiere of his film The Mule.

In May 2020, Scott Eastwood shared with Access Hollywood how the blended family planned to celebrate Eastwood's 90th birthday.

"We're going to do just a family thing," Scott said. "Very calm, very mellow. He doesn't like birthdays. He's just sort of like, 'I don't want to do birthdays … We'll sneak a cake in there, definitely. He probably won't like it, but we'll put one in."