Who Is Adam Devine's Wife? All About Chloe Bridges

Despite an awkward first meeting, Adam Devine and his wife Chloe Bridges have been going strong since 2015.

The Pitch Perfect star first met his future wife while working on the 2014 movie The Final Girls, and the pair started dating shortly after. Devine proposed to Bridges in 2019 after several years together.

"She said yes!" he wrote on Instagram at the time. "Well actually she said "ahh Adam" and then kissed me but I'm pretty sure that means YES! I love Chloe more than anything and I'm so excited to spend the rest of my life with her amazing self."

The couple tied the knot in a romantic ceremony in Mexico in October 2021 and have been "doing great" ever since.

So what is there to know about Devine's wife? Keep reading to learn more about Chloe Bridges and her relationship with the actor.

She and Devine first met in 2014 on a flight to film a movie

Adam DeVine and Chloe Bridges attend a Visionaire screening of "The Final Girls" presented by Shock the Drought at The London West Hollywood on October 6, 2015 in West Hollywood, California
Todd Williamson/Getty

Devine and Bridges met in 2014 when they were both on a flight to Louisiana to film The Final Girls. During an appearance on The Tonight Show, Devine shared that he didn't realize Bridges was his costar until they got off the plane and into the car together.

"We met on a plane. We were shooting the same movie, but I didn't know that because I'm an idiot who doesn't read emails," he explained. "But Chloe is a smart person who reads emails, and she knew who I was. So she's trying to chat me up and meanwhile, I just think 'this babe is hitting on me!' And I was a little overwhelmed, I had a girlfriend at the time."

He continued. "And then we land and I realize we have the same driver to take us from New Orleans to Baton Rouge and I'm like 'oh, you're in the movie!' She's like, 'yeah, what did you think?' "

After spending time together on set, Devine and Bridges started dating in February 2015.

She is an actress

Chloe Bridges and Adam DeVine attend the Los Angeles premiere of the new HBO series "The Righteous Gemstones" at Paramount Studios on July 25, 2019 in Hollywood, California
Rachel Luna/WireImage

In addition to The Final Girls, Bridges has starred in a number of movies and TV shows. Fans will recognize her from her role as Dana in Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam or from her role as Sydney Driscoll on Pretty Little Liars. She also starred as Donna LaDonna in The Carrie Diaries.

She and Devine both worked on Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates

Adam DeVine and actress Chloe Bridges attend the premiere of 20th Century Fox's' 'Mike And Dave Need Wedding Dates' at Cinerama Dome ArcLight Cinemas on June 29, 2016 in Hollywood, California
Barry King/Getty

Devine and Bridges shared the screen again in 2016's Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates. Devine starred as Mike, alongside Zac Efron, who played Dave. Bridges made a quick cameo as "Apartment Chloe," one of the girls considering Mike and Dave's Craigslist ad.

She and Devine got engaged in 2019

Adam Devine and Chloe Bridges
Adam Devine Instagram

After several years of dating, Devine proposed to Bridges on a romantic boat ride in Newport Beach, California. They both shared the good news with their Instagram followers shortly after. He wrote, "She said yes! Well actually she said 'ahh Adam' and then kissed me but I'm pretty sure that means YES! I love Chloe more than anything and I'm so excited to spend the rest of my life with her amazing self."

Bridges also shared a sweet post about the engagement, writing, "We are doing it!! I love this man with my whole heart and I am so excited to be with him forever."

She married Devine in October 2021 in Mexico

Devine and Bridges tied the knot in a dreamy Mexico ceremony on Oct. 9, 2021. Devine's Workaholics co-stars Erik Griffin, Anders Holm and Blake Anderson were in attendance, along with his Pitch Perfect costar Rebel Wilson and comedian Adam Ray, who officiated the ceremony.

The couple were originally supposed to have a 200-person ceremony in Orange County, but the venue postponed all of the year's events due to the pandemic. Instead, the bride and groom decided to have a smaller ceremony at Esperanza, a resort in Cabo San Lucas.

That wasn't the only hiccup in wedding planning: both Devine and Bridges got breakthrough COVID-19 infections a few weeks before their wedding. But luckily, they had enough time to complete their quarantine, and they (along with their guests) tested negative the day before the ceremony.

Bridges poked fun at their delayed nuptials on Instagram ahead of the wedding, writing in a now-deleted post, "Were we crazy for trying to plan a wedding during a global pandemic?? Probably, yeah, cause many, many things went wrong including but not limited to us both getting breakthrough covid 😐."

"But we gave it our best shot and it's almost here and it seems like it's actually going to pan out!!" she continued. "Consider this dump of the wedding dresses I almost-chose-but-didn't to be your warning that this is going to be a very wedding-heavy account for the next two weeks."

Devine joked he was "not hot" when he and Bridges met

Adam DeVine and Chloe Bridges attend the premiere of Netflix's "Green Eggs And Ham" at Hollywood American Legion on November 03, 2019 in Los Angeles, California
Tibrina Hobson/Getty

During an appearance on the podcast Armchair Expert, Devine joked that he was "not hot" when he met Bridges, but added that he is glad he met her in his "plumpest state" before he got fit for a movie. "I feel like Chloe also doesn't care if I'm in the best shape," he said.

Devine also suggested that he and Bridges might have children down the line. When host Dax Shepard asked if the couple were planning to have children, Devine said "maybe," and then followed it with, "Yeah, I'd like kids."

She is a 2020 graduate of Columbia University

Chloe Bridges
Chloe Bridges Instagram

In addition to her acting career, Bridges graduated from Columbia University in 2020 with a degree in political science. Due to the pandemic, her graduation ceremony happened remotely. She shared on Instagram, "I 'walked' (in my living room) with the class of 2020 this morning even though I'm not quite done — still have four classes to take this summer before I technically graduate! But here's me in a cap and gown anyway."

She and Devine are basketball fans

Chloe Bridges and Adam DeVine attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center on March 08, 2020 in Los Angeles, California
Allen Berezovsky/Getty

Devine and Bridges are regular fixtures at L.A. Clippers games, according to the actress' Instagram. In a March 2020 post, she wrote, "Hi @laclippers — Basketball Mom and Dad here to say we're proud of you! But we'll be even prouder if you beat the Lakers today!"

In another post from January 2020, she shared photos of her and Devine dancing in the stands and captioned it, "Yes we come to Staples Center twice a week for the basketball but we ALSO come for the dancing which is just as important."

She and Devine have a humorous relationship

With Devine's successful career in comedy, it is no surprise that his relationship with Bridges is full of laughs. In September 2022, the Righteous Gemstones star poked fun at the fact that people often confuse him with Adam Levine. Alongside a smiling shot of him and Bridges, Devine hilariously clarified that he is not the Maroon 5 singer amid the latter's cheating scandal. He also gave an update on how his relationship with Bridges is going.

"Just want to post this and say that my wife @chloebridges and I are doing great and going strong. I am not Adam Levine. He's a different guy and a worse singer," he joked on Instagram. "We are however naming our future baby Sumner."

