Who Is Emma Watson's Rumored Boyfriend? All About Brandon Green

Emma Watson appears to be feeling the magic with a new man in her life.

The Harry Potter actress recently sparked romance rumors with Brandon Green after they were seen holding hands in Venice, Italy.

The duo was first linked in September 2021, when they were spotted walking together after a helicopter trip in London, according to E! News.

Watson, who was previously linked to Leo Robinton, has been candid about wanting to keep her relationships out of the public eye.

"I want to be consistent: I can't talk about my boyfriend in an interview and then expect people not to take paparazzi pictures of me walking around outside my home," she said during a 2017 interview with Vanity Fair. "You can't have it both ways."

"I've noticed, in Hollywood, who you're dating gets tied up into your film promotion and becomes part of the performance and the circus," she continued. "I would hate anyone that I were with to feel like they were in any way part of a show or an act."

Like Watson, Green is no stranger to the spotlight; his father is British billionaire Sir Philip Green.

From his famous relatives to his enviromental work, here's everything to know about Watson's rumored new boyfriend.

He has famous parents

Green's parents are fashion moguls in England. His father Sir Philip Green was the chairman of the Arcadia Group, which owned clothing retailers such as Topshop, Topman and Miss Selfridge, while his mother Cristina "Tina" Green is the majority share owner of Taveta Investments Ltd, which is the parent company of the Arcadia Group. According to Forbes, the couple has an estimated net worth of $2.1 billion.

He went to school in Monaco

Per Tatler, Green previously studied at the International School in Monaco, which his sister, Chloe Green, also attended.

He's an uncle

Green became an uncle in May 2018 when his sister Chloe welcomed her first child with Jeremy Meeks, who was famously dubbed "the hot felon" in 2014 after his mugshot went viral. The couple first went public with their relationship in 2017, before eventually splitting in 2019.

He's passionate about environmentalism

Like Watson, Green shares a passion for environmentalism. In a video shared by Centre Scientifique De Monaco, he talked about using his platform to help address climate change, including doing charity work with the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation and the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation.

"For a few decades, climate has become a major concern and I think, for the people of my generation, this is undoubtedly the biggest issue ever," he said in the clip.

He's athletic

In the video shared by Centre Scientifique De Monaco, Green also talked at great length about his love of sports. In addition to winning the Watetbike Challenge organized by the Princess Charlene Foundation, he was also listed as a diver in the clip.

He runs in some famous circles

Thanks to his parents' high-flying social circles, Green has mingled with some big names over the years. According to Tatler, Green's £4m bar mitzvah included performances from Andrea Bocelli and Beyoncé. He has also sat front row at various fashion shows alongside Anna Wintour and Kate Moss, the latter of which he was spotted getting close to on a yacht back in 2014.