Who Is Brad Falchuk? Get to Know Gwyneth Paltrow's Soon-to-Be Husband Ahead of Their Wedding

With Gwyneth Paltrow set to marry Brad Falchuk in the Hamptons this weekend after four years of dating, many are curious to know more about the 47-year-old writer-producer.

The couple went public with their romance in April 2015 at Robert Downey Jr.’s 50th birthday bash, after a year of flying under the radar with their relationship.

A source close to the actress previously told PEOPLE, “She’s crazy about Brad.” Though the source said that she’s “cautious about marriage” and “very happy with how things are,” it wasn’t “out of the question” for the couple to walk down the aisle in the future.

Ahead of their weekend nuptials, get to know Paltrow’s husband-to-be.

He’s worked with Ryan Murphy for years

Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk in 2012 Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Falchuk began his television career as a writer, working on a few short-lived series before joining the season 1 writing staff of Murphy’s FX series Nip/Tuck in 2003. From there, the two formed a strong bond — teaming up to create Glee (2009), Scream Queens (2015) and the Connie Britton/Angela Bassett-led 9-1-1 for Fox, as well as the horror anthology series American Horror Story (2011) for FX.

He and Murphy also serve as executive producers on the true crime anthology series FX’s American Crime Story, which premiered in 2016 with a season devoted to the O.J. Simpson trial and will open 2018 with a season devoted to the Gianni Versace murder.

Most recently, they collaborated on FX’s transgender drama Pose.

He met Paltrow on the set of Glee

It was on Glee where Falchuk and Paltrow would meet, as she joined the show in 2010 for a season 2 guest spot to play lackadaisical substitute teacher Holly Holliday. The appearance went so well that Paltrow would reprise her role as Holliday three more times, including the show’s 100th episode in 2014.

All in all, she covered 10 tracks on the show — from Joan Jett’s “Do You Wanna Touch Me (Oh Yeah)” and Prince’s “Kiss” to Fleetwood Mac’s “Landslide.” She later performed her most popular cover, Cee-Lo Green’s “Forget You,” live with Green in the 2011 Grammy Awards.

He’s a father of two

Falchuk has two children, Brody and Isabella, from his 10-year marriage to Suzanne Bukinik, which ended in a divorce filing in March 2013. He often shares photos of the two on social media — and has taken Isabella with him as his date to the Emmys in the past.

So far there haven’t been any shots of Brody and Isabella with Paltrow’s two kids with the rocker — daughter Apple, 14, and son Moses, 12 — whom she shares with Coldplay frontman Chris Martin.

He gushes about Paltrow on Instagram

Speaking of sharing about loved ones on social media, Falchuk sure hasn’t shied away from expressing his love for Paltrow on Instagram.

In honor of her 46th birthday on Thursday, he penned a gushing tribute to his soon-to-be-wife.

“It’s this timeless beauty’s birthday today. She was born with endless gifts – big blue eyes, a brain and heart overflowing with curiosity, generosity and possibility and those heartbreakingly long legs that go on and on – but she never rests on any of them.”

For Paltrow’s 44th birthday, he praised her as “the most beautiful woman of all time. “We are all so lucky that she came into the world (but no one is luckier than me). Happy Birthday, Love,” he captioned on Instagram.