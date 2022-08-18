Who Is Gabourey Sidibe's Fiancé? All About Brandon Frankel

Gabourey Sidibe is getting ready to walk down the aisle. She got engaged to entertainment professional Brandon Frankel in November 2020 after meeting each other on a dating app and the pair are now planning a 2023 wedding.

"My BFF proposed and now I get to hold him forever," she said of Frankel following his proposal. "The funniest man I've ever met. The sweetest human to exist."

The Oscar-nominated actress, who is best known for her roles in the film Precious and the TV show Empire, graced the cover of Brides' Style Issue in May 2022 and opened up about her relationship with Frankel more than she ever had before, calling her fiancé an "incredible partner." She added, "I couldn't imagine dating someone I actually liked. Turns out, totally possible! So, I'm really happy to have been wrong about where I saw my life going, partnership-wise."

So, who is Sidibe's soon-to-be husband? Here is everything you need to know about Gabourey Sidibe's fiancé, Brandon Frankel.

He works in the entertainment industry

Brandon Frankel Instagram

Frankel has worked in the entertainment industry for over a decade, with roles in branding, marketing and consulting under his belt. He's worked at some of the top entertainment companies and agencies including Cameo, Paradigm Talent Agency, CAA Music, and Atlantic Records. Frankel currently serves as the chief business officer at the virtual concert production company NoCap Shows.

He met Sidibe on the dating app Raya

After his previous marriage ended, Frankel wasn't sure how to approach dating in the digital age. He decided to take a chance on the member's only dating app Raya and swiped right on Sidibe. Frankel later told Brides that their first date lasted "more than seven hours."

He proposed to Sidibe in November 2020

Brandon Frankel Instagram

In November 2020, Sidibe announced that she and Frankel had gotten engaged on Instagram. Frankel revealed how he popped the question in his own Instagram post, which featured a photo of a lavish proposal setup complete with rose petals and a "Will you marry me?" balloon sign.

"I asked my best friend to marry me, and she said 'YES'! So excited to spend the rest of my life with the most amazing, hilarious, beautiful, and inspiring woman I've ever known," Frankel wrote in his caption. "I couldn't imagine a life without you. We make the best team, and we make everything fun and memorable. I liked it, so I put a 💍 on it."

He and Sidibe are cat parents

Sidibe and Frankel are proud parents of two cats, Aaron and Derrell Jermaine Dupree. The felines make frequent appearances on the couples' Instagram accounts and Derrell Jermaine Dupree even has his own separate account.

The cats are such an important aspect of the couple's life together that Frankel also involved one of them in his proposal to Sidibe. As seen in Frankel's Instagram post, Derrell Jermaine Dupree wore a collar that read "Will you marry my daddy?"

He and Sidibe are set to get married in 2023

A year and a half after their engagement, Sidibe shared details of her and Frankel's upcoming wedding with Brides. The actress revealed that they are planning a spring 2023 nuptials, but noted that they don't have all the details figured out yet.

The couple are sure of one thing, though: they want to be very involved in the planning process.

"We like to outsource, but we're both very involved in everything we do. We're creative people and we're both pretty good at executing, so we'll have someone [helping], but we'll definitely be super involved," Frankel told the outlet.

He and Sidibe won't be having a traditional wedding

Brandon Frankel Instagram

While planning is still in full swing, Sidibe and Frankel know exactly what they don't want for their big day – tradition. Their relationship is far from traditional, as they told Brides, so they want their wedding to reflect that and feel like "a true party."

"It cannot be a traditional wedding. Really, it can't be. I don't want anything done the 'traditional' way," she said. "Our relationship is very much on our terms and I want it to be fun."

Sidibe doesn't see herself walking down the aisle in a traditional white wedding dress, either. She told Brides she wants something with a bit more color and a dress that will also serve as an ode to her West African heritage, similarly to the one she wore on the cover.

"Honestly, whatever I wear on the wedding day will probably be African print," Sidibe said. "It might have a little white, so it looks like a wedding dress, but it's definitely going to be colorful."

He is Sidibe's biggest supporter

Gabourey Sidibe Instagram

It's no secret that Sidibe and Frankel are very supportive of each other. Frankel is constantly praising Sidibe's career on Instagram and expressing how proud he is of her. Sidibe does the same in her own humorous way.

They are also always there for each other emotionally. "The second I look a bit stressed and overwhelmed, he jumps into action to take over what he can for me. Every moment with him is a joy. He is the partner I thought I was too independent to need. I've learned so much about myself through him and I feel grateful and excited to learn more about the entire world with him by my side," Sidibe wrote in her Instagram engagement announcement.