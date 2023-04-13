Who Is Nicholas Hoult's Girlfriend? All About Bryana Holly

Actor Nicholas Hoult and model Bryana Holly share one son

By
Published on April 13, 2023 05:32 PM
Nicholas Hoult and Bryana Holly
Photo: Bryana Holly Instagram

Nicholas Hoult and his girlfriend, Bryana Holly, have been together since about 2017.

But despite their long romance, the actor and the model have kept their relationship almost entirely out of the spotlight.

In 2018, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that Hoult and Holly had welcomed a son together. "They have kept the news under wraps, but are so happy and excited," the insider said at the time.

While promoting his 2022 film The Menu, Hoult told PEOPLE that he likes to cook when he isn't filming. However, the Renfield actor admitted that his and Holly's son might be his toughest critic.

"You get honest, instant feedback from a 4-year-old," he said. "He will turn straight around, and he's like, 'This isn't very good, Dad.' But then when you do get it right and you cook something great, you get a big thumbs-up. It's a great age."

And though Hoult and Holly choose to keep their relationship and family private, the model has given her boyfriend a few birthday shout-outs on social media over the years. In 2022, she shared a selfie of the two with the caption, "Happy birthday to my love."

So who is Nicholas Hoult's girlfriend? Here's everything to know about Bryana Holly.

She's a model

Bryana Holly attends Tori Praver's 2015 Collection Dinner during Miami Swim Week at Dolce Rooftop at the Gale South Beach on July 18, 2014 in Miami, Florida
Alexander Tamargo/Getty

Holly is a lingerie model who is signed with Wilhelmina Models and No Ties Management. She often posts photos of her work for various swimwear, lingerie and clothing brands on Instagram.

She's from California

Bryana Holly
Bryanna Holly Instagram

The model is originally from California. In 2019 interview with the Evening Standard, Hoult confirmed that he met Holly in Los Angeles, though he didn't explain how.

She's a mom

Bryana Holly
Bryanna Holly Instagram

While the couple kept Holly's pregnancy private, PEOPLE reported in April 2018 that the two had welcomed a son together.

A source told PEOPLE at the time, "They have kept the news under wraps, but are so happy and excited."

While speaking to the Evening Standard, Hoult spoke about fatherhood: "The levels of tiredness are extreme. No one warns you about it! But the level of love that comes with it outweighs everything. It's phenomenal. I'm loving it. And it evolves all the time. They change so much, everyday is different. It fills you up as a human completely."

He also noted that being a parent was a huge lifestyle change. "It makes you value time differently, which is why I talk very quickly in interviews now, because I need to get home to them."

In February 2020, Holly shared a rare photo of their child: a picture of the two of them at a carnival, with a large heart emoji over his face. She captioned the post, "forever valentine."

She previously dated Brody Jenner

Bryana Holly and TV personality Brody Jenner as seen on June 27, 2013 in Los Angeles, California
SMXRF/Star Max/FilmMagic

In 2013, Holly dated The Hills star Brody Jenner. Throughout their relationship, the former couple were photographed together on multiple occasions in California. Holly also posted now-deleted snaps of the two on Instagram.

She loves the beach

Bryana Holly
Bryanna Holly Instagram

According to Men's Journal, Holly was name Miss September by TransWorld Surf in 2012. In the corresponding profile, the then-20-year-old spoke about learning to surfing and her favorite beaches.

She also described her dream vacation as "anywhere with a beach and a whole lot of sunshine," before adding, "maybe Australia?"

She often shares inspirational quotes on Instagram

In addition to her modeling photos, Holly also posts plenty of inspirational messages on social media. She captioned a photo of a T-shirt that read "as often as possible be, gentle and kind," with the caption, "my kind of fashion," in 2018.

Another post from 2021 featured a quote from Maya Angelou: "Hate, it has caused a lot of problems in the world, but it has not solved one yet."

She and Hoult are incredibly private about their relationship

Nicholas Hoult and Bryana Holly
Bryana Holly Instagram

Holly and Hoult are notoriously private about their relationship. However, the actor has occasionally appeared on the model's Instagram account.

In July 2022, Holly shared a series of photos on Instagram, one of which was a black-and-white image of her hugging Hoult. She captioned the post, "life lately."

And on Hoult's 32nd birthday in December 2021, the mom of one commented, "happy bday king" on the actor's shirtless snap.

Related Articles
Cameron Diaz, Jamie Foxx
'Back in Action' : Everything to Know About the Film Starring Jamie Foxx and Cameron Diaz
Bad Boys 4 filming Will Smith
Will Smith Reunites with Martin Lawrence on Atlanta Set of 'Bad Boys 4'
'Little Mermaid' Featurette Shows New Footage from Upcoming Live-Action Disney Film
Melissa McCarthy's Ursula Makes a Deal with 'The Little Mermaid' in New Footage from Remake: Watch
April 10, 2023 Jamie Foxx is pictured on set of "Back in Action" in Atlanta on Monday. According to reports, the actor suffered a ''medical emergency'' on Tuesday and was taken to a hospital. Though the actor is reportedly now communicating the situation was serious enough that he was hospitalized and family members have flown in to be with him.
Jamie Foxx Was Seen Filming 'Back in Action' with Cameron Diaz Days Before 'Medical Complication'
Angela Bassett, Austin Butler
Angela Bassett Held Austin Butler's Hand During His Oscars Category: 'I Understood Intimately What He Felt'
Killers of the Flower Moon
Leonardo DiCaprio to Premiere New Movie 'Killers of the Flower Moon' at Cannes Film Festival
Michelle Yeoh, winner of the Best Actress in a Leading Role award for ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’, poses in the press room during the 95th Annual Academy Awards
Michelle Yeoh Brings Her Best Actress Oscar to Father's Grave in Malaysia: 'Brought Mr. O Home'
Elliot Page attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City
Elliot Page Announces Tour Dates for His Forthcoming Memoir: 'I Am Grateful'
Ray Romano (R) and Anna Romano attend the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California
Ray Romano Jokes His Wife of 35 Years Isn't Interested In His Career: 'She's Over It' (Exclusive)
Mark Ruffalo and Jeremy Renner arrives at the TNT/TBS broadcast of the 17th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards
Mark Ruffalo Praises Jeremy Renner After 'Rennervations' Premiere: 'The World Loves You'
Jeremy Renner rollout 4/24
Jeremy Renner Had 'Excruciating' Pain at Start of Physical Therapy: 'Mentally, You Can't Deal' (Exclusive)
NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 09: Actress/director/producer Goldie Hawn attends Glamour's 25th Anniversary Women Of The Year Awards at Carnegie Hall on November 9, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic)
Goldie Hawn Dances 'Cha Cha Slide' with Fans While 'Everyone Is Watching'
Billy Porter, James Baldwin
Billy Porter to Play Writer James Baldwin in Upcoming Biopic: 'I Intend to Expand His Legacy'
Daveed Diggs Says Helen Hunt's 'Twister' Sequel Idea Got Scrapped by Studio for 'Shady' Reasons
Daveed Diggs Says Helen Hunt's 'Twister' Sequel Idea Was Scrapped for 'Potentially Shady' Reasons
Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey attend the launch party of new bar The Parrot at The Waldorf Hilton hosted by Idris Elba on November 8, 2018 in London, England.
Matthew McConaughey Suggests He May Be Related to Woody Harrelson: 'Part of Our Bromance'
Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling
Eva Mendes Explains Why She and Ryan Gosling Don't Appear on Red Carpets Together