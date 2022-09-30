Who Is Russell Crowe's Girlfriend? All About Britney Theriot

Russell Crowe and Britney Theriot were first linked in November 2020

Published on September 30, 2022
Russell Crowe attends 'The Nice Guys' photocall during the 69th annual Cannes Film Festival at the Palais des Festivals on May 15, 2016 in Cannes, France
Photo: Anthony Harvey/FilmMagic

Although they've been together since 2020, Russell Crowe and Britney Theriot like to keep their relationship out of the spotlight.

The Gladiator actor and Theriot reportedly met the set of the film Broken City in 2013. However, the pair weren't romantically linked until November 2020 when they were spotted getting affectionate on the tennis court, as seen in photos published by the Daily Mail.

Before dating Theriot, Crowe was married to Danielle Spencer from 2003 to 2012. He also shares two sons with his ex-wife, Charles and Tennyson.

Theriot keeps a low profile, and most of her social media (including her Instagram account) are private. However, she is seen from time to time in public with Crowe.

Here's everything to know about Russell Crowe's girlfriend, Britney Theriot.

She's from New Orleans, Louisiana

Britney Thierot
Britney Thierot Facebook

Theriot is originally from New Orleans, Louisiana. She attended St. Mary's Dominican High School, an all-girls private Catholic high school in New Orleans, and studied electrical engineering at Louisiana State University.

She's a former actress

Like her famous boyfriend, Theriot also has some acting chops. She starred in the 2013 film Broken City alongside Crowe, Mark Walhberg and Catherine Zeta-Jones. This is where the couple reportedly first met.

She's a realtor

She eventually transitioned from acting to real estate. In October 2017, Theriot joined Louisiana-based agency Mirambell Realty as an agent. In February 2019, the agency announced on Facebook that Theriot was one of the top individual producers that month.

She's a dog lover

Britney Thierot
Britney Thierot Facebook

Although her Instagram profile is private, she hinted at her love of dogs in her bio, which is filled with the following emojis: "❤️: 🎥 🎹 🎨 🧮 🎾 🐶." The real estate agent also shared a photo of her herself kayaking with a black-and-white furry friend in 2017.

In June 2022, Britney was also spotted carrying a black-and-white dog in a carrier, according to photos obtained by the Daily Mail.

She spends time with Crowe's kids

Russell Crowe and Britney Thierot with his kids
Russell Crowe Twitter

In July 2022, Crowe shared a selfie photo on Twitter of himself and Theriot with his two sons, Charles and Tennyson, and their friends during a sightseeing trip to Rome (where he famously filmed Gladiator).

"Taking the kids to see my old office," he captioned the picture.

During the trip, the crew also visited the Colosseum, the Trevi Fountain and the Sistine Chapel.

Crowe and Theriot have also traveled together beyond Italy. They've been seen in various locales throughout their relationship including St. Tropez, France and Sydney.

She and Crowe enjoy playing and watching tennis

Russell Crowe watches the Women’s Singles Final match between Ashleigh Barty of Australia and Danielle Collins of United States during day 13 of the 2022 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 29, 2022 in Melbourne, Australia
Clive Brunskill/Getty

The couple often play tennis together. The two were first spotted on the courts in November 2020, sparking romance rumors. Since then, they have been photographed playing tennis together in Sydney on several occasions.

The couple were also spotted at the Australian Open in January 2022. They watched the Women's Singles Final match between Ashleigh Barty of Australia and Danielle Collins of United States.

She and Crowe love riding bikes together

The pair are also frequently seen riding bikes together. In April 2021, Theriot and Crowe joined singer Rita Ora for an oceanside bike ride in Sydney, as depicted in photos published by the Daily Mail.

They also enjoyed a Valentine's Day ride in 2022 and were recently seen biking in Dublin in August 2022, where the actor was filming The Pope's Exorcist, according to The Sun.

