Who Is Florence Pugh's Rumored Boyfriend? All About Charlie Gooch

Florence Pugh appears to have a new man in her life.

The Don't Worry Darling actress was photographed hanging out with a man identified by Page Six as Charlie Gooch.

In photos obtained by the publication, the two were seen laughing, holding hands and hugging together during an outing in London.

The cuddly outing comes after Pugh's split from Zach Braff last year. The two dated from 2019 until 2022, when the actress confirmed they quietly split in an interview with Harper's BAZAAR.

Pugh and Braff kept their relationship fairly quiet (aside from some occasional social media love), but she did open up to Vogue about the public's scrutiny of her relationship.

"They imagined me with someone younger and someone in blockbusters," she told Vogue of how people perceived their pairing. "I think young relationships in Hollywood are so easily twisted because they add to the gossip sites. It's exciting to watch. And I think I was in a relationship that didn't do any of that."

Here's everything to know about Pugh's rumored new beau.

He's a photographer

Gooch is a professional photographer under the name Guy Gooch, per a previous post from Salunabis which tagged him in a blog post he wrote for the brand. He also took product photos for the brand in 2021. In addition to posting photos on his main account @guygooch, he also has an account under @guys.archive for his archived photos.

The two follow each other on Instagram and he has photographed the actress on various occasions. One of the first times the two worked together was back in 2021 when he took photos of her during her Black Widow press tour.

"Shot Florence Pugh as part of her upcoming film Black Widow! Super excited to be part of this journey :)" he wrote at the time. He followed up with photos of her at Jimmy Kimmel Live, writing, "An amazing experience with an amazing team!"

Per the LinkedIn featured on his photography website, he works as a freelance photographer but has previously done internships with Frank Lebon Studios and CANVAS REPRESENTS, to name a few.

He's a director

Like Pugh, Gooch has experience working in film. In 2021, he co-directed the short film Before We Collide alongside Gregor Petrikovič. The film was featured at various festivals including Athens Digital Arts Festival, London Super Shorts Film Festival and Sydney World Film Festival.

He's a blogger

In addition to working as a photographer and director, Gooch has also done some blogging for the CBD brand Salunabis. In March 2021, the brand tagged him in a post where he discussed "his personal experience giving Salunabis CBD to his elderly labrador, Dougie."

He's based in London

Pugh originally hails from Oxford, England, and Gooch's photography Instagram account says that he's based in London.

He's reportedly known Florence Pugh for a while

Per Page Six, Gooch and Pugh were first seen together in December 2022 when they attended an afterparty for the British Fashion Awards. Additionally, Gooch worked closely with Pugh during her Black Widow press tour in 2021.

"My my my… what a collab with @guygooch," Pugh wrote in a post that tagged the photographer from June 2021. "I first saw his moving photography a year ago and instantly wanted to create one with him. We've spoken about it for a while and he's been planning it for a while. We all wanted this press tour to look different, feel different, and to bring along artists and have them join this journey with us."

She continued, "So.. Guy's moving images have been on my mind for a long time! When discussing what to wear for this video we knew we wanted something exciting, we didn't know we had two of the most incredible outfits identical…in different colours. So? We wore them both. I'm so happy with our end creation, a massive thanks to @guygooch for creating something beautiful and different."