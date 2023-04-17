Who Is Clint Eastwood's Girlfriend? All About Christina Sandera

Clint Eastwood and Christina Sandera have been dating since 2014

By
Published on April 17, 2023 06:16 PM
Clint Eastwood (L) and Christina Sandera attend the Vanity Fair and Chopard Party celebrating the Cannes Film Festival at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 20, 2017 in Cap d'Antibes, France
Photo: David M Benett/Dave Benett/Getty

Clint Eastwood has found love again with Christina Sandera.

The Hollywood legend has had several high-profile romances over the years, but he keeps his relationship with Sandera, whom he's been dating since 2014, relatively private.

The pair reportedly met when Sandera was working at Eastwood's property, the Mission Ranch Hotel in Carmel-by-the-Sea, California, on the Monterey peninsula where Eastwood has lived for decades.

Prior to their relationship, Eastwood had been married twice; to model Maggie Johnson from 1953 to 1987 and to news anchor Dina Ruiz from 1996 to 2004. He's also had several high-profile relationships outside of his two marriages, including long-term romances with Titanic actress Frances Fisher and his The Gauntlet costar Sondra Locke. With his past partners, he's welcomed eight children, including actor Scott Eastwood.

The Million Dollar Baby actor has made it clear that he doesn't discuss personal matters. "There are other people that are involved there and they're vulnerable people," he told CBS News in 2004. "I can protect myself, but they can't."

So, who is Clint Eastwood's girlfriend? Keep reading to learn more about Christina Sandera.

She and Eastwood started dating in 2014

Clint Eastwood and Christina Sandera attend a screening of "Sully" at Directors Guild Of America on September 8, 2016 in Los Angeles, California
Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Eastwood and Sandera reportedly first crossed paths while she was working as a hostess at a property Eastwood owns, the Mission Ranch Hotel.

The actor purchased the hotel back in 1986, and spent millions renovating the property into a luxurious resort. And while Eastwood is said to be a fixture at Mission Ranch, he's known to keep to himself. "I'm not the jolly host type," he told Architectural Digest in 2016.

She's very private

Clint Eastwood and Christina Sandera
John Salangsang/Variety/Penske Media/Getty

While her boyfriend may be an A-list actor, Sandera maintains a more low-key profile. Aside from her relationship with Eastwood, not much is known about her, and she is not on social media.

The Gran Torino star also skews from the spotlight, and the couple have opted for a quiet life together in Carmel-by-the-Sea, California, a small coastal town in which Eastwood formerly served as the mayor.

Eastwood has yet to speak publicly about their relationship as well.

She and Eastwood made their red carpet debut at the Academy Awards

Clint Eastwood and Christina Sandera arrive at the 87th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 22, 2015 in Los Angeles, California
Jeff Vespa/WireImage

At the 2015 Oscars, Eastwood's film American Sniper was nominated for six awards, including Best Picture. He brought Sandera as his date, marking the couple's first public appearance together.

Before that, the pair were photographed grocery shopping together in June 2014, in photos obtained by the Daily Mail.

She's appeared on many red carpets with him since

Christina Sandera (L) and Clint Eastwood attend the "Sully" New York premiere at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on September 6, 2016 in New York City
Roy Rochlin/FilmMagic

Sandera has accompanied Eastwood to many events, especially pertaining to his films. In 2016, the pair appeared together at a screening of Eastwood's film Sully at the Directors Guild of America. In 2017, they went to the Cannes Film Festival together.

Eastwood has said he doesn't know if he'll ever remarry

Eastwood famously does not comment on his personal life, especially his romances — but in 1983, while in a long-term relationship with Sondra Locke, he expressed doubts about remarrying. At that point, Eastwood had divorced his first wife. "I've had one marriage that didn't work, and I don't know if I'd want to do that again," he told PEOPLE.

He did marry again, to newscaster Dina Ruiz, but the pair divorced in 2016.

She's spent time with Eastwood's kids

Alison Eastwood and Clint Eastwood attend Eastwood Ranch Foundations hosts 1st annual Fall Garden Party Animal Rescue Fundraiser at at Malibu Family Wines on November 7, 2015 in Malibu, California
JB Lacroix/Getty

Though Eastwood's kids didn't all grow up together, the family is close — and Sandera has seemingly been welcomed in.

In 2018, she joined Eastwood and his entire family — including three of his kids, his granddaughter and Eastwood's first wife — at the premiere of his film The Mule.

In May 2020, Scott Eastwood shared with Access Hollywood how the blended family planned to celebrate Eastwood's 90th birthday.

"We're going to do just a family thing," Scott said. "Very calm, very mellow. He doesn't like birthdays. He's just sort of like, 'I don't want to do birthdays … We'll sneak a cake in there, definitely. He probably won't like it, but we'll put one in."

Related Articles
US actor Nicolas Cage attends the premiere of "Renfield" in New York City on March 28, 2023.
Nicolas Cage Recalls Eating Live Cockroaches for Cult Classic 'Vampire's Kiss': 'I Ate It Twice'
Alec Baldwin Hayla Hutchins
Alec Baldwin Calls Lawsuit Filed by Halyna Hutchins' Family Over 'Rust' Shooting 'Especially Misguided'
Angelina Jolie dating history
Angelina Jolie's Dating History: From Billy Bob Thornton to Brad Pitt
Armie Hammer
Armie Hammer Sexual Assault Allegations Under Review by District Attorney
Barbie movie. Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures; American actress and singer Judy Garland (1922 - 1969) as Dorothy Gale in 'The Wizard of Oz', 1939. (Photo by Silver Screen Collection/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
Is the 'Barbie' Movie Somehow Connected to 'The Wizard of Oz' ? Fans Say Yes!
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 15: Emma Watson attends the Kering Foundation's Caring for Women Dinner at The Pool on Park Avenue on September 15, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage)
Emma Watson Shares Deeply Reflective Birthday Post: 'This Is 33, Holy Moly'
Morgan Freeman backstage during the American Black Film Festival Honors Awards Ceremony at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 23, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California.
Morgan Freeman Says Terms 'African-American' and 'Black History Month' Are 'An Insult'
Jamie Foxx
Jamie Foxx Remains Hospitalized in Georgia as He Undergoes More Tests After Medical Complication
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 13: Reese Witherspoon attends the Apple TV+ "The Last Thing He Told Me" premiere at Regency Bruin Theatre on April 13, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto Rodriguez/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)
Reese Witherspoon Is 'Doing Much Better' After Announcing Split from Jim Toth (Exclusive)
Leonardo DiCaprio (C) attends the Levi’s® brand presents Neon Carnival with Tequila Don Julio on April 15, 2023 in Thermal, California.
Leonardo DiCaprio Seen Spending Time with Bradley Cooper's Ex Irina Shayk at Coachella
Trailer for Anna Nicole Smith Netflix documentary
'Anna Nicole Smith: You Don't Know Me' — See Trailer for Netflix Documentary (Exclusive)
Reneé Rapp Says She's ‘Obsessed’ with Rachel McAdams — Whose Mean Girls Role She Plays in Musical Movie
Reneé Rapp Says She's 'Obsessed' with Rachel McAdams — Whose' Mean Girls' Role She Plays in Musical Movie
Rachel McAdams Lionsgate's ARE YOU THERE GOD? IT'S ME, MARGARET Los Angeles Premiere
Rachel McAdams Says 'Privilege' of Motherhood Helped Her Film 'It's Me, Margaret' (Exclusive)
https://www.instagram.com/p/CrBKbt9o_HB/. Taylor Lautner/Instagram
Taylor Lautner Shares Silly Bath Time Selfies — See the Photos!
LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 01: Cynthia Erivo arrives at the global premiere of "Luther: The Fallen Sun" at BFI IMAX Waterloo on March 01, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 26: Ariana Grande attends the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
'Wicked' Film Gives First Look at Ariana Grande's Glinda and Cynthia Erivo's Elphaba
Alexandra Grant and Keanu Reeves attend the MOCA Gala 2023 at The Geffen Contemporary at MOCA
Keanu Reeves and Girlfriend Alexandra Grant Share Passionate Kiss on 2023 MOCA Gala Red Carpet