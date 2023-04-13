Who Is Nicholas Hoult's Girlfriend? All About Bryana Holly

Nicholas Hoult and his girlfriend, Bryana Holly, have been together since about 2017.

But despite their long romance, the actor and the model have kept their relationship almost entirely out of the spotlight.

In 2018, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that Hoult and Holly had welcomed a son together. "They have kept the news under wraps, but are so happy and excited," the insider said at the time.

While promoting his 2022 film The Menu, Hoult told PEOPLE that he likes to cook when he isn't filming. However, the Renfield actor admitted that his and Holly's son might be his toughest critic.

"You get honest, instant feedback from a 4-year-old," he said. "He will turn straight around, and he's like, 'This isn't very good, Dad.' But then when you do get it right and you cook something great, you get a big thumbs-up. It's a great age."

And though Hoult and Holly choose to keep their relationship and family private, the model has given her boyfriend a few birthday shout-outs on social media over the years. In 2022, she shared a selfie of the two with the caption, "Happy birthday to my love."

So who is Nicholas Hoult's girlfriend? Here's everything to know about Bryana Holly.

She's a model

Alexander Tamargo/Getty

Holly is a lingerie model who is signed with Wilhelmina Models and No Ties Management. She often posts photos of her work for various swimwear, lingerie and clothing brands on Instagram.

She's from California

Bryanna Holly Instagram

The model is originally from California. In 2019 interview with the Evening Standard, Hoult confirmed that he met Holly in Los Angeles, though he didn't explain how.

She's a mom

Bryanna Holly Instagram

While the couple kept Holly's pregnancy private, PEOPLE reported in April 2018 that the two had welcomed a son together.

A source told PEOPLE at the time, "They have kept the news under wraps, but are so happy and excited."

While speaking to the Evening Standard, Hoult spoke about fatherhood: "The levels of tiredness are extreme. No one warns you about it! But the level of love that comes with it outweighs everything. It's phenomenal. I'm loving it. And it evolves all the time. They change so much, everyday is different. It fills you up as a human completely."

He also noted that being a parent was a huge lifestyle change. "It makes you value time differently, which is why I talk very quickly in interviews now, because I need to get home to them."

In February 2020, Holly shared a rare photo of their child: a picture of the two of them at a carnival, with a large heart emoji over his face. She captioned the post, "forever valentine."

She previously dated Brody Jenner

SMXRF/Star Max/FilmMagic

In 2013, Holly dated The Hills star Brody Jenner. Throughout their relationship, the former couple were photographed together on multiple occasions in California. Holly also posted now-deleted snaps of the two on Instagram.

She loves the beach

Bryanna Holly Instagram

According to Men's Journal, Holly was name Miss September by TransWorld Surf in 2012. In the corresponding profile, the then-20-year-old spoke about learning to surfing and her favorite beaches.

She also described her dream vacation as "anywhere with a beach and a whole lot of sunshine," before adding, "maybe Australia?"

She often shares inspirational quotes on Instagram

In addition to her modeling photos, Holly also posts plenty of inspirational messages on social media. She captioned a photo of a T-shirt that read "as often as possible be, gentle and kind," with the caption, "my kind of fashion," in 2018.

Another post from 2021 featured a quote from Maya Angelou: "Hate, it has caused a lot of problems in the world, but it has not solved one yet."

She and Hoult are incredibly private about their relationship

Bryana Holly Instagram

Holly and Hoult are notoriously private about their relationship. However, the actor has occasionally appeared on the model's Instagram account.

In July 2022, Holly shared a series of photos on Instagram, one of which was a black-and-white image of her hugging Hoult. She captioned the post, "life lately."

And on Hoult's 32nd birthday in December 2021, the mom of one commented, "happy bday king" on the actor's shirtless snap.