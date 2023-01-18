Who Is Riley Keough's Husband? All About Ben Smith-Petersen

Riley Keough has been married to Australian stuntman Ben Smith-Petersen since 2015.

The actress — who is the daughter of the late Lisa Marie Presley and musician Danny Keough — met Smith-Petersen while filming Mad Max: Fury Road in 2012. The two were briefly introduced on set but didn't start dating until a year later while doing re-shoots in Australia.

Keough's romance with the Australian stuntman moved quickly, and the two announced their engagement in 2014. Less than a year later, the couple tied the knot in February 2015.

"My husband is such a good person," wrote Keough in a 2022 essay for Vogue Australia. "He's calm and loyal and strong and sensitive. He's my best friend."

Here's everything to know about Riley Keough's husband Ben Smith-Petersen.

He is a stuntman and an actor

Todd Williamson/Getty

Smith-Petersen has performed as a stuntman in a number of films, including Hunger Games: Catching Fire and Suicide Squad.

He is also an actor. In 2014, he costarred alongside Keough in the film Spark and Light. Smith-Petersen is also set to star in the upcoming indie horror The Dead Thing, according to Deadline.

He met Keough on the set of Mad Max: Fury Road

Michael Stewart/WireImage

Both Keough and Smith-Petersen starred in the 2015 film Mad Max: Fury Road, which is how they met. Keough portrayed Capable, one of Immortan Joe's five wives, while Smith-Petersen was cast as the Doof Warrior, Immortan Joe's blind musician.

However, it wasn't until they did re-shoots for the film in Australia that Keough and Smith-Petersen began dating.

He and Keough fell in love in Australia

Riley Keough Instagram

In a 2022 essay for Vogue Australia, Keough chronicled the early days of her and Smith-Petersen's romance. They reconnected in 2013 while doing re-shoots in Australia and Keough had a "realisation that I thought Ben was cute."

She later invited the stuntman to her friend's house in Sydney, writing, "We had a couple of drinks and I remember we had a connection. He started salsa dancing with me and teaching me, because he grew up dancing. It was such a fun night. A few of us went to one of the bays for a swim and it was really magic."

Keough continued, "We ended up kissing that night and the next day we went to Camp Cove and got in the water and I hugged him and it felt like I didn't want to be away from him. I just felt so comfortable."

In 2016, Keough told USA Today that she was infatuated early on and told the outlet, "Two weeks into dating him, we were at a gas station and I was like, 'I could see myself having kids with this person.' It was kind of like I knew I was meeting my husband. It was very cool."

He married Keough in 2015

Dave M. Benett/amfAR14/WireImage

The couple announced their engagement in August 2014. Smith-Petersen shared a photo on Facebook of Keough wearing a diamond ring and simply captioned it, "So that happened."

Keough and Smith-Petersen held their first wedding in Nepal, as the pair were building a school there a few weeks before their stateside nuptials. "The families knew we were getting married and they said, 'Let us throw you a Hindu wedding,' " Keough recalled in her Vogue Australia essay. "It was so beautiful and, in some ways, that wedding was a little more intimate and really special. That wedding, I cried. At my bigger wedding I was a little nervous, I wasn't as present. But it was still equally as amazing."

The pair got married in Napa Valley, California, on Feb. 4, 2015.

He and Keough have matching tattoos

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

In her 2022 essay for Vogue Australia, Keough revealed that the duo "got matching tattoos the third day we hung out, just for fun."

Smith-Petersen has another tattoo honoring his wife as well: In September 2021, the stuntman shared a photo on Instagram, revealing the name "Riley" inked on his lower stomach.

He has a black belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu

Riley Keough Instagram

In April 2021, Keough announced on Instagram that her husband had earned his black belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu. She wrote of the accomplishment, "Ben got his black belt today in BJJ. He always wanted to get his black belt before he turned 30 and he did it!!! I'm so proud of you @isitmeurlooking4 ❤️🎉❤️😭."